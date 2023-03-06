Floridians Shocked As Republicans Seek to Ban More Speech

Florida Republicans Are Furthering Their War on Free Speech

The Republican war on free speech in Florida is heating up.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he wants to expand the “don’t say gay” bill. As it stands, the law says that no one can discuss sex or gender-related topics in school classrooms, grades K-3. Floridians we’re stunned when Governor DeSantis signed the bill, saying it was an assault on free speech.

It’s just common sense that adults shouldn’t be talking about sexual activities with children. Almost everyone agrees on that count. But the law is intentionally vague in such a way that it could be construed to cover gender identity as well.

But now, DeSantis wants to ban discussion of preferred pronouns with two new bills , FL HB 1223 and FL SB 1320. HB 1224 bans school staff from asking about preferred pronouns. SB 1320 bans them from sharing their own preferred pronouns. This is obviously a push to remove anything resembling transgenderism from schools.

Not all people who use preferred pronouns are transgender.

Intersex people are born ambiguous, with traits of both males and females. People with androgen insensitivity are born genetically as males, that is, they have a Y chromosome. But their bodies cannot use or process androgens, including testosterone. When they’re born, they usually look like boys and are often called boys. But being unable to process androgens, people with this condition don’t go through puberty like ordinary boys.

These laws are now being dubbed the “don’t day they” bills.

Republicans say that school is not the place for kids to learn about sexual orientation and gender identity, but that parents should teach that instead. Further, Republicans are codifying into law that gender roles are a binary with a line that says:

Reproductive roles are binary, stable, and unchangeable.

The Party also wants to ban the ability for college students to major in gender studies and make it even easier to ban books from libraries (again).

The Public Policy Director for Equality Florida was quite unhappy about the bills. He said :

“Don’t Say LGBTQ policies have already resulted in sweeping censorship, book banning, rainbow Safe Space stickers being peeled from classroom windows, districts refusing to recognize LGBTQ History Month, and LGBTQ families preparing to leave the state altogether. Governor DeSantis and the lawmakers following him are hellbent on policing language, curriculum, and culture. Free states don’t ban books or people.”

If passed, these two laws would take effect on July 1st.

GOP legislators in Florida passed bills in 2022 that removed any trace of critical race theory from the state's schools and barred educators from talking about gender identity or sexual orientation in K-3 classrooms.

As Governor DeSantis prepares for a potential 2024 presidential run, education has become a key part of his agenda. He has promised to stay committed to this cause and plans to tour both Florida and the U.S. over the course of the legislative session to emphasize his point and spread his message.

What do you think about the proposed legislation?

