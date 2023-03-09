Atlanta Pollen Count Reaches Record High in 30 Years

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Are you prepared for a longer, warmer allergy season this year?

Pollen In GA Photo by GA Followers

When my eyes began to moisten and my throat began to itch yesterday, I was brutally reminded of the inconveniences of pollen season. The urge to scratch the back of my throat and my sinuses starting to drip gave me the confirmation that my favorite time of year was now upon us.

According to the local news and pollen count data from Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, the season of sniffles and runny eyes came early this year and is predicted to be longer than usual.

Pollen Count For Atlanta March 2022 Photo by Atlanta Allergy and Asthma

In comparison to last year's pollen count from the Atlanta Allergy and Asthma data, this year's pollen count is showing extremely high numbers early on.

Pollen Count For Atlanta March 2023 Photo by Atlanta Allergy and Asthma

Atlanta and other areas in the southern US are experiencing an unusually high pollen count, breaking records for February with 14 days of high-range counts, as reported by the allergy group Atlanta Allergy and Asthma. On the 1st of March 2023, the count was 795 (not sure of the units), whereas, on the 1st of March 2022, the count was 79. The pollen count reached the "extremely high" range on Monday, the earliest it has ever reached in 30 years of record keeping.

The three days of extremely high counts to start this week are "unheard of for this early in the month, in March," according to Dr. Stanley Fineman from Atlanta Allergy and Asthma. Pollen counts have been consistently high in the metro area even before spring officially started, and recent studies show that this trend tracks with climate warming trends.

As of today:

ATLANTA ALLERGY POLLEN COUNT AND MOLD ACTIVITY March 9th 2023 Photo by Atlanta Allergy & Asthma

The pollen count is 1214, in comparison to 17 last year 2022.

The high pollen counts from trees are likely to continue through March and into April, while pollen from grass starts to spike in April and May. Relief could come with colder, rainier weather, but this could also lead to a "priming effect" for pollen allergies after the cold and wet days are gone and the pollen returns. Fineman recommends getting an allergy test and starting allergy treatment plans earlier than usual with over-the-counter medications like nasal sprays to address symptoms such as nasal congestion and itching eyes and noses.

What are allergies?

Allergies Photo by katie-mccallum/Houston Methodist

Allergies are a common affliction that affects millions of people worldwide. From itchy eyes to sneezing, allergies can cause a range of symptoms that can make daily life uncomfortable. But what exactly causes allergies? Allergies are the result of the immune system reacting to a substance that it perceives as harmful, even though the substance may be harmless.

The substance that triggers an allergic reaction is called an allergen. Common allergens include pollen, dust mites, animal dander, insect bites, certain foods, and medications. The majority of pollen that results in allergy responses is produced by weeds, grasses, and trees. These plants produce wind-borne pollen grains that are tiny, light, and dry. If you have a pollen allergy, the particles may then find their way into your eyes, nose, and lungs and cause allergy symptoms.

The immune system recognizes an allergen as foreign and potentially dangerous when it enters the body. Immunoglobulin E (IgE)-producing antibodies are produced by the immune system as a defense against the allergen. These antibodies bind to basophils and mast cells, producing histamine, which causes allergic reactions. These antibodies bind to cells in the body called mast cells, which are found in tissues throughout the body, particularly in the nose, throat, lungs, and skin.

During pollen season, the air is thick with microscopic pollen particles that can cause allergic reactions in those who are vulnerable. The amount of pollen in the air, the kind of pollen, and the individual's susceptibility to the allergen are just a few of the variables that affect how severe the symptoms are.

Thankfully, a variety of allergy medications are available that can help reduce allergy symptoms. Antihistamines, for instance, counteract histamine's actions to reduce inflammation and treat symptoms including itchiness, sneezing, and runny nose. Nasal sprays, such as corticosteroids, help relieve congestion and postnasal drip because they reduce nasal tract inflammation.

Another alternative for those with severe allergies is immunotherapy, sometimes referred to as "allergy shots." To gradually desensitize the immune system and lessen the intensity of allergic reactions, this therapy entails exposing the patient to tiny doses of the allergen over time.

Pollens and Algal Blooms

Pollen/Algal Bloom Photo by Grace College/ Field Notes

Pollen is frequently mistaken for cyanobacterial blooms on the surface of rivers, lakes, and ponds during the spring and summer. Because of their high buoyancy, the wind easily blows pollen grains to the water's surface, where they can gather and float in significant slicks.

Blue-green algae and the toxic microcystin it produces, are known for causing rashes and making people (and particularly pets) sick.

Algal blooms can make it harder for fish and other aquatic life to find food, resulting in whole populations moving away or even dying. Thick, green muck produced by harmful algal blooms hurts clear water, leisure activities, companies, and property values.

We can't assume that a body of water covered in pollen-like green specks is safe to interact with. Especially for our pets that might be looking for a drink of water during their daily walks.

PS: Pollen season is a drag and nuisance, yet it reminds us that a new life is ahead. Are you affected by the pollen season? Do you think global warming has anything to do with the early rise in pollen counts? What are your thoughts?