Trump, Not DeSantis, Will Be the Republican Nominee, Says Bill Maher

The Republicans have a conundrum on their hands.

The Republicans have a massive problem on their hands.

The last two election cycles have been catastrophic by historical standards. In Congress and the White House, it’s harder to beat a sitting president, representative, or senator. If Trump’s presidency was like other presidencies before him, he would have easily won 2020 over President Biden.

But Trump’s presidency was anything but normal. In 2016, when he won, he stunned the world by knocking out every other Republican candidate in the primary.

2016 Was an Outlier

He challenged them all, one by one, until he was the last man standing. Then, he went on to win the presidential election against Hillary Clinton, who was arguably the least popular political candidate in modern American history.

Not all of it was Hillary’s fault (though plenty of it was). She was simultaneously the victim of a decades-long right-wing smear campaign that had been going on since her husband was the president in the 1990s. She was also under investigation by the FBI, an investigation that launched a week before the final election day.

Hillary was a ridiculously vulnerable candidate.

And yet, Trump barely snuck by her to win the presidency and even lost the popular vote.

Skip forward to 2020, and Trump loses to Biden.

Skip forward again to 2022, and Republicans are expected to slaughter the Democrats, taking back the House and Senate. They barely took the House, not the Senate, and it wasn’t through anything they did to win over voters.

The most crucial of their House gains were thanks to demographic shifts from the 2020 census.

Compared to historical performances, the Republicans are doing poorly. The trouble is, most of the voters in the Republican Party seem to think they’re doing great. They’re doubling down on more extreme right-wing messages that have repelled many middle-of-the-road voters, independents, and suburban working professionals.

The overturning of Roe V. Wade in June of last year has left Republicans struggling to figure out how they can win women voters back.

In short, the party’s primary messaging has been taken over by extremists hellbent on pushing fringe agendas, like anti-vaccine conspiracy theories and baseless claims that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen.

Their anti-education rhetoric is pushing out moderate voters and independents.

Meanwhile, there simply aren’t enough far-right Republican voters to win elections. This is true on the national level as well as the state level.

The problem is this: to win a Republican Primary, you need to have an extremist message that wins with the voters who are currently galvanizing the party — the highly motivated, far-right voters. But, those candidates get obliterated in general elections.

It’s a pattern we saw play out across the country in the 2022 midterms.

And, by the looks of things, it’s going to shape the 2024 presidential election as well.

The battle is heating up between Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the two men square off for the nomination. DeSantis hasn’t even announced that he will run — it’s all speculation. But that hasn’t stopped him from being included in national polls.

Sometimes, he wins against Trump in theoretical match-ups. But most of the time, Trump wins easily. Take the latest GOP Primary poll, where Trump scored 55 percent of the vote, with DeSantis trailing him by a full 30 points.

And it’s just one of several. Three other polls showed Trump edging out DeSantis or clobbering him without remorse. Republicans are very committed to the former president.

This doesn't bode well for our Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, if he wants to be president.

Bill Maher Predicts Trump Will Be the 2024 Nominee

HBO host and unashamedly partisan liberal, Bill Maher, predicts Trump will beat DeSantis in the Republican Primary, supposing DeSantis actually runs.

Maher’s reasoning is that with all the candidates, like Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo, and others, all mixed up in the race, those candidates will siphon votes from DeSantis, paving the path to the nomination for Trump.

So, how does all of this end? I don’t think anybody really knows. But one way it could end is with Republicans consistently losing elections while voting for Trump and Trump-like candidates until the Republican Party changes the primary system and selects moderate candidates.

Aside from that, the math isn’t adding up; and the only other conceivable way for Republicans to start winning again is to change their positions — something they’ve proven completely unwilling to do until now.

After all, if the Republican Party had a desire to change, why would Trump dominate the polls? Why did so many districts nominate extreme right-wing candidates who ended up losing across the country in 2022?

Republicans are faced with the need to adapt. And yet, baked into the conservative ideals that drive the party is a resistance to change and progress. Reality is conflicting with both Republican and conservative values in a way that’s so paralyzing, it will require political gymnastics to wrestle their way out of.

It’s quite the pickle for the party indeed.

Who do you think will be the nominee? Trump or DeSantis?

