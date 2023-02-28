DeSantis' Bombshell New Book Hints at a Presidential Run

DeSantis has liberals worried, and some conservatives excited over the possibility of a presidential bid. But will he even run? And if he does, can he even win?

It's official. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has published a new book. The book’s title is The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.

While the title foreshadows the Governor’s expected presidential run, DeSantis hasn’t announced his candidacy. We’ve had no parades, we’ve seen no rallies, and we haven’t heard so much as a word about DeSantis’ intentions to run for president—or not.

The Governor’s silence has an eerie feel to it, leaving the majority of Americans with a big question mark. It’s hard to plan your life when the political atmosphere is as topsy-turvy as America’s is right now. Now that DeSantis has solidified his grasp over Walt Disney World, appointing several Republican donors to the megacorporation’s board that DeSantis created to oversee the company, all bets are off.

DeSantis has proven he’s willing to do whatever it takes to strip his political opponents of their free speech. He's passed laws that punish categories of speech that challenge his political camp, and making it easier for people to ban books.

His actions over the past two years have proven that Americans—especially Floridians—can expect anything.

Many Americans feel DeSantis is more frightening than former-President Trump. They fear that his decade of experience—as a Congressman in the House of Representatives the Governor of Florida—will make him much more skilled at maneuvering the political sphere than Donald Trump was.

Trump was a political outsider. It’s what he ran on, draining the swamp.

Which also means that Trump had a certain amount of political ignorance that DeSantis does not.

But DeSantis is a classic Republican who got swept up in Trump’s rhetoric and radicalized. Now, DeSantis is contradicting many of the things he said back when he was a Congressman a decade ago. He’s flip-flopping on his former stances about free speech as he’s become an anti-speech champion of the Republican Party.

CNN is losing their minds over DeSantis’ antics, saying we should worry about DeSantis’ assault on voters’ rights and that Republicans themselves are worried about DeSantis’ totalitarian side.

But, in case you were starting to worry that the future will look more like 1984 than America, relax.

DeSantis still has a long way to go before becoming president. First, he has the daunting task of beating Donald Trump in the Republican Primary. Many Republican voters still cling to Trump like their favorite childhood memories.

The cartoon Dilbert has been officially cancelled, dropped by all of its distributors after the creator, Scott Adams, published a racist rant online. In the rant, Adams said though he really liked other Republicans in the primary, and Republicans who may choose to run, he would definitely be voting for Trump again. I sense many Republicans feel the same, though DeSantis bested Trump in a brand-new head-to-head poll.

The two men are neck-and-neck across the history of the polls.

DeSantis has another problem.

Trump has been slinging verbal insults at DeSantis for the past several weeks. He’s given DeSantis nicknames such as “Ron DeSanctimonious” and “Meatball Ron,” which have been met with laughter from Trump’s base.

Conversely, DeSantis has been mute on Trump.

DeSantis refuses to strike back against Trump, ostensibly because he has enough political savvy to know he’s in a lose-lose situation with the former president. If DeSantis insults Trump, he risks alienating Trump’s die-hard fan base. But if he stays quiet, he looks weak in the eyes of Republican voters, voters he’ll need to win over if he intends to be the Republican nominee. It’s quite the conundrum for the Florida Governor.

In the backdrop of all this, DeSantis is punishing Disney World, where DeSantis got married. DeSantis describes his marriage in detail in the book, a book that’s also filled with scathing words for Disney and other political opponents of the Florida Governor. DeSantis is punishing Disney for disagreeing with a law DeSantis passed a couple of years back. It's the infamous “don’t say gay” bill, which adds another notch on his belt as an anti-speech Governor willing to pass laws silencing people to boost his hardcore right-wing brand.

But questions loom. Can DeSantis swing back from the far right-wing to win over voters in the center and independents when the time comes?

Or has he crossed a line, going too far to be forgiven when—and if—the time comes that he secures the Republican nomination and needs every vote he can get for the presidency.

What do you think? Do you think Ron DeSantis will be our next president in 2024?

