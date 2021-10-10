Get Ready to Party, Orlando, Electric Daisy Carnival Returns Next Month

One of the biggest parties in Florida will finally be back next month. Are you ready?

The Electric Daisy Carnival

It was a sad day for festivalgoers all over the state of Florida, and even America, last year, when The Electric Daisy Carnival, colloquially known as EDC, had to be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The party that was supposed to take place in November of 2020 was called off, and now, the massive festival is finally back for another round of good vibes, good music, bright lights, and rides.

Back in August of 2020, Insomniac, the company that puts on Electric Daisy Carnival, said that on the bright side, the delay gave them more time to plan an even better event for this year. Pasquale Rotella, the owner of Insomniac events, said on an Instagram post at the time:

I hope everyone is staying safe & healthy! As you might have imagined after we moved EDC Las Vegas to May 2021, we will be shifting Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando & Dreamstate SoCal to 2021 as well.

The pandemic rocked the rave world, and it's slowly been crawling back, party-by-party, ever since. As the Biden Administration sent out vaccinations all over the United States, partygoers suddenly began to feel more comfortable getting back out on the dancefloor and shuffling to some hard, heavy beats, basslines, and Amen breaks.

And this party can be expected to be significant. Just how big, you ask?

The last EDC Orlando that took place, back in 2019, doubled the size of turnout from previous years.

It was approximately 225,000 people who turned up.

And it's lucrative for the city. As Orlando Sentinel reported in 2019:

More than $50 million is the forecasted economic impact for the city of Orlando as a result of this year’s EDC, which topped last year’s $35 million. This includes the money brought into the city from festival attendee spending on hotels, transportation and food in addition to money paid by Insomniac Events to local vendors, among other things.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has been thrilled about the party in years past, saying:

It has been thrilling to watch Electric Daisy Carnival not only grow through the years, but to thrive as a dance festival attracting people from all around the country and the globe. While the event is always colorful, fun and welcoming to everyone, the economic impact continues to benefit our community long after the music stops.

And even better, rave-goers have been surprisingly responsible over the years. The party in 2019 took place on a whopping forty acres of land, with 160 music artists spread out across four separate stages, with 1,600 lighting fixtures and 5,000 video tiles installed to make the sensory experience of a lifetime truly pop.

And among the 225,000 people who showed up, Orlando Police Department reported only five arrests made for theft. One thief stole at least thirty-four cell phones, so make sure you've got your theft-proof backpacks if you plan to attend, which can be excellent at stopping pickpockets.

But questions remain about the party that's about to take place.

The event will take place on November 12th, 13th, and 14th, over the weekend, at Tinker Field.

Florida just got over a massive COVID-19 outbreak that rocked the state's hospital system. The delta variant rolled the state hard. In fact, our hospital system still isn't quite back to normal. People are still dying due to a lack of access to medical care at hospitals and a lack of ICU units.

The city of Orlando is still struggling to manage the pandemic that's been a drag over the course of the past two years.

And questions remain about how many partygoers will actually end up showing up. Many people who might be very interested in attending EDC may opt-out if they're afraid of getting sick or supposing they have to care for people in high-risk groups. The number of people who are in this category is yet to be seen, however.

Will the artist lineup be enough to pack the field?

Some classic artists like DJ Tiesto, Kaskade, Armin van Buuren, and Paul van Dyk will be there. Liquid Stranger will bring the hard and heavy beats guaranteed to kick in your dome.

It'll be a wild party for those who choose to attend. Let's hope it doesn't lead to more headaches down the road.

Full disclosure, this will be the 10-year-anniversary of the first EDC I ever attended (in Las Vegas), so I know the crowd quite well. I know them well enough to say that they're always extremely responsible partygoers. Let's hope my hunch is right and the festival goes off without so much as a blip.

