Opinion: Is Zinc Mineral Essential For Men's Reproductive Health?

The Role of Zinc in Male Fertility

Zinc is a crucial element that regulates over 200 Zn-metalloenzymes and is important for DNA, RNA, and protein organization, cell membrane stability, and cell division. Zinc is found in high concentrations in several organs and plays a role in immune function, cell growth and proliferation, and prostate and sexual health.

It is required for various mechanisms, such as DNA replication, RNA transcription, and activation of immune cells. Zinc also impacts gene expression and regulates thyroid function by creating thyroid-releasing hormones. Low zinc levels may affect hormone production and testosterone levels.

When it comes to male fertility, Zinc is really important for the male reproductive system. Fertile men have higher levels of zinc than those struggling with infertility. A zinc deficiency could cause your testicles to shrink and you might not make enough sperm. Zinc is found in both sperm cells and seminal fluid, and it helps with the process of fertilization.

Studies show that taking zinc supplements can improve things like sperm count and motility and might help with fertility treatments. It helps stabilize the sperm's structure, which is essential for fertilization to happen Zinc also has antibacterial properties and can kill bacteria that cause infections.

Another study was conducted by M Tikkiwal et al, to examine the effects of oral zinc sulfate on fourteen infertile males with idiopathic oligospermia. The patients were given 220 mg of zinc sulfate for four months, and serum and seminal zinc levels were monitored. Results showed that while serum zinc levels were unaffected, seminal zinc levels increased significantly.

Additionally, there was a significant improvement in sperm count, the number of progressively motile and normal spermatozoa, and acid phosphates activity. Three of the patients' wives even conceived during the study, suggesting that zinc supplementation may have the potential for use in male infertility treatment. However, further research is necessary to confirm these findings.

PS: There are a lot of studies on Zinc and its acquisition with cancer. I was once enrolled in a Master of Philosophy program where I studies how the association of Zinc accumulation in cells in relation to prostate cancer. I got as far as the theory, I couldn't get ethics approval for access to prostate cancer biopsies. What are your thoughts? Please share with us in the comments.