Opinion: How Ron DeSantis Nuked His Presidential Chances

Joe Duncan

DeSantis' shot at the presidency sinks with his new hard-line stances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27OM3E_0kW8GR6900
The many faces of Ron DeSantis by Joe Duncan. Ron DeSantis is a man of many faces. Ron DeSantis. Sources: U.S. Government, Gage Skidmore.Photo byJoe Duncan & Gage Skidmore

Ron DeSantis is a man of many faces.

I watched Ron DeSantis evolve. In early 2020, when the pandemic was first unfolding, DeSantis was a different man.

I remember when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in early 2020. I would be working out in the gym while I listened to Governor DeSantis speak directly to Floridians.

Back then, I found myself constantly thinking, “I’m so glad this guy is in charge. He’s embracing the science — he cares about the vaccine, unlike most other Republicans out there. He’s going to help Florida get through this.”

DeSantis on COVID-19

It was an uncertain time then, but DeSantis took numerous smart steps to help Floridians feel more secure as the new pandemic swept the country.

He was openly confident in our ability to get working vaccines deployed. He supported making sensible lockdown and masking decisions, saying we would combat the virus with all the collective strength and self-sacrifice we could muster.

In early 2021, the Governor didn’t mince words, saying:

“If you are vaccinated — fully vaccinated — the chance of you getting seriously ill or dying from Covid is effectively zero. These vaccines are saving lives.”

For DeSantis, this was a simple political calculation.

In a state with a massive elderly population like Florida, DeSantis couldn’t afford to make the same mistakes as former New York Governor Cuomo with his nursing home scandal or take the nonchalant approach of Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp, who openly balked at the idea of doing much of anything important to stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

Initially, DeSantis listened to the experts. He reassured us we would get financial relief (that never came). He told us that science, progress, and liberalism had our backs and that we would get through the worst of times together.

That feels like a lifetime ago.

That Ron DeSantis is unrecognizable today.

The Shapeshifter

The face he shows us is a different face. DeSantis is the ultimate politician because he has no soul, no sensible code of ethics, and no moral compass.

That’s not a pejorative. One of the most significant lessons I learned from my 10+ years working in politics is that a politician’s job isn’t to enforce their views. They represent the will of their constituency.

A politician’s personal views are irrelevant. They’re public servants. What they think doesn’t matter. Their job is to carry out the decree set forth by the Will of the People.

That’s why politicians seem two-faced. They appeal to multitudes.

But even with this in mind, DeSantis takes it too far. Most politicians wind up boring and middle-of-the-road. They avoid hard questions and pray that nobody will check their voting records. But DeSantis panders to the extremes. He knows that will make headlines, increasing his visibility.

If a politician’s job is to represent the populace, DeSantis is doing it terribly. He’s promoting an extremist arm of the Republican Party, bolstering their voices above the rest of us while pretending to be fair.

DeSantis for President?

Most of us haven’t realized the full extent the world changed after the January 6th insurrection. DeSantis recognized it right away. He saw this as the crucial moment to catapult his brand onto the national stage in a bid for the presidency.

With the Trump brand wounded, DeSantis pivoted to become a far-right extremist almost overnight.

  • He has since then issued executive orders banning mandates, waged a war against school districts and local governments over mask requirements. He also signed two bills in November 2021 which are set to expire in July, that punish businesses that require masks and vaccines.
  • Business owners couldn’t ask patrons’ vaccination status. They couldn’t ask their customers to wear masks, even in essential medical establishments where high-risk Floridians were guaranteed to be.
  • DeSantis tied the hands of school boards as massive COVID-19 outbreaks rocked the state in succession, preventing schools from doing anything to protect children.

It worked.

He became a serious presidential contender among Republicans.

After two long years of wading deeper and deeper into right-wing extremist territory, the Florida Governor has now crossed that point of no return, dashing his presidential hopes.

Last month, DeSantis firmly placed himself in the conspiracy quack anti-vax camp. He moved even further to the right than Trump on the vaccine and COVID-19 issues. With this, he nuked any hopes he had of becoming president — and he doesn’t even know it.

DeSantis spoke to cameras during a roundtable event and attacked pharmaceutical companies and the vaccines:

“These companies have made a fortune off this federal government imposing or at least attempting to impose mandates, and a lot of false statements. I think people want the truth and I think people want accountability, so you need to have a thorough investigation into what’s happened with these shots.”

Remember Trump getting booed by a crowd after he told them he got boosted, suggesting they should do the same? The Republican Party has become infected with the anti-vax virus of internet disinformation. But that’s a small minority of Americans incapable of capturing the presidency.

DeSantis has continued to push the anti-vax narrative.

