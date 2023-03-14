Cities With The Highest Crime Rate So Far In 2023

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Crime Photo by Matt Popovich on Unsplash

The most dangerous city in the United States changes from year to year, and the data that are considered include both the violent crime rate and how likely it is that a random passerby will be a victim of some crime.

An article by The NeighborhoodScout Team revealed the results of their research to categorize the 2023 Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. The research reports the 100 most dangerous cities in America based on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents, using data on violent crimes reported and population. Bessemer, AL, is now the most violent city with 33.18 violent crimes per 1,000 population, followed by Monroe, LA, and Pine Bluff, AR. There are 10 new cities on the list this year, including Mobile, AL, and Winston-Salem, NC. The report encourages the use of NeighborhoodScout's Create feature to find safe neighborhoods near dangerous cities.

Bessemer, AL

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 33.1

Your chance of being a victim: 1 in 30

Mobile, AL

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 27.9

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 35

Monroe, LA

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 26.3

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 38

Saginaw, MI

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 25.1

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 39

Memphis, TN

Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 25.1

Chance of being a victim: 1 in 39

Most Dangerous Cities in the United States 2023 Photo by World Population Review

According to the World Population Review, 24/7 Wall Street analyzed FBI data and economic factors to determine the 50 most dangerous cities in the US, with a focus on murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault rates, as well as poverty and unemployment rates.

Detroit, Michigan, has been named the most dangerous city in the United States, with a violent crime rate of 2,007.8 incidents per 100,000 people and 261 homicides in 2018. However, the danger of violence is usually hyper-local, meaning that violence is more common in specific neighborhoods. Even with a population of about 8.5 million people, New York City is not even among the 50 most dangerous cities in the United States. The most dangerous city in the United States changes from year to year, and the data that are considered include both the violent crime rate and how likely it is that a random passerby will be a victim of some crime. The most recent city to be named the most dangerous in 2019 is Bessemer, which is in the state of Alabama.

Detroit, MI Memphis, TN Birmingham, AL Baltimore, MD St. Louis, MO

