Lies About the COVID-19 Vaccines Sweep the Internet

Joe Duncan

Vaccine misinformation has become much more widespread in the past few weeks, catching like wildfire on social media.

COVID-19 vaccines in small bottles, ready for dispensation.

If you spend any of your time on social media whatsoever, you’ve probably noticed the insane surge of conservative rhetoric blaming the COVID-19 vaccine for pretty much any death, illness, or injury — even ones before the COVID-19 vaccine came out.

Videos like this one with tens of thousands of shares and countless more views assemble clips of people passing out during sports competitions and suggest that the vaccine is to blame. How they’ve evaded Facebook’s policies on COVID-19 misinformation, I have no idea.

There’s a similar video being passed around on Instagram showing the same, with a wide variety of people, from athletes to newscasters, falling over, passing out, or getting sick.

Twisted Announcement

One of those shown having a medical emergency was the Atlanta Hawks sports announcer Bob Rathbun, who lost consciousness on-air during a broadcast from dehydration. Fortunately, once he got some water into his system, Rathbun was fine.

Medical teams told us Rathbun was dehydrated. Rathbun himself told us he was dehydrated. But anti-vaccine propagandists have nonetheless seized on his incident to push their anti-vax agenda, claiming or insinuating that the COVID-19 vaccine caused his misfortune.

Even the hyper-conservative Daily Caller said Rathbun’s on-air incident was nothing more than a case of dehydration.

And that, my friends, highlights the problems with “citizen journalism.”

Fake Seizures, Fake Symptoms

Other users have taken to social media to fake seizures, pretending their uncontrollable shakes were caused by COVID-19 vaccines.

Alas, many of them recorded videos of their legs shaking themselves and forgot to shake the camera with their hands. People having real seizures don’t have expertly skilled control of their cameras. Oops!

Over the last 48 hours, there’s been a massive upheaval of video posted to the web purporting to show the harmful side effects of COVID-19 vaccines, almost always featuring people shaking.

What’s truly disgusting about this is that there are extremely rare serious side effects that people have from these vaccines, such as anaphylaxis and Guillaine-Barre syndrome.

  • Anaphylaxis is everyday swelling that can become deadly if it happens from an allergic reaction. People eat a peanut or get stung by a bee, and they swell up like a blimp. If the swelling goes too far, you’re immobilized and your throat closes.
  • Guillaine-Barre syndrome is a disease that causes nerve damage when the body’s immune system attacks the nerve cells, causing tingling, weakness and eventual paralysis in the affected regions of the body.

Neither condition causes shakes, tremors, or seizures. Actually, both do the opposite — they cause you to become less mobile, hindering movement, not creating movement.

Diamonds, Silk, and Lies

Then there’s Diamond and Silk, two black women who were outspokenly supportive of Donald Trump’s campaigns and extremely anti-vaccine.

Diamond died from heart disease on January 8th, 2023, after years of pushing anti-vaccine rhetoric. Silk, her partner in crime, spoke at her funeral, blaming COVID-19 vaccines for her death as she regaled us with a speech full of “just asking questions.”

Silk says, “I call it murder,” blaming COVID-19 vaccines for the death of her colleague.

I guess she didn’t stop to think about the fact that her friend was adamantly as anti-vaccine as she is — so how did she get the vaccine to get killed by it in the first place?

Like many others at the crazy end of the anti-vax pool, Silk subscribes to the idea of “shedding.” It’s a bonkers conspiracy theory that people with COVID-19 vaccines can “shed” some vaccine and unintentionally kill people who haven’t received it.

If the vaccine is that lethal that just a tiny bit of “shedding” can kill someone, how does it not kill the vaccinated person who “sheds” the vaccine before they can shed it?

Logic clearly isn’t the anti-vax crowd’s strong suit.

The New Right

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has proposed using “force” to get the government to “talk” about potential side effects and ingredients of the COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, all of that information can be found right on the CDC’s website here.

It’s comical and cartoonish how pure ignorance and unabashed stupidity have infiltrated all ranks of the American Conservative right-wing. I bet behind closed doors, Mitch McConnell is shaking his head in disbelief.

It really shows us the limits of this brand of psuedoskepticism that’s taken root in American culture. The illogical logic goes: I don’t trust (insert institution) therefore, anyone who says anything that makes that institution that bad must be telling the truth and (insert institution) is lying.

Needless to say, it’s not even close to what could be called “critical thinking” in any way.

YouTuber Vaush beautifully described the logic when he quipped, sarcastically, “Anytime, Anyone Dies It’s 100% Because of the COVID-19 Vaccine”

This disposition supports both the free market dogmatism of the political right-wing in America and the distrust of institutions found in the much more rural right-wing in America simultaneously.

It also jibes with the hardcore Christian stances of many on the conservative right, who say they don’t need a vaccine when they have Jesus.

Over the years, the number of anti-vaxxers has grown markedly in the Republican Party, while they’ve shrunk considerably in the Democratic Party, according to Gallop Poll.

Over the past two years, anti-vaccine sentiment has infected the Republican Party so viciously, that it’s now become the mainstream belief.

But, it’s getting them killed.

Republicans are dying at much greater rates than Democrats, almost entirely because of COVID-19. Early in the pandemic, you can see where crowded cities like New York and Los Angeles suffered from cramming people in like sardines.

Financial Times | licensed under fair use

Then you see the shift happen around mid-2020, once the Republican states began to open back up and pretend COVID-19 wasn’t a big deal. Then, once the vaccine was released, everything went crazy and Republicans are now off-the-charts dying in much greater numbers than Democrats.

This is the sad reality of what happens when a country politicizes science.

The mortality gap between the parties was already widening through 2019 until COVID-19 came along in 2020. Safe to say, this has to do with fast food, poor dietary habits, cigarette smoking, and poverty, especially in the deep red American South.

<img src="https://miro.medium.com/max/1180/0*TtBMiSN2JxRk-g2W" style="width:100%;border-radius:10px;margin-top:0" data-caption="Amanda Montañez; Scientific American | Used under Fair Use" data-credit="Amanda Montañez" data-externalurl="https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/people-in-republican-counties-have-higher-death-rates-than-those-in-democratic-counties/"/>
Amanda Montañez; Scientific American | Used under Fair Use

I sincerely hope they wake up one of these days and realize the errors of their ways — for their sake, for those around them, and for the rest of us.

Because anti-vaccine propaganda is a stain on humanity, an illogical mind infection that claims lives.

