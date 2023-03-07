DeSantis and Other Republican Superstars Weren’t at CPAC. What Should We Make of It?

Joe Duncan

Sometimes, absence speaks louder than presence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhDk3_0l9pzBQX00
Desantis V Trump by Joe Duncan | Source photos: Gage Skidmore, CC 2.0; editedPhoto byJoe Duncan & Gage Skidmore

The CPAC conference has wrapped up. Everyone from Trump on down spoke at the conference, including rising conservative stars such as Lauren Boebert. Boebert recently came under scrutiny from several angles.

She seemed to forget that Alaska and Hawaii are states, showing a map of only the contiguous U.S., neglecting the rest of the U.S. territories and free states (such as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands). Forbes recently wrote an article saying that her, Marjorie Taylor-Green, and other shining new faces of the Republican Party, should denounce white supremacy.

But nonetheless, Boebert spoke at the conference. The main even was, of course, Donald Trump, who spoke for over two hours, attacking Republicans and Democrats alike.

Still, those who attended CPAC, Boebert and Trump included, might not have said as much as the silence of those who did not attend. Some figures were conspicuously absent. And many of them have one very crucial thing in common—they wound up on Donald Trump’s bad side.

  • Mitch McConnell
  • Former-Vice President Mike Pence
  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
  • House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

This is just to name a few.

All of these towering political figures have had recent or not-so-recent dust ups with former-President Trump, leaving one to wonder if those who weren’t invited were absent simply because they conflict with Trump’s further consolidation of power in the Republican Party.

While former-South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley did attend, along with Mike Pompey, two rivals against Trump for the Republican nomination for the presidency in 2024, none of these characters come close to presenting the challenge to Trump’s reign that DeSantis has.

DeSantis Vs. Trump

Trump has drafted a five-point plan to attack DeSantis—who hasn’t even announced he’s running for President yet—in order to defeat the Florida Governor in a primary.

Safe to say, Trump is a tad bit worried that our governor may give him a challenge in the coming year. DeSantis has been the singular thorn in Trump’s side when it comes to securing the party’s nomination to run against Joe Biden in the upcoming general election.

While DeSantis has barely defeated Trump in a handful of polls over the past couple of years, Trump has clobbered DeSantis in several recent polls. They were absolute landslides.

Is it possible that something behind the scenes prevented our governor from attending CPAC? Something that had to do with several others in the Republican Party, like Mike Pence, who’s also someone Trump considers a threat (among other things)?

What do you think? Do you think there’s turmoil behind the scenes? Or does DeSantis simply have his own agenda and can’t be bothered to attend the conservative mega rally?