This week, DeSantis is pushing to make Florida’s anti-vaccine, anti-mask, and anti-common sense laws that he signed back in 2021 permanent fixtures of Florida law. This will boost the DeSantis brand significantly in Florida.

But the rest of the country isn’t Florida. Most of the U.S. isn’t a haven for tourism and travel. The economies of small towns and big cities alike aren’t built on travel and leisure, industries that were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. This is a serious misstep.

Americans will tolerate — and even celebrate — countless stupid things as they elect a crazy, completely unqualified candidate to the presidency (like the orange man with spray-on bronzer). But anti-vax is a stance too utterly unpopular for sensible Americans to cosign with their votes.

America will never have an anti-vax president. It’s just not a winning message.

It’s a fringe movement that will never be mainstream.

DeSantis is no longer the inspiring, listen-to-the-experts governor he once was. He’s lost all of my moderate friends, which is telling.

All of this is a microcosm of the larger problems the entire Republican Party faces. They’ve let the monster of ignorant populism out of the box, and now they’re slowly learning the pain of living with it. Quite simply, a substantial chunk of the Republican base is no longer living on planet earth.

They’re completely out of touch with reality which doesn’t bode well for political aspirations.

*Photo credits: Ron DeSantis — The Man of Many Faces, by Joe Duncan: Source photos: U.S. Government, Gage Skidmore, edited; Creative Commons 2.0 & public domain licenses

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# COVID19# Ron DeSantis# Health# 2024 Election

Comments / 463

Published by

Keeping Florida informed with the latest. Life isn’t a series of many moments, but one moment that is always changing. Catch me on: https://twitter.com/JoeMDuncan

Orlando, FL
5K followers

More from Joe Duncan

Lies About the COVID-19 Vaccines Sweep the Internet

Vaccine misinformation has become much more widespread in the past few weeks, catching like wildfire on social media. If you spend any of your time on social media whatsoever, you’ve probably noticed the insane surge of conservative rhetoric blaming the COVID-19 vaccine for pretty much any death, illness, or injury — even ones before the COVID-19 vaccine came out.

Read full story
705 comments
Florida State

Florida Will NOT Ban Abortion After the Supreme Court Ruling. 23 Other States Will Ban Abortions.

Florida is NOT among the 23 states that will ban abortion if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe Vs. Wade. Pregnant Woman Stands Before American Flag. Licensed from Adobe.Adobe. It's official. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to overturn two key decisions that protected the right to abortion in the United States. Leaked transcripts showed that the court plans to overturn Roe Vs. Wade and Planned Parenthood Vs. Casey sometime in June. While the decision is not yet final and overturning these two cases wouldn't ban abortions on a federal level, there's an extremely high probability that by the end of next month, abortion will be banned in many states across America.

Read full story

Study Finds Banning Abortions in the United States Would Lead to a 21% Increase in Pregnancy-Related Deaths

A study from Duke University unearths some alarming numbers. A pregnant woman stands before an American flag. Licensed from Adobe Stock.Adobe Stock. Late last night, a leak from the United States Supreme Court showed that the court intends to repeal Roe Vs. Wade and Planned Parenthood Vs. Casey, two landmark Supreme Court decisions that have granted constitutional protection to those who want to have an abortion.

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

Women in Gainesville, Florida Earn More Than Men

The gender pay gap is closing in many American cities as Gainesville ranks in the top ten places for women's earning potential. A lot of fuss has been made over the past decade about the gender earnings gap. The debate has been nuanced and different metrics have been employed to make points that are sometimes more political than factual.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida City, FL

Florida City Officially Ranked the Most Dangerous City in Florida

Florida cities have seen an astonishing rise in violent crime lately. Florida City is the most dangerous city in Florida in 2022. When we think of crime taking place in Florida cities, a few of the big names usually come to mind first. Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville all roll off the tongue naturally when we're asked to guess the most dangerous city in Florida.

Read full story
152 comments
Florida State

Burgers! Should California's Beloved In-N-Out Burger Come to Florida?

White Castle is now officially in Florida and now some are pushing for In-N-Out to move to the state from out West and Texas. Earlier this year, White Castle, the famous Northern chain restaurant, notable for its small, square burgers, opened in Orlando. White Castle has only opened a couple of new locations this year across the United States, with the chain expecting to open between three and five across the entirety of America this year.

Read full story
117 comments
Florida State

A South Florida Pastor Has Been Arrested on Charges of Domestic Battery by Strangulation and Resisting Arrest

A South Florida preacher has been arrested again on brutal assault charges after allegedly strangling a woman in Broward County. Screenshot from Damian Archat's YouTube channelYouTube.

Read full story
163 comments

A Sentence That Changed my Views on Relationships

Four Words That Will Radically Improve Your Love Life. Man with a bouquet of flowers in front of a womanPixabay. Recently, a Twitter personality I follow made the big announcement: they were getting married. Yes! It was time for that life-changing moment when he took the plunge and vowed to say those magic words, “Til’ death do us part.”

Read full story
6 comments

Information Overload Could Consume Us Like a Hungry T-Rex — Here’s What to Do About It

The physiology of information overload, information anxiety, and why we should unplug for a time. Anyone who remembers the 1993 hit movie Jurassic Park remembers the famous scene where they’re on the run from a tyrannizing Tyrannosaurus Rex. The lumbering dinosaur is waltzing around, tossing cars about with his nose, and stomping heavily and loudly, shaking the environment with each thunderous pound of his gigantic feet. He’s hunting. He’s hunting for human prey.

Read full story

A Simple Guide to Understanding the Threat of Disinformation

The parable of the neighbor and the abuser next door. Disinformation is a toxin. It’s a form of pollution that degrades our society and hinders its proper functioning. Bad information is akin to having a bunk college degree that institutions don’t recognize in the information age. Like going to a non-accredited school, sure, you’ll learn some things. Still, that information won’t be transferrable or recognized by other institutions, questioning the value of the information in the first place. If your degree can’t be transferred or applied in life because the information used to get there wasn’t on par with the rest of the world, safe to say this is a horrible thing.

Read full story
Florida State

“I Ain’t Scared of No Virus” — How White Identity Politics Influences Our Bad Decisions

A tale of two viruses with drastically different results. Florida isn’t doing well. Okay, sorry for the euphemism. It’s more like, Florida is screwed. This summer, we were gutted by the Delta variant of COVID-19. It maxed out our hospital system, pushing it to the brink of collapse. We’re hurting. The virus is destroying our businesses. We can’t get back to normal until we get everyone on board. And our Governor, Ron DeSantis, is pandering to a very small minority of crazies.

Read full story
116 comments

Finding the Love of Your Life Requires Patience — Lots of it

Love is one area of life where most of us fail miserably. And not only do we fail, but we usually fail over and over and over again. I swear love has to have the worst success rate of anything we do in life.

Read full story
Florida State

The Florida Battle Over School Masks Reaches its Pinnacle Amid Data Kerfuffle

Child wearing a surgical mask as the COVID-19 pandemic unfoldsIzzy Park. It's been a crazy week. Heck, it's been a crazy month, a crazy quarter, and a crazy year. In Florida, we've become a battleground for the rights of children and families, we've navigated this global pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus that's rocked the world.

Read full story
43 comments
Florida State

Get Ready to Party, Orlando, Electric Daisy Carnival Returns Next Month

One of the biggest parties in Florida will finally be back next month. Are you ready?. It was a sad day for festivalgoers all over the state of Florida, and even America, last year, when The Electric Daisy Carnival, colloquially known as EDC, had to be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The party that was supposed to take place in November of 2020 was called off, and now, the massive festival is finally back for another round of good vibes, good music, bright lights, and rides.

Read full story

The Importance of Understanding Our Expectations in Relationships

Our relationship expectations can set us up for success or failure. But we have to have the right expectations. The two of us were walking down the street on a gorgeous Spring day in the Valley. It was sunny, there wasn’t a cloud in the sky. This is typical for Los Angeles. Oscar and I were headed to the bar. A Palestinian-born in Brooklyn, Oscar didn’t pull any punches. He said what was on his mind and spoke the truth. If you didn’t like it, that’s tough.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida's Hospitals Were Overwhelmed When My Friend Died

Yesterday, at approximately 4:36 PM, she took her last breath. As she drifted away into whatever world comes next, maybe blackness, maybe infinite light; maybe time itself ceasing to exist altogether, her sadness was obvious. But so too was her resignation. She wore it on her sleeve. Her life was coming to its conclusion and in the worst way possible.

Read full story
14 comments

Relationships: When I Was Lonely, I Wrote Letters to My Future Lover

How to ease loneliness with creativity — give yourself a purpose. Use this if you're lonely during the pandemic. My soul was tired and my belly was empty and desirous. I had wanderlust, but for a place that I could call home. My thoughts were clustered and I was restless. I felt a gnawing sense of isolation. I may have been in a city and surrounded by millions of people, but I felt so far away from everyone.

Read full story
1 comments

Relationships: Irresponsibility Isn't Cool Anymore. It's Time to Grow Up.

An old friend of mine recently got back in touch with me after a long time of not speaking. He tells me he’s trying to live the American dream. And by “American Dream,” I mean “the 2021 Irresponsible Millennial Version of the American Dream.” It means he’s pinning all his hopes on becoming an Instagram influencer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy