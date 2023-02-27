Floridians Stand Shocked as DeSantis Becomes Increasingly Authoritarian

Joe Duncan

Americans are protesting the Florida Governor's new bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WbsHg_0l1j5OIJ00
Collage of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by Joe Duncan. | Source photos: Gage Skidmore, edited; Creative Commons 2.0Photo byJoe Duncan

Floridians are in shock as Governor DeSantis continues to take on an increasingly authoritarian stances.

Since the Capitol insurrection on January 6th, 2021, DeSantis has been making headlines as he attempts to use the Florida legislature to boost his political brand. Mimicking former-President Trump, DeSantis has worked tirelessly to keep his name in the media by picking political fights.

From Disney to teachers, DeSantis has started fights with pretty much everyone under the sun (and in the sunshine state). Many people suspect his deranged and worrisome antics have been nothing more than a plot to further his eventual presidential ambitions.

While DeSantis has not announced his intention to run for president, he's become a party favorite among Republicans, sometimes beating Trump in head-to-head polls.

Still, Floridians must live with the bills DeSantis signs into law.

This is what has so many people so outraged.

Florida's Anti-Speech Bills

The Governor has taken a number of steps over the past two years to control speech and limit the power of certain groups. It's got a very "1984" feel to the whole thing.

Here's how it works. The Florida Governor finds a way to threaten or silence the speech of his political rivals or the Republican Party's political rivals. He passes a law that's intentionally vague to make people to self-silence for fear of saying the wrong thing accidentally and losing their job.

Because the laws don't explicitly say what's allowed and what's not allowed, people are going to err on the side of caution when it comes to their jobs.

Now, many people hypothesize that DeSantis' bills are intended to create an environment of fear, where people don't talk because they don't want to get in trouble.

During the last legislative session, he signed three bills that were specifically aimed at controlling speech.

  • The first, the so-called “anti-woke” law, prevents any discussion of racial matters in schools and other public places. This law was created in a deliberately vague way, to instill fear among teachers and other public figures.
  • The second bill, has been dubbed the “don’t say gay” law. It prohibits discussion of sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade. On its face, this makes commonsense. Everyone in America agrees that people shouldn’t be explicitly discussing the sexual activities of adults around small children. But it has been cleverly designed to target certain groups and limit their freedom of speech. Beyond adult sexual activities, the law prohibits discussions about gender.
  • The third law made it easier for Floridians to ban books they don’t like in schools, libraries, and classrooms.

Last week, students organized rallies and walk-outs to protest DeSantis, claiming he's controlling what people can and cannot say, which directly interferes with everyone's freedom of speech. CNN Opinion writers are outraged. Some are calling it Ron DeSantis' war against academic freedom and even his war against the first amendment.

This battle of his has been going on since 2021, when he signed HB5, a bill that he claims was supposed to promote "academic diversity" in opinion and speech.

In June 2021, Eliza Relman writes about the law for Business Insider:

The new law is one of a series of measures DeSantis and his GOP allies have taken to crack down on free speech and regulate education. This spring, DeSantis signed a law that dramatically heightened criminal punishments for protesters. Last week, he preemptively barred Florida schools from teaching about systemic racism and the history of slavery through the lens of critical race theory and The New York Times Magazine's "1619 Project."

Meanwhile, Floridians are starkly divided over their support for DeSantis, even though he won the last election in a landslide against former Governor Charlie Crist. Crist was an undoubtedly weak candidate and, combined with other failures by the Democratic Party, led to a firm victory for the Governor.

But some have wondered out loud if Governor DeSantis' antics may eventually be his undoing.

If his goal is to become the president, he's going to have an uphill battle ahead of him. He enjoys a comfortable lead, miles ahead of any political rival here in Florida. He's untouchable. But outside of Florida, things won't be the same. If he wants to be president, he'll have to justify his anti-speech laws to the rest of the country.

Will they buy what he's selling? Or has DeSantis crossed a line too far for most Americans?

What do you think? Will Ron DeSantis be America's next president?

Follow Me:

Like my writing? Subscribe to follow me on Medium here where I do deep dives and tackle all sorts of issues and subscribe to my Substack here.

*Image: Collage of Ron DeSantis by Joe Duncan: Source photos: Gage Skidmore, edited; Creative Commons 2.0

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Law# Republicans# Democrats# DeSantis

Comments / 2462

Published by

Keeping Florida informed and up-to-date with the latest in a world that's constantly changing. Life isn’t a series of many moments, but one moment that is continually changing. Subscribe to get emails whenever I publish on Medium here: https://joemduncan.medium.com/subscribe and check out my Substack here: thescienceofsex.substack.com. Catch me on: Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoeMDuncan

Orlando, FL
6K followers

More from Joe Duncan

Florida State

America Stunned as Trump Attacks DeSantis at CPAC

Donald Trump attacks DeSantis again, this time at CPAC. Floridians and the nation are stunned. At CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, former-President Trump attacked liberals along with several Republicans, including our very own Governor Ron DeSantis.

Read full story
67 comments
Florida State

Floridians Shocked As Republicans Seek to Ban More Speech

Florida Republicans Are Furthering Their War on Free Speech. The Republican war on free speech in Florida is heating up. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he wants to expand the “don’t say gay” bill. As it stands, the law says that no one can discuss sex or gender-related topics in school classrooms, grades K-3. Floridians we’re stunned when Governor DeSantis signed the bill, saying it was an assault on free speech.

Read full story
521 comments
Florida State

Florida Republicans Are Waging War on Your Free Speech

Will DeSantis Sign the Authoritarian Anti-Blogger Bill Into Law?. Are you a blogger in Florida? Or someone even remotely concerned with free speech?. If you are, then you may want to pay attention to Senate Bill 1316: Information Dissemination, proposed by Florida Sen. Jason Brodeur (R-Lake Mary). This bill, if passed into law, would severely limit the rights of bloggers and other online writers when writing about Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and other members of the Florida executive cabinet or legislature.

Read full story
132 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis & Donald Trump Battle to Be the Top Republican

DeSantis and Trump quietly battle for the heart of the Republican Party. Ever since the uprising at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021, Republican challengers to Donald Trump’s monolithic reign as the leader of the party have been circling the waters. Everyone sense an opportunity to become the top dog. Each has tried their own way of winning the approval of the Republican base who’s still reeling from the 2020 loss.

Read full story
11 comments

Trump, Not DeSantis, Will Be the Republican Nominee, Says Bill Maher

The Republicans have a conundrum on their hands. The Republicans have a massive problem on their hands. The last two election cycles have been catastrophic by historical standards. In Congress and the White House, it’s harder to beat a sitting president, representative, or senator. If Trump’s presidency was like other presidencies before him, he would have easily won 2020 over President Biden.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

5 Reasons Florida Terrifies the Living Heck Out of Non-Floridians

Here are five terrifying things that Florida has to offer. Florida: a swampy-yet-sunny place that's decorated with scenic beaches and natural wonders. Florida has a diverse array of natural ecosystems and two climates, tropical and subtropical.

Read full story
99 comments
Orlando, FL

DeSantis Puts Pressure on Orlando State Attorney After Pine Hills Shooting

New conversations erupt after the tragic shooting in Pine Hills, Florida. Last Wednesday, Keith Moses, 19, was arrested after allegedly killing three people in Pine Hills, Florida. It's a tragedy that's rocked our community here in the Greater Orlando Area.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Photos: Train Crash With 30,000 Gallons of Propane in Florida

With three train crashes in a month, many people are asking, is traveling by train safe anymore? Let's explore. It seems like every time you turn on the news, there’s another train crash happening somewhere in the world. The internet has erupted in a whirlwind of conversation ever since the February 3rd crash of a train carrying toxic chemicals and controlled substances in Palestine, Ohio.

