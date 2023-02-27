Floridians Stand Shocked as DeSantis Becomes Increasingly Authoritarian

Americans are protesting the Florida Governor's new bills

Floridians are in shock as Governor DeSantis continues to take on an increasingly authoritarian stances.

Since the Capitol insurrection on January 6th, 2021, DeSantis has been making headlines as he attempts to use the Florida legislature to boost his political brand. Mimicking former-President Trump, DeSantis has worked tirelessly to keep his name in the media by picking political fights.

From Disney to teachers, DeSantis has started fights with pretty much everyone under the sun (and in the sunshine state). Many people suspect his deranged and worrisome antics have been nothing more than a plot to further his eventual presidential ambitions.

While DeSantis has not announced his intention to run for president, he's become a party favorite among Republicans, sometimes beating Trump in head-to-head polls.

Still, Floridians must live with the bills DeSantis signs into law.

This is what has so many people so outraged.

Florida's Anti-Speech Bills

The Governor has taken a number of steps over the past two years to control speech and limit the power of certain groups. It's got a very "1984" feel to the whole thing.

Here's how it works. The Florida Governor finds a way to threaten or silence the speech of his political rivals or the Republican Party's political rivals. He passes a law that's intentionally vague to make people to self-silence for fear of saying the wrong thing accidentally and losing their job.

Because the laws don't explicitly say what's allowed and what's not allowed, people are going to err on the side of caution when it comes to their jobs.

Now, many people hypothesize that DeSantis' bills are intended to create an environment of fear, where people don't talk because they don't want to get in trouble.

During the last legislative session, he signed three bills that were specifically aimed at controlling speech.

The first, the so-called “anti-woke” law, prevents any discussion of racial matters in schools and other public places. This law was created in a deliberately vague way, to instill fear among teachers and other public figures.

The second bill, has been dubbed the “don’t say gay” law. It prohibits discussion of sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade. On its face, this makes commonsense. Everyone in America agrees that people shouldn’t be explicitly discussing the sexual activities of adults around small children. But it has been cleverly designed to target certain groups and limit their freedom of speech. Beyond adult sexual activities, the law prohibits discussions about gender.

The third law made it easier for Floridians to ban books they don’t like in schools, libraries, and classrooms.

Last week, students organized rallies and walk-outs to protest DeSantis, claiming he's controlling what people can and cannot say, which directly interferes with everyone's freedom of speech. CNN Opinion writers are outraged. Some are calling it Ron DeSantis' war against academic freedom and even his war against the first amendment.

This battle of his has been going on since 2021, when he signed HB5, a bill that he claims was supposed to promote "academic diversity" in opinion and speech.

In June 2021, Eliza Relman writes about the law for Business Insider:

The new law is one of a series of measures DeSantis and his GOP allies have taken to crack down on free speech and regulate education. This spring, DeSantis signed a law that dramatically heightened criminal punishments for protesters. Last week, he preemptively barred Florida schools from teaching about systemic racism and the history of slavery through the lens of critical race theory and The New York Times Magazine's "1619 Project."

Meanwhile, Floridians are starkly divided over their support for DeSantis, even though he won the last election in a landslide against former Governor Charlie Crist. Crist was an undoubtedly weak candidate and, combined with other failures by the Democratic Party, led to a firm victory for the Governor.

But some have wondered out loud if Governor DeSantis' antics may eventually be his undoing.

If his goal is to become the president, he's going to have an uphill battle ahead of him. He enjoys a comfortable lead, miles ahead of any political rival here in Florida. He's untouchable. But outside of Florida, things won't be the same. If he wants to be president, he'll have to justify his anti-speech laws to the rest of the country.

Will they buy what he's selling? Or has DeSantis crossed a line too far for most Americans?

What do you think? Will Ron DeSantis be America's next president?

