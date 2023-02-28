Orlando, FL

Floridians Are Stunned as Orlando Housing Prices Continue to Skyrocket

Joe Duncan

Housing prices are having a momentary dip, but it's a drop in the ocean.


Drone view of Downtown Orlando.Photo byEnvato Elements

Over the past year, housing prices in Orlando have skyrocketed, leaving many Orlando natives struggling to find affordable housing. This trend of increasing prices has been seen across the country, as people flee the big cities and move to smaller suburbs, causing prices to soar.

But the impact is especially noticeable in Orlando’s real estate market, where many northerners choose to retire and many New Yorkers move to escape everything from taxes to the pandemic. A lot of retirement age workers decided the pandemic was the perfect time to retire, as work dried up, and many of those people flocked to the swampy humidity of our beloved mosquito-infested Florida.

As a result, many Orlando natives are unable to afford properties in the Greater Orlando, leading to much frustration among those looking for a place to call home. For a year now, Orlando has had the second-worst affordable housing shortage in the country.

The average price of a house in the Orlando-Kissimmee area is now $357,876, which is far out of the price range of what most of my friends consider “affordable” housing. Maybe I need new friends. Or maybe developers need to wake up and realize that Orlando has a problem with a lack of affordable housing.


Orlando's average housing price in 2023 according to Zillow's IndexPhoto byZillow

The average price of a house in Orlando has risen 11.3% over the past year, according to Zillow’s index. Housing prices have risen steadily for more than a decade. They began rising sharply ever since the first month of 2021.

Though we're seeing the first downturn in housing prices in over a decade, we shouldn't get too comfortable.


Orlando's average home prices since 2015Photo byZillow

Forbes (and pretty much every other notable financial outlet) predicts the housing market will drop nationwide in 2023. We’ve already seen a taste of that in the chart above, but to flesh-and-blood residents of Orlando, meager decreases in the average home price is a drop in the bucket.

It’s not something most buyers and renters can perceive. Besides, Forbes expects the biggest declines in house prices in the country’s largest cities:

  • San Francisco
  • Los Angeles
  • Dallas
  • Seattle
  • and more...

Orlando didn't make the list.

Why is Housing Getting So Expensive?

The increased demand for housing in Orlando is driven by a variety of factors, including a strong job market, low mortgage rates, rising migration from other parts of the country, and investor interest in the city. The job market in Orlando has been continuously growing over the past year, with numerous businesses choosing to relocate to the city and others choosing to expand their operations here.

This brings in more people and creates a pressure for increased housing, leading to increased demand and higher prices.

At the same time, low mortgage rates make it easier for people to afford a home, leading to more potential buyers on the market. Low mortgage rates also make it easier for investors to purchase properties, driving up prices even further.

In addition, Orlando has seen a large influx of people from other parts of the country who are drawn to the city’s warm climate and abundance of entertainment options.

Governor DeSantis on Housing

Governor DeSantis says housing prices are rising because northern migrants are fleeing the tyranny of blue states. The Governor is half-right. While we do have a massive upsurge of migrants moving to Florida, and they are, in fact, coming from northern blue states, only a small minority of people are moving for political reasons.

In the first two years of the pandemic, millions more people retired than usual. More people than usual of retirement age cashed in on their pensions. More people than usual who are almost retirement age took early retirement. The flood of retirees has saturated Florida's housing market.

Orlando's housing market had been lousy for a decade before that. The massive influx of retired migrants deepened the problem.

It's important that we understand the housing crisis, so we can finally begin to take steps to address it. Because if we don't, eventually, the obscene home prices will swallow up each one of us.

