DeSantis is Now Polling Behind ALL of His Democratic Challengers for the Governorship of Florida

Joe Duncan

Both Democratic Challengers in the Governor's Race now Lead Ron DeSantis

It's been a wild couple of months for Florida governor Ron DeSantis. In the wake of the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, DeSantis poll numbers and favorability ratings shot through the roof. They went sky-high. Many on the far right-wing end of the Republican Party, and many far-right independent voters, began to see DeSantis as the logical successor to the Trump presidency. Trump's presidency, came to a climactic end in late 2020, when he lost to President Joe Biden, and voters announced proudly that they overwhelmingly rejected the ideas of Trump and Trumpism.

The loss of the Senate and the two senate seats in Georgia was a particularly devastating loss for a party that didn't see such a loss coming. And DeSantis was seen by Republicans as the more moderate version of Trump, someone with brains and sensible policies that could also stand up against big government, Liberals, the "Woke" who they believe are taking over America and ruining it. DeSantis managed to straddle both worlds for a time.

At the outset of the pandemic, I remember feeling excited about our governor's no-nonsense approach to dealing with it. He wasn't messing around when it came to keeping people safe. But at the same time, he was listening to the science and health experts, taking sensible precautions carefully, and avoiding state overreach.

But that Ron DeSantis is long gone. Ever since the turn of the year and the insane events that went down at our U.S. Capitol, DeSantis has flipped all of those ideas on their heads. He seems like he's held captive by the most radical minority base among us here in Florida. Take the school masking issue, for instance. DeSantis has said there will be no masking of children in Florida schools.

This move has been deeply unpopular.

It's authoritarian and tone-deaf to what Floridians want. 62 percent of Floridians said that masks should be mandatory in school. 31.9 percent said they should not be mandatory. And only 6.1 percent were unsure whether or not masks should be mandatory in school.

And it's not just in Florida. 66% of Americans across the country disapprove of mask bans, especially in schools. 72% of Texas parents disapprove of Governor Abbot's ban on masks in schools. For reference, only 53% of Texans disapprove of Joe Biden in terms of his handling of the border issues.

That's a hot-button issue in Texas and you'd figure there'd be less of a gap between those two figures.

So it's no surprise that 61% of Floridians also feel that the current outbreak of the delta variant of COVID-19 could've been prevented. DeSantis doubled down on banning masks and keeping Florida wide open, instead, for better or for worse. I'm not trying to convince you that I disagree with DeSantis' policies. But it's an objective fact that his policies over the past year have been deeply unpopular, especially in terms of addressing the pandemic.

69% of Florida voters think the idea of withholding teacher pay for schools that impose mask requirements is a "bad idea," while only 25% think it's a "good idea." It's not just the ban on masks that hurts him, it's the fact that he's willing to rob the pay from hardworking Florida teachers in order to get his way. These kinds of policies show a willingness to use children and teachers as pawns in a political chess game where DeSantis is the king.

Whereas DeSantis once was a sane, sober, calculated, and intelligent leader among U.S. Governors handling the pandemic, he's now backpedaled deeper and deeper into a hole that he'll have a difficult time climbing out of.

It should also be no surprise that DeSantis is accordingly experiencing a total free fall in the polls and his approval ratings.

A surprising new poll shows both Democratic contenders, Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist, topping DeSantis in a poll conducted here in the State of Florida. As the Orlando Sentinel said:

A Susquehannah Polling & Research survey released Wednesday had DeSantis narrowly leading Crist 46% to 43%. DeSantis had a 10-point lead over Fried in that poll. DeSantis has come under fire for his response to the surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state, including threatening school boards if they impose mask mandates and preventing local governments from creating their own restrictions.

But shortly thereafter, both candidates overtook DeSantis in the polls. As Jacob Ogles at Florida Politics reports:

Asked to rate DeSantis’ handling of the pandemic, nearly 54% of voters have an unfavorable or very unfavorable view of the Governor’s performance, including nearly 34% with a very unfavorable view. By comparison, just 43% gave a favorable response of any sort, with 27% rating DeSantis’ leadership as very favorable.
Crist, a Democratic Congressman and former Republican Governor running for his old job, leads 57% to DeSantis’ 43% in a head-to-head matchup. The pollsters report a 3.1% margin of error.
DeSantis would hold up better against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the other major Democrat running for Governor, but is still losing according to this poll. She leads with 54% to DeSantis’ 46%, still just outside the margin of error.

That's right, the scales have officially tipped. Nikki Fried has been seen by many as a long-shot candidate, considering her very progressive views. But that distance may be closing in. And Crist certainly must be feeling more comfortable these days.

DeSantis only holds the support of 66% of Florida Republicans. That's not indicative of a job well done.

It's not too late for DeSantis to return to his moderate policies of old and become his former self. I just hope he can do it in time to both rescue Florida from the catastrophes we face and maybe rescue his political career in the process.

Keeping Florida informed with the latest.