Read full story
100 comments
Orlando, FL

Floridians Are Stunned as Orlando Housing Prices Continue to Skyrocket

Housing prices are having a momentary dip, but it's a drop in the ocean. Over the past year, housing prices in Orlando have skyrocketed, leaving many Orlando natives struggling to find affordable housing. This trend of increasing prices has been seen across the country, as people flee the big cities and move to smaller suburbs, causing prices to soar.

Read full story
21 comments
Orlando, FL

DeSantis Blames Politics as Orlando's Housing Crisis Deepens

Orlando's residents hurt by continually rising housing costs and a lack of affordable housing. Over the past four years, Orlando has suffered from dramatic rent hikes and rising housing costs.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

DeSantis' Bombshell New Book Hints at a Presidential Run

DeSantis has liberals worried, and some conservatives excited over the possibility of a presidential bid. But will he even run? And if he does, can he even win?. It's official. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has published a new book. The book’s title is The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida is Stunned as DeSantis Completes His Takeover of Walt Disney World

DeSantis tightens his grip around Walt Disney World. Over the past two years, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has proven himself to be an extreme authoritarian. Scholars, journalists, and media professionals all worry out loud that the Florida governor's thirst for power is unlike anything America has ever seen.

Read full story
1162 comments
Florida State

Opinion: How Ron DeSantis is Cannibalizing His Chance to Be President

The Florida Governor doesn't have the slam-dunk shot at the presidency many people think he has. After the catastrophe on January 6th, 2021, many Americans have seen DeSantis as the appointed heir of the Republican Party.

Read full story
264 comments

Lies About the COVID-19 Vaccines Sweep the Internet

Vaccine misinformation has become much more widespread in the past few weeks, catching like wildfire on social media. If you spend any of your time on social media whatsoever, you’ve probably noticed the insane surge of conservative rhetoric blaming the COVID-19 vaccine for pretty much any death, illness, or injury — even ones before the COVID-19 vaccine came out.

Read full story
721 comments
Florida State

Opinion: How Ron DeSantis Nuked His Presidential Chances

DeSantis' shot at the presidency sinks with his new hard-line stances. Ron DeSantis is a man of many faces. I watched Ron DeSantis evolve. In early 2020, when the pandemic was first unfolding, DeSantis was a different man.

Read full story
642 comments
Florida State

Florida Will NOT Ban Abortion After the Supreme Court Ruling. 23 Other States Will Ban Abortions.

Florida is NOT among the 23 states that will ban abortion if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe Vs. Wade. Pregnant Woman Stands Before American Flag. Licensed from Adobe.Adobe. It's official. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to overturn two key decisions that protected the right to abortion in the United States. Leaked transcripts showed that the court plans to overturn Roe Vs. Wade and Planned Parenthood Vs. Casey sometime in June. While the decision is not yet final and overturning these two cases wouldn't ban abortions on a federal level, there's an extremely high probability that by the end of next month, abortion will be banned in many states across America.

Read full story

Study Finds Banning Abortions in the United States Would Lead to a 21% Increase in Pregnancy-Related Deaths

A study from Duke University unearths some alarming numbers. A pregnant woman stands before an American flag. Licensed from Adobe Stock.Adobe Stock. Late last night, a leak from the United States Supreme Court showed that the court intends to repeal Roe Vs. Wade and Planned Parenthood Vs. Casey, two landmark Supreme Court decisions that have granted constitutional protection to those who want to have an abortion.

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

Women in Gainesville, Florida Earn More Than Men

The gender pay gap is closing in many American cities as Gainesville ranks in the top ten places for women's earning potential. A lot of fuss has been made over the past decade about the gender earnings gap. The debate has been nuanced and different metrics have been employed to make points that are sometimes more political than factual.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida City, FL

Florida City Officially Ranked the Most Dangerous City in Florida

Florida cities have seen an astonishing rise in violent crime lately. Florida City is the most dangerous city in Florida in 2022. When we think of crime taking place in Florida cities, a few of the big names usually come to mind first. Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville all roll off the tongue naturally when we're asked to guess the most dangerous city in Florida.

Read full story
153 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy