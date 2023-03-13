Opinion:Weightlifting Promotes Healthy Eating Habits

Jodian Marie

If you commit to showing up for yourself in the gym, you become less addicted to processed foods and laziness and more inclined to the urge to feel the burn!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rc28Z_0lHVhPt000
WeightliftingPhoto byJohn AranoonUnsplash

When we don't eat a balanced diet filled with nutritious whole foods and drink plenty of water, we will be able to tell by the fatigue our muscles experience during our workouts. Instead of feeling stronger, over time we will feel more tired and weak as our workout journey progresses.

Hydration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eKeJR_0lHVhPt000
HydrationPhoto byAuthour/The Wellness Corner

Weightlifting increases blood flow. This helps in delivering oxygen and nutrients to our muscles, which allows them to function properly. As our muscles work harder during weightlifting, they generate heat, which leads to sweating. This sweat helps cool our bodies down and expel excess water and salt.

We are losing water and other vital nutrients and electrolytes when we burn calories in the gym.

Weightlifting promotes hydration by increasing our thirst response. The same process allows our bodies to generate heat and cool down and also initiates the release of hormones such as vasopressin and angiotensin, which stimulate our thirst receptors and encourage us to rehydrate. This increased thirst response encourages us to stay hydrated both during and after our workouts.

Sometimes we even misinterpret this thirst response as hunger and end up eating more when our bodies are trying to indicate the replacement of water that we lost while sweating to cool the body down.

Do you ever wonder why, after working out in the gym, a tall, cool glass of water tastes better than usual?

Some studies also indicate that dehydration may lead to underperformance.

Reduced Sugar Cravings While More Craving Whole Foods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xxAP_0lHVhPt000
Sugar CravingsPhoto byAnastasiia ChepinskaonUnsplash

One of my favorite parts of my workouts is the moment when I push myself beyond my current limits and I begin to feel the adrenaline coursing through my veins. To choose to push past the pain, even if I have to yell through it, is a high like no other.

Weightlifting can reduce cravings for processed foods by increasing the levels of endorphins and dopamine in our bodies. These chemicals are released during exercise and are associated with feelings of pleasure and reward. When we feel good after a workout, we are less likely to crave unhealthy foods that can interfere with our fitness goals.

Adrenaline tells your body how to reallocate resources, causing physical responses, one of which includes the release of endorphins, neurotransmitters that act as your body's natural painkillers. Endorphins are released by the hypothalamus and pituitary gland in response to pain or stress, this group of peptide hormones both relieves pain and creates a general feeling of well-being. The name of these hormones comes from the term "endogenous morphine." "Endogenous" because they're produced in our bodies.

Some studies suggest that weight lifting may reduce sugar cravings indirectly by boosting mood and reducing stress levels, which are common triggers for food cravings. Weight lifting may also increase muscle mass, which in turn improves insulin sensitivity, further aiding in the regulation of blood sugar levels and decreasing the likelihood of experiencing sugar cravings.

Another article suggests that physical activity is one approach to combating compulsive overeating and binge eating disorders. Exercise offers numerous health benefits, including reducing the risk of CVD, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, breast cancer, and colon cancer, and serving as a natural anti-depressant.

Junk food and processed foods are often high in calories, sugar, and unhealthy fats. These foods can contribute to weight gain, inflammation, and other health problems that can hinder muscle growth and recovery. Try to limit or avoid these foods as much as possible.

Fruits and vegetables: Eating a variety of fruits and vegetables provides our bodies with essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber. These nutrients are important for overall health and can help with muscle recovery after weightlifting. Aim to eat a variety of colors to get a range of nutrients.

Whole foods and protein: Eating whole, minimally processed foods can provide our bodies with the nutrients needed for muscle recovery and growth. Protein is especially important for muscle repair and can be found in foods like lean meats, fish, eggs, beans, and nuts.

