Study Finds Banning Abortions in the United States Would Lead to a 21% Increase in Pregnancy-Related Deaths

Joe Duncan

A study from Duke University unearths some alarming numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=169eyW_0fRm6U1600
A pregnant woman stands before an American flag. Licensed from Adobe Stock.Adobe Stock

Late last night, a leak from the United States Supreme Court showed that the court intends to repeal Roe Vs. Wade and Planned Parenthood Vs. Casey, two landmark Supreme Court decisions that have granted constitutional protection to those who want to have an abortion.

Today, Chief Justice John Roberts didn't deny the authenticity of the leak when he spoke about it. Instead, he promised an investigation into the matter, which lets us know the leak is legit.

Since then, the Internet has erupted into a firestorm of confusion, anger, rage, joy, sorrow, and more, as people from all over process the leak and its contents. While the laws haven't been repealed yet, which is what the leak showed the Supreme Court intends to do sometime in June, people are bracing for an America without abortion rights.

President Biden spoke and called the leaked Supreme Court draft a "radical decision" and said that he believes that access to abortion is a fundamental right.

Many have speculated that abortion rights would default to the individual States in America with many states choosing to ban abortion, while others would choose to keep it as a legal practice.

NBC News posted a map of the twenty-three states who have "trigger laws" that are waiting for the ruling to go through so they can ban abortion immediately.

The political moment is tense and emotional on all sides.

But outside of politics, in the realms of science and history, researchers have been exploring everything there is to know about pregnancy and abortion and some facts about the potential bans are quite startling.

The Science of Parenthood

A recent study from late 2021, by Amanda Jean Stevenson and published by Duke University, estimated that pregnancy-related deaths would increase by 21% if abortion were banned in the United States. Pregnancy-related deaths occur when women die because of pregnancy or during childbirth. While this amounts to only 49 deaths in the first year, in terms of whole numbers, that is expected to inflate to 140 deaths per year in subsequent years after the initial year.

The thing about these deaths that some people find egregious is the fact that they would be preventable should they end up occurring due to abortion being banned.

University of Chicago Historian Kathleen Belew said that even though abortion may become illegal, the rate of abortions per capita likely won't change. Historically, whether abortion is illegal or legal doesn't make a difference in how many there are.

This is confirmed by studies from the Guttmacher institute that have shown that whether abortion is legal or illegal, the rate remains about the same.

An ectopic pregnancy happens when a fertilized egg attaches itself somewhere inside a woman’s body other than the uterus. This often happens in the fallopian tube and it can lead to cases of severe bleeding and death. 

One in four women will experience ectopic pregnancy in their lifetimes. Up to 20% of symptomatic pregnancies end up being ectopic pregnancies, accounting for 1–2% of all pregnancies. That’s just one condition.

It's just the tip of the iceberg.

While the risks to the mother’s life are clear in these cases, what about the fetus? For ages, we believed that 20% of all pregnancies are non-viable, meaning the fetus is not born alive.

But detailed research from 2018 found that the number is greater than that, affecting about one in four women — 25% of all pregnancies are babies who can’t possibly be born…and these are only the pregnancies we know about, the women who have symptoms and need to be treated by a healthcare professional. 

This isn’t including the spontaneous miscarriages that happen early on that women don’t know about. When you factor those in, the majority of pregnancies are non-viable — more than half.

A prior study found that 53.2% of all pregnancies carry abnormalities in their number of chromosomes (called aneuploidy), and these abnormalities are responsible for most non-viable pregnancies. So, when you exclude all other factors, more than half of pregnancies carry chromosomal abnormalities that lead to the death of fetuses or small children.

In other words, if the majority of pregnancies are non-viable, women will be forced to carry them even though they will never survive.

The main takeaway from all of this is the fact that abortion isn't just a moral decision. Many other factors are involved, and those factors have to do with human health.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Science# History# Politics# Abortion# Women

Comments / 0

Published by

Keeping Florida informed with the latest. Life isn’t a series of many moments, but one moment that is always changing. Catch me on: https://twitter.com/JoeMDuncan

Orlando, FL
5102 followers

More from Joe Duncan

Gainesville, FL

Women in Gainesville, Florida Earn More Than Men

The gender pay gap is closing in many American cities as Gainesville ranks in the top ten places for women's earning potential. A lot of fuss has been made over the past decade about the gender earnings gap. The debate has been nuanced and different metrics have been employed to make points that are sometimes more political than factual.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida City, FL

Florida City Officially Ranked the Most Dangerous City in Florida

Florida cities have seen an astonishing rise in violent crime lately. Florida City is the most dangerous city in Florida in 2022. When we think of crime taking place in Florida cities, a few of the big names usually come to mind first. Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville all roll off the tongue naturally when we're asked to guess the most dangerous city in Florida.

Read full story
152 comments
Florida State

A South Florida Pastor Has Been Arrested on Charges of Domestic Battery by Strangulation and Resisting Arrest

A South Florida preacher has been arrested again on brutal assault charges after allegedly strangling a woman in Broward County. Screenshot from Damian Archat's YouTube channelYouTube.

Read full story
163 comments
California State

Burgers! Should California's Beloved In-N-Out Burger Come to Florida?

White Castle is now officially in Florida and now some are pushing for In-N-Out to move to the state from out West and Texas. Earlier this year, White Castle, the famous Northern chain restaurant, notable for its small, square burgers, opened in Orlando. White Castle has only opened a couple of new locations this year across the United States, with the chain expecting to open between three and five across the entirety of America this year.

Read full story
116 comments
Florida State

“I Ain’t Scared of No Virus” — How White Identity Politics Influences Our Bad Decisions

A tale of two viruses with drastically different results. Florida isn’t doing well. Okay, sorry for the euphemism. It’s more like, Florida is screwed. This summer, we were gutted by the Delta variant of COVID-19. It maxed out our hospital system, pushing it to the brink of collapse. We’re hurting. The virus is destroying our businesses. We can’t get back to normal until we get everyone on board. And our Governor, Ron DeSantis, is pandering to a very small minority of crazies.

Read full story
114 comments

Finding the Love of Your Life Requires Patience — Lots of it

Love is one area of life where most of us fail miserably. And not only do we fail, but we usually fail over and over and over again. I swear love has to have the worst success rate of anything we do in life.

Read full story

Information Overload Could Consume Us Like a Hungry T-Rex — Here’s What to Do About It

The physiology of information overload, information anxiety, and why we should unplug for a time. Anyone who remembers the 1993 hit movie Jurassic Park remembers the famous scene where they’re on the run from a tyrannizing Tyrannosaurus Rex. The lumbering dinosaur is waltzing around, tossing cars about with his nose, and stomping heavily and loudly, shaking the environment with each thunderous pound of his gigantic feet. He’s hunting. He’s hunting for human prey.

Read full story

A Sentence That Changed my Views on Relationships

Four Words That Will Radically Improve Your Love Life. Man with a bouquet of flowers in front of a womanPixabay. Recently, a Twitter personality I follow made the big announcement: they were getting married. Yes! It was time for that life-changing moment when he took the plunge and vowed to say those magic words, “Til’ death do us part.”

Read full story
6 comments

A Simple Guide to Understanding the Threat of Disinformation

The parable of the neighbor and the abuser next door. Disinformation is a toxin. It’s a form of pollution that degrades our society and hinders its proper functioning. Bad information is akin to having a bunk college degree that institutions don’t recognize in the information age. Like going to a non-accredited school, sure, you’ll learn some things. Still, that information won’t be transferrable or recognized by other institutions, questioning the value of the information in the first place. If your degree can’t be transferred or applied in life because the information used to get there wasn’t on par with the rest of the world, safe to say this is a horrible thing.

Read full story
Florida State

The Florida Battle Over School Masks Reaches its Pinnacle Amid Data Kerfuffle

Child wearing a surgical mask as the COVID-19 pandemic unfoldsIzzy Park. It's been a crazy week. Heck, it's been a crazy month, a crazy quarter, and a crazy year. In Florida, we've become a battleground for the rights of children and families, we've navigated this global pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus that's rocked the world.

Read full story
43 comments
Florida State

Get Ready to Party, Orlando, Electric Daisy Carnival Returns Next Month

One of the biggest parties in Florida will finally be back next month. Are you ready?. It was a sad day for festivalgoers all over the state of Florida, and even America, last year, when The Electric Daisy Carnival, colloquially known as EDC, had to be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The party that was supposed to take place in November of 2020 was called off, and now, the massive festival is finally back for another round of good vibes, good music, bright lights, and rides.

Read full story

The Importance of Understanding Our Expectations in Relationships

Our relationship expectations can set us up for success or failure. But we have to have the right expectations. The two of us were walking down the street on a gorgeous Spring day in the Valley. It was sunny, there wasn’t a cloud in the sky. This is typical for Los Angeles. Oscar and I were headed to the bar. A Palestinian-born in Brooklyn, Oscar didn’t pull any punches. He said what was on his mind and spoke the truth. If you didn’t like it, that’s tough.

Read full story
Florida State

Review: Gentle Vasectomy, Men's Reproductive Healthcare in Kissimmee Florida

Low-Cost Vasectomy with an incredible staff at Dr. Curington's office in Kissimmee, Florida. I'll admit it. I didn't exactly know what to expect when I first completed my reservation. It's safe to say, I had reservations about making my reservation for getting a vasectomy. And it's easy to see why.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida's Hospitals Were Overwhelmed When My Friend Died

Yesterday, at approximately 4:36 PM, she took her last breath. As she drifted away into whatever world comes next, maybe blackness, maybe infinite light; maybe time itself ceasing to exist altogether, her sadness was obvious. But so too was her resignation. She wore it on her sleeve. Her life was coming to its conclusion and in the worst way possible.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis' Mask Mandate Ban is Officially Overturned in Florida Court; Here's What it Means for Floridians

DeSantis' school mask ban is shot down. What's next?. Well, folks, it's official. After a bitterly contested and long protracted legal battle, Florida's ban on local mask mandates that might be implemented by the counties or communities we live in has officially been ruled "unlawful" by a Florida court. I've been with you reporting on this the entire time, since back in May of this year, when Florida Governor DeSantis first signed the executive order that banned cities, counties, and municipalities from implementing mask mandates to keep their citizens safe.

Read full story
4500 comments
Florida State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Goes to War With President Joe Biden Over COVID-19 Response

Ron DeSantis and Joe Biden go toe-to-toe over the federal vaccine mandates. What began as a few minor skirmishes have heated up into an all-out war, of both political maneuvers and words, between President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. This whole thing kicked off when earlier this week President Biden announced a vaccine mandate for the United States. The mandate includes all federal employees and anyone working at a company who takes federal funding.

Read full story
871 comments
Kissimmee, FL

Check Out This Hidden Gem: A Delightful Mediterranean Cafe in Kissimmee, Florida

A pleasant surprise at a small cafe that served the best Mediterranean food on that side of town. Yesterday, I had to make a trek from Seminole County down to Osceola to go see the doctor in downtown Kissimmee. It was a long voyage and my girlfriend and I made a day out of it. If you're anything like me, you usually struggle to make it to your appointments on time. So, you overcompensate for this fact by showing up hours and hours early. This was me yesterday.

Read full story
5 comments

Relationships: Irresponsibility Isn't Cool Anymore. It's Time to Grow Up.

An old friend of mine recently got back in touch with me after a long time of not speaking. He tells me he’s trying to live the American dream. And by “American Dream,” I mean “the 2021 Irresponsible Millennial Version of the American Dream.” It means he’s pinning all his hopes on becoming an Instagram influencer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy