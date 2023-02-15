"Colorado Springs' Best Kept Secrets: 5 Affordable Zip Codes to Live In"

Colorado Springs Colorado Photo by Brad Young/DY Media

Colorado Springs offers its residents a fantastic quality of life with a unique blend of urban amenities and outdoor recreation. The city also has many desirable neighborhoods, and the cost of living in Colorado Springs has certainly increased over the last few years as more and more people have discovered what a great place Colorado Springs is to live. Unfortunately, this popularity has made finding an affordable place to live more challenging.

There are still hidden gems within Colorado Springs that offer affordable living options while still being conveniently located and offering a great quality of life. As housing costs increase in established areas, homebuyers and renters look for more affordable options. An increase in demand for housing leads to a rise in popularity in previously undervalued areas. Rising prices can turn older, neglected neighborhoods into the next hot, up-and-coming area.

Let’s explore some of the more affordable neighborhoods in and around Colorado Springs and what they have to offer potential buyers looking for a more budget-friendly option. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer or just looking for investment properties, this article will dig into the information you need to find an affordable home in Colorado Springs. We are using the national median single-family home price as our benchmark for affordability. Here are the five most affordable zip codes in Colorado Springs, ranked from most affordable to least.

80910: This is the most affordable zip code in the Pikes Peak region, located in southeast Colorado Springs. Homes in this area sell for a median sales price of $367,500, slightly more than 6% less than the median-priced home in the United States. Southeast Colorado Springs is conveniently located close to Downtown Colorado Springs, Peterson Air Force Base, and Fort Carson. Southeast Colorado Springs also has plenty of shopping, retail, and amenities.

80916: This zip code is located in the southeastern part of Colorado Springs and is a diverse area that offers a range of housing options. The median home price in this area is $380,000, which is About 3% less than the national median sales price. The area is primarily residential, with a mix of single-family homes, townhomes, and apartments. Residents in 80916 have access to several parks and open spaces, including the Sand Creek Trail, which is a popular spot for hiking and biking. There are also plenty of shopping and dining options in the area, with popular chain restaurants and stores located along Academy Boulevard. Living in 80916 also offers a convenient location, with easy access to both Peterson Air Force Base and Fort Carson.

80905: This zip code is located at the western edge of downtown Colorado Springs and moves South and East towards Fort Carson and The City of Fountain. The area is very convenient to downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, and the Southwest part of Colorado Springs. An added bonus is the commute to Peterson Air Force Base, and Fort Carson is very convenient from this area. The median home price for 80905 is $380,250, which is just 3% below the national median home price.

80911: Is situated just Northeast of Fort Carson and Southwest of the Colorado Springs Airport and Peterson Air Force Base. The area is more commonly known as Security/Widefield and offers a good mix of housing types, from single-family homes to condos and apartments. Once again very convenient location with lots of amenities close by and an easy commute to all of the bases, including the United States Air Force Academy. The median home price for this area is $389,000 Well, this is only .7% below the national median sales price it still makes our list.

80909: is located in Central Colorado Springs and is an attractive option for those seeking affordability and convenient access to the downtown area and major highways. The area primarily offers residential housing options, including single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments. Palmer Park offers ample opportunities for outdoor recreation, including hiking and mountain biking, while nearby restaurants and shops make the area ideal for those seeking amenities.

These zip codes are just a few ideas to help you get pointed in the right direction. Additional options certainly exist, but you should work with a guide to find them. If you're buying a home, working with a good REALTOR who knows the area and is on top of the market makes sense.

In Conclusion

While Colorado Springs has a slightly higher cost of living than the national median, finding affordable options for certain expenses, such as groceries, utilities, and transportation, and yes, even housing, is still possible. Climbing interest rates are helping to bring skyrocketing home prices back to Earth and helping increase inventory levels. But the increase in rates also gives buyers less buying power, so it ends up being a wash. Colorado Springs has a strong job market, a vibrant cultural scene, and outdoor recreation opportunities, making it an attractive place to live for many people. Ultimately, the Cost of Living is only one factor to consider when deciding whether or not to live in Colorado Springs, and many other factors can make it a desirable place to call home.