Portion Sizing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9sHq_0lHVhPt000
Portion sizingPhoto byLouis HanselonUnsplash

Proper portion sizing is also an essential aspect of a healthy diet, and weightlifting can help promote this as well. Weightlifting builds muscle. Bigger muscles increase our resting metabolic rate. This increased metabolic rate means that our bodies burn more calories even when we are at rest, making it easier to maintain a healthy weight.

Yet, the fact that we are burning more calories doesn't mean that we should be eating more calories. In fact, an urge to eat more or hunger could instead be signaling dehydration.

Weightlifting helps to regulate our hunger hormones, such as leptin and ghrelin. Hormones such as leptin and ghrelin play a crucial role in regulating our appetites. When they are out of balance, we may experience cravings for a larger portion of food, usually unhealthy foods.

An increase in muscle mass and a reduction in body fat percentage through weightlifting may help regulate these hormones. Once these hormones are balanced, they can effectively regulate our appetites and reduce cravings for processed foods.

There are many benefits to portion sizing. And portion sizing is not the same as eating one meal per day. You may be able to get all the nutrients your body needs in that one sitting, but it's not advisable as you are training your appetite to be insatiable. Instead, eat several small portions of nutritious whole foods throughout the day.

PS: Our muscles are busy breaking down and using stored energy, hours after our workout sessions. They will need fresh, soluble nutrients and H2O to be replenished. And remember a little goes a long way. How do you feel after your workout? Do you sometimes mistake dehydration for hunger?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Weightlighting# Weightloss# Nutrition# Gym# Trending

Comments / 2

Published by

Biomolecular Medical Physicist, Asc, BSc, MS (Pending MD/Ph.D.) Writer/Data Analyst/Experimental MicrobiologyTechnologist

Atlanta, GA
2K followers

More from Jodian Marie

Atlanta, GA

St. Patrick's Day Bar Guide For Atlantans

Disclosure:This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."

Read full story

Nancy Pelosi, Suggested President Donald J. Trump Contributed to the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
606 comments

Opinion: Several Health Benefits Associated With Forgiveness

Above all else, the forgiveness you give yourself is the self-administered love and acceptance that solves half of your health issues. At the heart of your well-being lies the act of forgiving yourself. This act of self-compassion and acceptance is the key to unlocking a myriad of health issues that trouble your mind and body. It is the gentle touch of kindness that soothes your wounded soul, and the embrace of unconditional love that nurtures your innermost being.

Read full story
2 comments
Bessemer, AL

Cities With The Highest Crime Rate So Far In 2023

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
35 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Pollen Count Reaches Record High in 30 Years

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Is Zinc Mineral Essential For Men's Reproductive Health?

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
2 comments

The Role of Zinc In Maintaining A Healthy Diet

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story

Opinion: Which Zodiac Signs Naturally Attracts Money?

What's your zodiac sign say about your finances?. Money is an essential part of our lives, and we all want to attract it. However, some zodiac signs are believed to have a natural ability to attract wealth and abundance.

Read full story
12 comments

Exploring the Connection between Itching and Health Issues in the Body

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
35 comments
Atlanta, GA

Celebrity Perspectives on Living with Disabilities: Stories and Insights

Disclosure: I do not own the rights to these images. The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
1 comments

THC vs THCA: Are Non-Psychoactive Cannabinoids A More Acceptable Solution To Legalizing Medical Marijuana?

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story

Opinion:Natural Medicines Found In Kitchen Of Most American Homes

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story

Exploring the Charms and Talents of Those with ADHD

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: How Should Women Take Their Coffee?

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
7 comments
Georgia State

Will Gun Owners Be Forced to Give Up Their Firearms for Medical Marijuana?"

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
63 comments
Georgia State

Georgia's Class 1 Approved Dispensaries Get Go-A-Head To Produce Low-THC Oil

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
20 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Mother Found Her Own Solution To Medical Cannabis Problem And Is Helping Others

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
112 comments

The Benefits of THC for ADHD Compared to Adderall

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
143 comments

Is a Nuclear War Imminent? An Analysis of Tensions Between the Koreas and Russia.

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information. These are not based on my perosnal views and opinions.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy