Opinion: How Ron DeSantis Nuked His Presidential Chances

DeSantis' shot at the presidency sinks with his new hard-line stances.

The many faces of Ron DeSantis by Joe Duncan. Ron DeSantis is a man of many faces. Ron DeSantis. Sources: U.S. Government, Gage Skidmore. Photo by Joe Duncan & Gage Skidmore

Ron DeSantis is a man of many faces.

I watched Ron DeSantis evolve. In early 2020, when the pandemic was first unfolding, DeSantis was a different man .

I remember when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in early 2020. I would be working out in the gym while I listened to Governor DeSantis speak directly to Floridians.

Back then, I found myself constantly thinking, “I’m so glad this guy is in charge. He’s embracing the science — he cares about the vaccine, unlike most other Republicans out there. He’s going to help Florida get through this.”

DeSantis on COVID-19

It was an uncertain time then, but DeSantis took numerous smart steps to help Floridians feel more secure as the new pandemic swept the country.

He was openly confident in our ability to get working vaccines deployed. He supported making sensible lockdown and masking decisions, saying we would combat the virus with all the collective strength and self-sacrifice we could muster.

In early 2021, the Governor didn’t mince words, saying :

“If you are vaccinated — fully vaccinated — the chance of you getting seriously ill or dying from Covid is effectively zero. These vaccines are saving lives.”

For DeSantis, this was a simple political calculation.

In a state with a massive elderly population like Florida, DeSantis couldn’t afford to make the same mistakes as former New York Governor Cuomo with his nursing home scandal or take the nonchalant approach of Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp, who openly balked at the idea of doing much of anything important to stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

Initially, DeSantis listened to the experts. He reassured us we would get financial relief (that never came). He told us that science, progress, and liberalism had our backs and that we would get through the worst of times together.

That feels like a lifetime ago.

That Ron DeSantis is unrecognizable today.

The Shapeshifter

The face he shows us is a different face. DeSantis is the ultimate politician because he has no soul, no sensible code of ethics, and no moral compass.

That’s not a pejorative. One of the most significant lessons I learned from my 10+ years working in politics is that a politician’s job isn’t to enforce their views. They represent the will of their constituency.

A politician’s personal views are irrelevant. They’re public servants. What they think doesn’t matter. Their job is to carry out the decree set forth by the Will of the People.

That’s why politicians seem two-faced. They appeal to multitudes.

But even with this in mind, DeSantis takes it too far. Most politicians wind up boring and middle-of-the-road. They avoid hard questions and pray that nobody will check their voting records. But DeSantis panders to the extremes. He knows that will make headlines, increasing his visibility.

If a politician’s job is to represent the populace, DeSantis is doing it terribly. He’s promoting an extremist arm of the Republican Party, bolstering their voices above the rest of us while pretending to be fair.

DeSantis for President?

Most of us haven’t realized the full extent the world changed after the January 6th insurrection. DeSantis recognized it right away. He saw this as the crucial moment to catapult his brand onto the national stage in a bid for the presidency.

With the Trump brand wounded, DeSantis pivoted to become a far-right extremist almost overnight.

He has since then issued executive orders banning mandates, waged a war against school districts and local governments over mask requirements. He also signed two bills in November 2021 which are set to expire in July, that punish businesses that require masks and vaccines.

Business owners couldn’t ask patrons’ vaccination status. They couldn’t ask their customers to wear masks, even in essential medical establishments where high-risk Floridians were guaranteed to be.

DeSantis tied the hands of school boards as massive COVID-19 outbreaks rocked the state in succession, preventing schools from doing anything to protect children.

It worked.

He became a serious presidential contender among Republicans.

After two long years of wading deeper and deeper into right-wing extremist territory, the Florida Governor has now crossed that point of no return, dashing his presidential hopes.

Last month, DeSantis firmly placed himself in the conspiracy quack anti-vax camp. He moved even further to the right than Trump on the vaccine and COVID-19 issues. With this, he nuked any hopes he had of becoming president — and he doesn’t even know it.

DeSantis spoke to cameras during a roundtable event and attacked pharmaceutical companies and the vaccines:

“These companies have made a fortune off this federal government imposing or at least attempting to impose mandates, and a lot of false statements. I think people want the truth and I think people want accountability, so you need to have a thorough investigation into what’s happened with these shots.”

Remember Trump getting booed by a crowd after he told them he got boosted, suggesting they should do the same? The Republican Party has become infected with the anti-vax virus of internet disinformation. But that’s a small minority of Americans incapable of capturing the presidency.

DeSantis has continued to push the anti-vax narrative.

This week, DeSantis is pushing to make Florida’s anti-vaccine, anti-mask, and anti-common sense laws that he signed back in 2021 permanent fixtures of Florida law. This will boost the DeSantis brand significantly in Florida.

But the rest of the country isn’t Florida. Most of the U.S. isn’t a haven for tourism and travel. The economies of small towns and big cities alike aren’t built on travel and leisure, industries that were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. This is a serious misstep.

Americans will tolerate — and even celebrate — countless stupid things as they elect a crazy, completely unqualified candidate to the presidency (like the orange man with spray-on bronzer). But anti-vax is a stance too utterly unpopular for sensible Americans to cosign with their votes.

America will never have an anti-vax president. It’s just not a winning message.

It’s a fringe movement that will never be mainstream.

DeSantis is no longer the inspiring, listen-to-the-experts governor he once was. He’s lost all of my moderate friends, which is telling.

All of this is a microcosm of the larger problems the entire Republican Party faces. They’ve let the monster of ignorant populism out of the box, and now they’re slowly learning the pain of living with it. Quite simply, a substantial chunk of the Republican base is no longer living on planet earth.

They’re completely out of touch with reality which doesn’t bode well for political aspirations.