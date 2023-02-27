Florida is Stunned as DeSantis Completes His Takeover of Walt Disney World

DeSantis tightens his grip around Walt Disney World

DeSantis Vs. Disney, by Joe Duncan : Source photos: U.S. Government, Gage Skidmore, edited; Creative Commons 2.0 & public domain licenses Photo by Joe Duncan

Over the past two years, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has proven himself to be an extreme authoritarian.

Scholars, journalists, and media professionals all worry out loud that the Florida governor's thirst for power is unlike anything America has ever seen.

They fear that the Governor's reckless willingness to go to battle against anyone in America, public or private, and the onslaught of anti-speech laws he's signed over the past two years, make him a threat to the nation. Now, with yet another anti-speech bill, DeSantis is actively trying to loosen libel laws so that people can more easily sue journalists and public figures.

One can't help but wonder if this is going to wind DeSantis himself in court for the things he says.

Or former-President Trump.

DeSantis Vs. Free Speech

The Florida Governor has gone on a spree signing bills that silence political opponents. Most Americans strongly disagree with these bills. A poll found that 84% of Americans say that a fear of exercising free speech is a very serious problem. They disagree with anything that makes people afraid to speak freely, not only laws that explicitly prohibit speech.

Meanwhile, DeSantis signed what he calls the "anti-woke" bill, which says that you can't talk about race issues in school or anywhere else. The law has been written in a tactful way that's purposefully vague. Because what's considered 'woke' isn't well-defined, teachers will be deathly afraid to mention anything.

The Governor also signed the bill that's been dubbed "don't say gay," a law that prohibits schools from discussing sexuality in kindergarten through third grade. At first, this just seems like a commonsense law. People shouldn't be discussing sexual topics around kids. But, thanks to the extremely vague language, "sexuality" could also include a range of things, like gender identity or a teacher explaining why a student has two moms or two dads.

He also signed a law that makes it easier for Floridians to ban any books they don't like in schools, libraries, and classrooms. Right, because nothing says red-white-and-blue American freedom quite like banning books.

Many have theorized DeSantis is doing this to win over the most extreme people on the far-right wing of the Republican Party, so he can win the presidency, but the Governor hasn't announced any plans of running. Maybe he's just walking the walk without talking the talk.

A brand-new poll showed Governor DeSantis and Trump nearly neck-and-neck in an election match-up, with DeSantis ending up slightly ahead of Trump. It's safe to say, whether he runs or not, DeSantis must know that he has a good possibility of securing the Republican nomination.

However, Republican Party officials are warning DeSantis, saying he needs to get in line behind the rest of the cast of characters who've earned their shot at the presidency.

DeSantis Vs. Disney

Now, the law Ron DeSantis signed stripping Disney of its longtime sovereign status is taking effect.

DeSantis recently wrote a book. In the book, he says he cautioned the company after the Disney waded into political territory by publicly disagreeing with a bill DeSantis signed, the "don't say gay" bill.

The Governor announced that he is stripping Walt Disney World of its autonomous status, ending more than 50 years of self-governance for the theme park, saying:

There's a new Sheriff in town.

This means that Disney World will no longer be exempt from certain state regulations, including building and fire prevention codes. DeSantis says the decision was made to provide additional layers of external oversight to the 43 square miles (111 sq km) of property that attracts millions of visitors a year.

The new five-member board, appointed by the state, will oversee the operations of Disney World and its considerable debt, while at the same time ensuring that local taxpayers do not face additional costs. This is sounding the alarm bells for many people who worry that DeSantis is using the strong arm of the government to interfere with private businesses.

The decision to strip Disney World of its autonomous status has caused an uproar of immense controversy, as many believe it is a partisan move to benefit Governor DeSantis' political allies and friends

He appointed Martin Garcia, a Tampa lawyer and Republican donor, and Bridget Ziegler, a Sarasota County School Board member and co-founder of the conservative organization Moms for Liberty, to the board.

It remains to be seen how the change will affect the operations of Disney World and whether it will have an adverse effect on the local economy, though many speculate it will be devastating for the areas nearby.

We can add this to the list of DeSantis' extremely anti-speech moves that has people worried.

As Gabrielle Russon writes for Florida Politics, "New rules have taken over Cinderella Castle."

