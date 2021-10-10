Orlando, FL

Get Ready to Party, Orlando, Electric Daisy Carnival Returns Next Month

Joe Duncan

One of the biggest parties in Florida will finally be back next month. Are you ready?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04F3WQ_0cN21d6A00
The Electric Daisy CarnivalDiego Vigueras

It was a sad day for festivalgoers all over the state of Florida, and even America, last year, when The Electric Daisy Carnival, colloquially known as EDC, had to be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The party that was supposed to take place in November of 2020 was called off, and now, the massive festival is finally back for another round of good vibes, good music, bright lights, and rides.

Back in August of 2020, Insomniac, the company that puts on Electric Daisy Carnival, said that on the bright side, the delay gave them more time to plan an even better event for this year. Pasquale Rotella, the owner of Insomniac events, said on an Instagram post at the time:

I hope everyone is staying safe & healthy! As you might have imagined after we moved EDC Las Vegas to May 2021, we will be shifting Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando & Dreamstate SoCal to 2021 as well.

The pandemic rocked the rave world, and it's slowly been crawling back, party-by-party, ever since. As the Biden Administration sent out vaccinations all over the United States, partygoers suddenly began to feel more comfortable getting back out on the dancefloor and shuffling to some hard, heavy beats, basslines, and Amen breaks.

And this party can be expected to be significant. Just how big, you ask?

The last EDC Orlando that took place, back in 2019, doubled the size of turnout from previous years.

Twice as many people went to the 2019 EDC in Orlando than those who went to the 2018 EDC in Orlando.

It was approximately 225,000 people who turned up.

And it's lucrative for the city. As Orlando Sentinel reported in 2019:

More than $50 million is the forecasted economic impact for the city of Orlando as a result of this year’s EDC, which topped last year’s $35 million. This includes the money brought into the city from festival attendee spending on hotels, transportation and food in addition to money paid by Insomniac Events to local vendors, among other things.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has been thrilled about the party in years past, saying:

It has been thrilling to watch Electric Daisy Carnival not only grow through the years, but to thrive as a dance festival attracting people from all around the country and the globe. While the event is always colorful, fun and welcoming to everyone, the economic impact continues to benefit our community long after the music stops.

And even better, rave-goers have been surprisingly responsible over the years. The party in 2019 took place on a whopping forty acres of land, with 160 music artists spread out across four separate stages, with 1,600 lighting fixtures and 5,000 video tiles installed to make the sensory experience of a lifetime truly pop.

And among the 225,000 people who showed up, Orlando Police Department reported only five arrests made for theft. One thief stole at least thirty-four cell phones, so make sure you've got your theft-proof backpacks if you plan to attend, which can be excellent at stopping pickpockets.

But questions remain about the party that's about to take place.

The event will take place on November 12th, 13th, and 14th, over the weekend, at Tinker Field.

Florida just got over a massive COVID-19 outbreak that rocked the state's hospital system. The delta variant rolled the state hard. In fact, our hospital system still isn't quite back to normal. People are still dying due to a lack of access to medical care at hospitals and a lack of ICU units.

The city of Orlando is still struggling to manage the pandemic that's been a drag over the course of the past two years.

And questions remain about how many partygoers will actually end up showing up. Many people who might be very interested in attending EDC may opt-out if they're afraid of getting sick or supposing they have to care for people in high-risk groups. The number of people who are in this category is yet to be seen, however.

Will the artist lineup be enough to pack the field?

Some classic artists like DJ Tiesto, Kaskade, Armin van Buuren, and Paul van Dyk will be there. Liquid Stranger will bring the hard and heavy beats guaranteed to kick in your dome.

It'll be a wild party for those who choose to attend. Let's hope it doesn't lead to more headaches down the road.

Full disclosure, this will be the 10-year-anniversary of the first EDC I ever attended (in Las Vegas), so I know the crowd quite well. I know them well enough to say that they're always extremely responsible partygoers. Let's hope my hunch is right and the festival goes off without so much as a blip.

Thanks for reading. Follow me here.

