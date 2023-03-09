Liberals Shocked and Outraged Over DeSantis' Conservative Record

Joe Duncan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2o09_0lD4k7SM00
By Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America - Ron DeSantis, CC BY-SA 2.0

Since Ron DeSantis became the governor of Florida in January 2019, and he has been a controversial figure. DeSantis is adored by his loyal following. But he has also faced strong criticism from his opponents for his policies and leadership style. Everyone from activist groups to liberals have lost their minds over DeSantis’ policies. It feels like he makes the front-page news every single day.

DeSantis is a hit or miss with Floridians.

Some people hate him; many, many, many more love him.

His tendency to do things that many consider "extreme" has made him a hero to some and a tyrant to others. DeSantis is one of those politicians that people either love or hate. There's very little middle-ground.

If you ask many liberals what DeSantis is all about, he hates LGBTQ people, he’s racist, and he wants to destroy the country. If you ask conservatives who Ron DeSantis is, they’ll describe a baby-faced golden boy who can do no wrong.

Both sides only give you one side of the picture.

But do we really need things to be hidden from us? I think not.

Here’s who DeSantis has become over the past 4 years as Florida’s Governor.

Everyday Issues

During his tenure as governor, DeSantis has focused on issues such as the economy, education, and healthcare. He has worked to create a business-friendly environment in Florida by cutting taxes and reducing regulations. He has also championed school choice and has implemented policies aimed at improving the state's healthcare system. DeSantis has also been a devout supporter of law enforcement and has implemented policies aimed at reducing crime.

On April 1st, 2022, DeSantis signed “the strongest law enforcement recruitment and support initiative in the nation.”

DeSantis' commitment to law and order is also a factor in his popularity. He has been vocal in his support of law enforcement and has implemented policies aimed at reducing crime, such as his crackdown on human trafficking. He has also been a strong advocate for the Second Amendment and has signed legislation that protects the rights of gun owners in the state.

Another factor in DeSantis' popularity is his focus on the economy. Before the pandemic, Florida was experiencing record-low unemployment rates and a booming economy. DeSantis has made it a priority to keep the economy strong, even during the pandemic.

He has championed policies that are friendly to businesses and has worked to bring new industries and jobs to the state. His efforts to support small businesses during the pandemic have also endeared him to many Floridians.

COVID-19

One of the most significant events of DeSantis' tenure was his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. While many states implemented strict lockdowns and mask mandates, DeSantis took a more hands-off approach, prioritizing individual freedom and personal responsibility. This approach has been popular among many Floridians who value limited government intervention. Politico even announced that “Ron DeSantis won the pandemic”—that was a headline.

However, his has also been criticized by his opponents, who argue that he did not do enough to protect vulnerable populations. One of the main reasons his critics have dissented is his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes permanently prohibiting private businesses from asking clients or staff to wear masks, be vaccinated, or show vaccination status.

DeSantis has been criticized for his reluctance to implement any measures to combat the virus. He has resisted calls for a statewide mask mandate and has been slow to distribute vaccines.

Some Floridians are worried that his approach to the pandemic could lead to more people getting sick and dying. More than this, DeSantis took steps to actively prevent people from fighting back against the virus. And now, he seeks to make those measures, that ban COVID-19 mandates such as masks, vaccine passports, and more, permanent fixtures of Florida law.

All of these criticisms have left liberals in shock. DeSantis has consistently stuck with very conservative policies, much to the chagrin of Democrats.

DeSantis for President?

Despite the controversy surrounding his tenure as governor, DeSantis has emerged as a potential candidate for the presidency in 2024. He has a loyal following among Republicans and is seen as a rising star in the party. However, it remains to be seen whether he will run for president or not.

If DeSantis were to run for president, he would face stiff competition from other candidates within the Republican Party. He would also face scrutiny over his policies and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, his popularity among Republicans and his record as governor of Florida could make him a formidable candidate.

All in all, Ron DeSantis has been a controversial figure during his tenure as governor of Florida. While he has a loyal following, he has also faced criticism from his opponents. His possible candidacy for the presidency in 2024 remains uncertain, but...even if he were to run...he would face tough competition and scrutiny over his policies and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially outside of Florida.

What do you think? Do you support our governor?

*Photo by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America - Ron DeSantis; Creative Commons 2.0

