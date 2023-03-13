Opinion:Weightlifting Promotes Healthy Eating Habits

If you commit to showing up for yourself in the gym, you become less addicted to processed foods and laziness and more inclined to the urge to feel the burn!!!

Weightlifting Photo by John Arano on Unsplash

When we don't eat a balanced diet filled with nutritious whole foods and drink plenty of water, we will be able to tell by the fatigue our muscles experience during our workouts. Instead of feeling stronger, over time we will feel more tired and weak as our workout journey progresses.

Hydration

Hydration Photo by Authour/The Wellness Corner

Weightlifting increases blood flow. This helps in delivering oxygen and nutrients to our muscles, which allows them to function properly. As our muscles work harder during weightlifting, they generate heat, which leads to sweating. This sweat helps cool our bodies down and expel excess water and salt.

We are losing water and other vital nutrients and electrolytes when we burn calories in the gym.

Weightlifting promotes hydration by increasing our thirst response. The same process allows our bodies to generate heat and cool down and also initiates the release of hormones such as vasopressin and angiotensin, which stimulate our thirst receptors and encourage us to rehydrate. This increased thirst response encourages us to stay hydrated both during and after our workouts.

Sometimes we even misinterpret this thirst response as hunger and end up eating more when our bodies are trying to indicate the replacement of water that we lost while sweating to cool the body down.

Do you ever wonder why, after working out in the gym, a tall, cool glass of water tastes better than usual?

Some studies also indicate that dehydration may lead to underperformance.

Reduced Sugar Cravings While More Craving Whole Foods

Sugar Cravings Photo by Anastasiia Chepinska on Unsplash

One of my favorite parts of my workouts is the moment when I push myself beyond my current limits and I begin to feel the adrenaline coursing through my veins. To choose to push past the pain, even if I have to yell through it, is a high like no other.

Weightlifting can reduce cravings for processed foods by increasing the levels of endorphins and dopamine in our bodies. These chemicals are released during exercise and are associated with feelings of pleasure and reward. When we feel good after a workout, we are less likely to crave unhealthy foods that can interfere with our fitness goals.

Adrenaline tells your body how to reallocate resources, causing physical responses, one of which includes the release of endorphins, neurotransmitters that act as your body's natural painkillers. Endorphins are released by the hypothalamus and pituitary gland in response to pain or stress, this group of peptide hormones both relieves pain and creates a general feeling of well-being. The name of these hormones comes from the term "endogenous morphine." "Endogenous" because they're produced in our bodies.

Some studies suggest that weight lifting may reduce sugar cravings indirectly by boosting mood and reducing stress levels, which are common triggers for food cravings. Weight lifting may also increase muscle mass, which in turn improves insulin sensitivity, further aiding in the regulation of blood sugar levels and decreasing the likelihood of experiencing sugar cravings.

Another article suggests that physical activity is one approach to combating compulsive overeating and binge eating disorders. Exercise offers numerous health benefits, including reducing the risk of CVD, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, breast cancer, and colon cancer, and serving as a natural anti-depressant.

Junk food and processed foods are often high in calories, sugar, and unhealthy fats. These foods can contribute to weight gain, inflammation, and other health problems that can hinder muscle growth and recovery. Try to limit or avoid these foods as much as possible.

Fruits and vegetables: Eating a variety of fruits and vegetables provides our bodies with essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber. These nutrients are important for overall health and can help with muscle recovery after weightlifting. Aim to eat a variety of colors to get a range of nutrients.

Whole foods and protein: Eating whole, minimally processed foods can provide our bodies with the nutrients needed for muscle recovery and growth. Protein is especially important for muscle repair and can be found in foods like lean meats, fish, eggs, beans, and nuts.

Portion Sizing

Portion sizing Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash

Proper portion sizing is also an essential aspect of a healthy diet, and weightlifting can help promote this as well. Weightlifting builds muscle. Bigger muscles increase our resting metabolic rate. This increased metabolic rate means that our bodies burn more calories even when we are at rest, making it easier to maintain a healthy weight.

Yet, the fact that we are burning more calories doesn't mean that we should be eating more calories. In fact, an urge to eat more or hunger could instead be signaling dehydration.

Weightlifting helps to regulate our hunger hormones, such as leptin and ghrelin. Hormones such as leptin and ghrelin play a crucial role in regulating our appetites. When they are out of balance, we may experience cravings for a larger portion of food, usually unhealthy foods.

An increase in muscle mass and a reduction in body fat percentage through weightlifting may help regulate these hormones. Once these hormones are balanced, they can effectively regulate our appetites and reduce cravings for processed foods.

There are many benefits to portion sizing. And portion sizing is not the same as eating one meal per day. You may be able to get all the nutrients your body needs in that one sitting, but it's not advisable as you are training your appetite to be insatiable. Instead, eat several small portions of nutritious whole foods throughout the day.

PS: Our muscles are busy breaking down and using stored energy, hours after our workout sessions. They will need fresh, soluble nutrients and H2O to be replenished. And remember a little goes a long way. How do you feel after your workout? Do you sometimes mistake dehydration for hunger?