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Keeping Florida informed with the latest. Life isn’t a series of many moments, but one moment that is always changing. Catch me on: https://twitter.com/JoeMDuncan

Orlando, FL
4336 followers

More from Joe Duncan

Florida State

The Florida Battle Over School Masks Reaches its Pinnacle Amid Data Kerfuffle

Child wearing a surgical mask as the COVID-19 pandemic unfoldsIzzy Park. It's been a crazy week. Heck, it's been a crazy month, a crazy quarter, and a crazy year. In Florida, we've become a battleground for the rights of children and families, we've navigated this global pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus that's rocked the world.

Read full story
46 comments

The Importance of Understanding Our Expectations in Relationships

Our relationship expectations can set us up for success or failure. But we have to have the right expectations. The two of us were walking down the street on a gorgeous Spring day in the Valley. It was sunny, there wasn’t a cloud in the sky. This is typical for Los Angeles. Oscar and I were headed to the bar. A Palestinian-born in Brooklyn, Oscar didn’t pull any punches. He said what was on his mind and spoke the truth. If you didn’t like it, that’s tough.

Read full story
Florida State

Review: Gentle Vasectomy, Men's Reproductive Healthcare in Kissimmee Florida

Low-Cost Vasectomy with an incredible staff at Dr. Curington's office in Kissimmee, Florida. I'll admit it. I didn't exactly know what to expect when I first completed my reservation. It's safe to say, I had reservations about making my reservation for getting a vasectomy. And it's easy to see why.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida's Hospitals Were Overwhelmed When My Friend Died

Yesterday, at approximately 4:36 PM, she took her last breath. As she drifted away into whatever world comes next, maybe blackness, maybe infinite light; maybe time itself ceasing to exist altogether, her sadness was obvious. But so too was her resignation. She wore it on her sleeve. Her life was coming to its conclusion and in the worst way possible.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis' Mask Mandate Ban is Officially Overturned in Florida Court; Here's What it Means for Floridians

DeSantis' school mask ban is shot down. What's next?. Well, folks, it's official. After a bitterly contested and long protracted legal battle, Florida's ban on local mask mandates that might be implemented by the counties or communities we live in has officially been ruled "unlawful" by a Florida court. I've been with you reporting on this the entire time, since back in May of this year, when Florida Governor DeSantis first signed the executive order that banned cities, counties, and municipalities from implementing mask mandates to keep their citizens safe.

Read full story
4456 comments
Florida State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Goes to War With President Joe Biden Over COVID-19 Response

Ron DeSantis and Joe Biden go toe-to-toe over the federal vaccine mandates. What began as a few minor skirmishes have heated up into an all-out war, of both political maneuvers and words, between President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. This whole thing kicked off when earlier this week President Biden announced a vaccine mandate for the United States. The mandate includes all federal employees and anyone working at a company who takes federal funding.

Read full story
874 comments
Florida State

Check Out This Hidden Gem: A Delightful Mediterranean Cafe in Kissimmee, Florida

A pleasant surprise at a small cafe that served the best Mediterranean food on that side of town. Yesterday, I had to make a trek from Seminole County down to Osceola to go see the doctor in downtown Kissimmee. It was a long voyage and my girlfriend and I made a day out of it. If you're anything like me, you usually struggle to make it to your appointments on time. So, you overcompensate for this fact by showing up hours and hours early. This was me yesterday.

Read full story
5 comments

Relationships: Irresponsibility Isn't Cool Anymore. It's Time to Grow Up.

An old friend of mine recently got back in touch with me after a long time of not speaking. He tells me he’s trying to live the American dream. And by “American Dream,” I mean “the 2021 Irresponsible Millennial Version of the American Dream.” It means he’s pinning all his hopes on becoming an Instagram influencer.

Read full story

Relationships: When I Was Lonely, I Wrote Letters to My Future Lover

How to ease loneliness with creativity — give yourself a purpose. Use this if you're lonely during the pandemic. My soul was tired and my belly was empty and desirous. I had wanderlust, but for a place that I could call home. My thoughts were clustered and I was restless. I felt a gnawing sense of isolation. I may have been in a city and surrounded by millions of people, but I felt so far away from everyone.

Read full story
1 comments

It's Time to Talk About the Lazy, Jobless Men of America

The older I get, the more I look around and realize a lot of men haven’t grown up and it's killing our relationships. Unpopular opinion: it’s time for us to stop pretending that finances aren’t a crucial factor in long-term relationships. They are. While wealth won’t make you happy, poverty will make you miserable.

Read full story
79 comments

Donald Trump Says He'd Knock Joe Biden Out in a Boxing Match Before Hosting the Holyfield Fight

The former President said in an interview that he'd knock the current President out if he could. Donald Trump Gives Thumbs Up to the CrowdShutterstock. Trump loves boxing. So much so that last Saturday night, none other than the former President Donald Trump was a guest announcer for the Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort fight. It seems to fit Trump's persona well that he'd be into contact sports.

Read full story
103 comments
Orlando, FL

Orlando: Central Florida Healthcare is Finally Starting to Get Back to Normal

After a long "fourth wave" of the coronavirus pandemic, Central Florida hospitals are finally starting to recover. It's with great joy that I've come to report that Florida is finally starting to come out of the other end of the "fourth wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic. Things really began to tick back up again in mid-to-late June, as the Delta variant spread in the state of Florida and elsewhere in the South. Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and several other states were all hit very hard, with tens of thousands of deaths in each state and countless illnesses.

Read full story
1 comments

Nikki Fried Challenges Ron DeSantis on Twitter for His Handling of the COVID Pandemic and More

The battle for the Governor's seat is heating up online. Nikki Fried has been on a roll lately, unrelentingly keeping up the pressure on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Twitter as she aims to solidify her chances as a serious contender to be Florida's next Governor. DeSantis is beleaguered and embattled on all sides, taking shots from various media outlets, school districts, parents, the Florida voters, and more.

Read full story
157 comments

Here Are theTimes the Democrats and the Media Have Tried to Smear Ron DeSantis and Failed

The Democrats and the media have tried hard to smear DeSantis. But they've failed every time. Will he ever slip up or is he the new "Teflon Don"?. DeSantis has been embroiled in scandals for as long as I can remember. It feels like I was several years younger when I remember one of his first scandals, the "don't monkey this up" scandal when he uttered those words on the campaign trail before he was even Governor. That was 2018 and the accusations of racial dog-whistling were already swirling around after he said those words about Florida's gubernatorial election.

Read full story
24 comments

Is Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried Doing Ron DeSantis' Job for Him?

The battle between Nikki Fried and Ron DeSantis is just now heating up...and the election isn't until late next year. Collage of Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried and Florida Governor Ron DeSantisJoe Duncan.

Read full story
56 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Mask Mandate Ban AGAIN Shot Down by the Florida Courts

DeSantis dealt another major blow in attempts to ban mask mandates in Florida schools. It's been less than two weeks since I reported to you that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' mask mandate ban imposed on schools had been shot down by Florida courts. The Circuit Court Judge in Leon County who issued the ruling likened taking responsibilities in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic to drinking and driving. In both cases, you're free to choose what you put in or on your body, but you're also responsible for the consequences of those choices.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Announces He Will Be Offering a $5k Signing Bonus to Cops Who Relocate to Florida Police Departments

DeSantis is starting to look like the old DeSantis with bonuses for public officials in Florida. Yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at a press conference and told Florida that he was prepared to start issuing signing bonuses to police officers from out of state in a new bid to try and win over public servants. It's one of three plans he wants to implement in order to try to recruit police to the state of Florida.

Read full story
182 comments
Florida State

Seminole County, Florida: Here Are Your Free COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Locations

The pandemic is finally beginning to let up in Florida. But the virus is still spreading. Here's where you can get tested in Seminole County. COVID-19 has been raging on in Central Florida for 18 months now, and it's taken a toll on all of us. Between those of us who've been cooped up indoors, those of us who've lost our jobs, those of us who've been sick, and those of us who's lost friends and family members, this has been a nightmare of a ride for pretty much everyone in Florida.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Is DeSantis Messing With Florida's COVID-19 Numbers? Florida and Orange County's Vaccine Oddly Numbers Don't Match

Has Florida Governor Ron DeSantis been misrepresenting the state's COVID numbers?. It's been a long, tough road for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as he's made his way through this pandemic. Back in early 2020, when the pandemic first hit, DeSantis was comfortably sitting atop a high approval rating here in the state of Florida. As the pandemic proceeded, that approval rating only grew, as he seemed to navigate the pandemic mostly right throughout 2020.

Read full story
128 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy