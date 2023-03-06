America Stunned as Trump Attacks DeSantis at CPAC

Joe Duncan

Donald Trump attacks DeSantis again, this time at CPAC. Floridians and the nation are stunned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tewe_0l8mGMt700
By Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0,Photo byGage Skidmore

At CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, former-President Trump attacked liberals along with several Republicans, including our very own Governor Ron DeSantis.

While Trump didn't directly mention Governor DeSantis, he certainly referred to him.

The former-President didn't pull any punches as he bemoaned Republicans in the Party who, like Florida Senator Rick Scott, want to do away with programs like Social Security. Trump understands how devastating it would be to undo the social safety nets people have paid into over the course of their entire lifetimes.

Trump demanded that Republicans abandon the classic stances that Republicans have been known for our entire lives, including the neoconservatism of George W. Bush and former-Vice President Cheney.

At the conference, Donald Trump overwhelmingly won a straw poll for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination, garnering 62% of the vote compared to 20% for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Trump demolished our Governor in the poll.

In recent weeks, DeSantis managed to top Trump in a few polls. But since then, Trump has easily won several more polls by a complete landslide.

In the new poll, businessman Perry Johnson, who announced his candidacy on Thursday, received 5%. I know what you’re thinking: who? Right, me too.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy got 3% and 1%, respectively. Trump's victory was met with shock, as he seeks to regain the White House in 2024.

While it seems like the battle for the Republican nomination to take on President Joe Biden for the White House is heating up, in many ways, it's already over. Conservatives seem to be sticking with Trump through thick and thin, despite a narrow 2020 loss to the Democrats and a destructive uprising carried out by Trump's supporters at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Do you think DeSantis has a chance? Or was the race already over before it began?

Photo by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0

# Donald Trump# Ron DeSantis# CPAC# Florida# Election

Comments / 102

