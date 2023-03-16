Opinion: Several Health Benefits Associated With Forgiveness

Jodian Marie

Above all else, the forgiveness you give yourself is the self-administered love and acceptance that solves half of your health issues.

Forgiveness

At the heart of your well-being lies the act of forgiving yourself. This act of self-compassion and acceptance is the key to unlocking a myriad of health issues that trouble your mind and body. It is the gentle touch of kindness that soothes your wounded soul, and the embrace of unconditional love that nurtures your innermost being.

For in forgiving yourself, you release the burdens of self-blame and shame and pave the way for healing and growth. So let go of the past, and embrace the present moment with a heart full of forgiveness and a mind at peace

Holding onto grudges and conflicts can harm us physically and emotionally, affecting our health in ways we may not even realize. Forgiveness can help calm stress levels and promote better health. So, it's important to let go of grudges and choose forgiveness for the sake of our physical and emotional health.

Studies show that forgiveness can have major health benefits, such as reducing the risk of heart disease, improving cholesterol levels and sleep quality, and lowering levels of anxiety, depression, and stress. As we age, forgiveness becomes even more important for our well-being. Holding onto negative emotions and chronic anger can trigger a fight-or-flight response, which can increase the risk of health problems like depression, heart disease, and diabetes.

Dr. Karen Lee Swartz, director of the Mood Disorders Adult Consultation Clinic at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, suggests that "chronic anger puts you into a fight-or-flight mode, which results in numerous changes in heart rate, blood pressure, and immune response. Those changes, then, increase the risk of depression, heart disease, and diabetes, among other conditions. Forgiveness, however, calms stress levels, leading to improved health.

The REACH Method

The REACH Method

Releasing and forgiving can be broken down into two parts: decisional and emotional. Decisional forgiveness involves actively choosing to replace negative thoughts with positive ones, while emotional forgiveness involves letting go of negative emotions and no longer dwelling on the wrongdoing. The latter can be more difficult and time-consuming, as negative emotions may resurface when triggered by memories or ongoing consequences of the action.

Forgiveness can have tremendous health benefits such as reduced depression, anxiety, and hostility, as well as lower substance abuse, greater self-esteem, and increased life satisfaction. However, forgiving others is not always an easy task, especially for some men who may struggle with suppressing certain emotions or admitting that an offense still bothers them.

To become more comfortable with forgiveness, incorporating small acts of forgiveness into everyday life can be beneficial. For instance, forgiving someone who was rude to you or cut you off in line by acknowledging the offense, realizing it was not directed at you personally, and forgiving the person on the spot can help you stop negative reactions and feelings. Another example could be forgiving a friend who unintentionally hurt your feelings by recognizing their mistake, letting go of any resentment, and moving forward in the relationship.

The REACH method is a helpful tool for practicing forgiveness, which can have significant health benefits. The REACH method involves five steps:

  • Recall the wrongdoing in an objective way.
  • Empathize with the other person's point of view.
  • Altruistic gift of forgiveness by recalling a time when you were forgiven.
  • Commit yourself to forgive.
  • Hold on to your forgiveness when bad feelings arise.

Enright's model

Many studies have been done to examine the effect of forgiveness on a person's mental and physical health. An article written in the Journal of the American Psychological Association by Kirsten Weir discusses further the application of Enright's forgiveness therapy process model, which uses a 20-step system, and the above-mentioned Worthington's REACH Forgiveness model, which also aims to find compassion for the offender.

Enright's model has been demonstrated to be effective in different individual interventions, as evidenced by a study published in the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology in 2006. The study showed that the model reduced depression, anxiety, and PTSD symptoms in women who had suffered emotional abuse from their spouses. By engaging in cognitive exercises, individuals are able to view the person who has hurt them as a fellow human being who has also been wounded, instead of defining them solely by their harmful actions, according to Enright.

HealthBenefits of Forgiveness

Health Benefits
  • Forgiveness helps you manage stress by regulating your stress response and reducing your overall level of anxiety and depression.
  • Forgiveness activates the Parasympathetic Nervous System, which is good for your heart
  • Forgiveness helps you ruminate less which can help lower the risk of psychological disorders.
  • Forgiveness reduces the cortisol circulating in your body, leading to lower blood pressure, cholesterol, and heart attack risk, and better sleep.
  • Forgiveness increases happiness in the relationship when you offered forgiveness and beyond. I think this is because forgiveness often requires soul searching, and that process can help you be more present in other relationships.
  • Forgiveness lowers the risk of alcohol or substance abuse.
  • Forgiveness enhances immune function

PS: What are some ways that forgiveness has benefited you? Whether the forgiveness was for yourself or others, Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

