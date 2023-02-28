DeSantis Blames Politics as Orlando's Housing Crisis Deepens

Orlando's residents hurt by continually rising housing costs and a lack of affordable housing.

Arial photo of downtown Orlando. Photo by Envato Elements

Over the past four years, Orlando has suffered from dramatic rent hikes and rising housing costs.

The obscene inflation of the cost of a home has pushed many Orlando natives into temporary housing and even out on the streets. The city was already having a full-blown crisis before the FED dropped interest rates in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to rescue the national economy.

It's not just the poor who are affected now—the middle class is the new homeless here in Orlando.

The trend of rising housing costs is a nationwide problem. But Orlando is particularly hard hit. Activist organizations blame a lack of action and building affordable housing units while developers continue to build more and more housing for the wealthy.

Governor DeSantis blames the usual boogeyman—politics.

As the Florida Governor himself said:

Florida has become the escape path for [those] chafing under the authoritarian, arbitrary, and seemingly never-ending mandates and restrictions.

As usual, the truth lies somewhere in between. There certainly is not enough affordable housing in Florida. Orlando has consistently ranked among the least affordable places to live for nearly ten years. But what is a lack of affordable housing?

The Greater Orlando area is a perfect example of the difference between housing and affordable housing. We have an abundance of homes that only people who make the median income and more per year can afford—the upper-middle-class and the wealthy. But we have a massive shortage of housing for the middle class and those who make less than the median salary.

Orlando has the second-worst affordable housing shortage in the country.

It's true that people are flocking here in droves, which is what's causing housing prices to soar. Migration is a huge driver of these high rent and housing costs. While most of these migrants aren't political refugees fleeing the tyrannical blue states like DeSantis believes, they are coming from blue states.

But they're coming for a different reason: retirement.

For many retirement age workers and those approaching the retirement age, the COVID-19 pandemic was their cue to hunker down, buckle up, and start drawing their retirement pensions. Millions of more people retired during the first two years of the pandemic than usual.

And where do those retirees often wind up?

Neck-deep in our beloved swampy, sweaty, humid, mosquito-infested Florida.

The reasons behind the ongoing housing crisis matter because if we ever plan to fix it, we need to understand it. Otherwise, it will just keep getting worse. According to Zillow, the average price of a home in Orlando has risen 11.3% this year, to $357,876.

I don't know about you, but I know most of my friends don't have an extra $350,000 lying around to drop on a new house at the moment.

It's essential that Florida start building affordable homes alongside the luxury condominiums and fancy housing developments. Because if prices keep rising like they have, eventually, none of us will be able to afford living here.

Follow Me:

Like my writing? Subscribe to follow me on Medium here where I do deep dives and tackle all sorts of issues and subscribe to my Substack here.