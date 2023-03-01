The Role of Zinc In Maintaining A Healthy Diet

Jodian Marie
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information

Eating a healthy and balanced diet is essential for maintaining good health and well-being, and one of the essential nutrients that should not be overlooked when considering a balanced diet is zinc.

Zinc

Zinc is a trace mineral found in small amounts in many whole foods, that plays a vital role in our metabolic processes. It is a brittle metal at room temperature and pressure(r.t.p.), that appears shiny when oxidation is removed. Its nutrient format exists as a salt, a compound form from an anion, and a cation. The cation is Zn which is a metal with the Zn2+ affinity for ionic binding. The ingestible Zinc salt comes in many forms. Zinc Picolinate, Zinc Acetate, and Zinc Glycerate, to name a few.

Zinc is an essential nutrient, meaning that it must be consumed to support life. It is involved in many metabolic processes such as:

  • DNA transcription and replication
  • Protein synthesis
  • Growth and development
  • Cell division
  • Development of reproductive organs
  • Digestion
  • Improves memory
  • Sense of taste and smell
  • Strengthen the Immune system and facilitate the proper functioning
  • Wound healing
  • Diarrhea relief
  • Conversion of carbohydrates, proteins, and stored fats into energy
  • Balancing of Hormones
  • Healthy Skin, Hair, and Nails

Zinc Rich Foods

Zinc

Foods that contain zinc include:

  • Red meats: Beef, lamb, and pork,
  • Poultry: Chicken, turkey, and duck),
  • Seafood: Shellfish, oysters, and salmon
  • Vegetables: Spinach and kale,
  • Nuts and seeds: pumpkin seeds, cashews, almonds, and whole grains
  • Legumes: Beans, lentils, and peas
  • Dairy: Milk, yogurt, and cheese

The recommended daily allowance (RDA) of zinc varies depending on age, gender, and other factors. The National Institutes of Health recommends a daily intake of 8-11 mg/day for adults, with higher amounts recommended for pregnant and lactating women.

(12-13 mg and 12-14 mg, respectively).

***The body does not store zinc, so it is important to consume enough on a daily basis.***

What happens when our bodies are deficient of Zinc?

Zinc Deficiency

Since Zinc is not merely a beneficial nutrient but a very essential one for so many metabolic processes, the lack thereof or deficiency would naturally indicate dysfunctionality in all these processes. In the same way that we need petrol to fuel our cars or a spark plug in the ignition to start them, Zinc is needed for all the above mention processes, and many others, to function efficiently.

When the body is not getting enough Zinc we are Zinc deficient and this can result in stunted growth, reduced immunity, low energy levels, slowed wound healing, hair loss, skin issues, increased risk of certain types of cancer, infertility, and other many health issues.

PS: If you think you may be deficient in zinc, speak to your doctor as they can help diagnose the issue and provide advice on how to increase your intake. If needed, they may also prescribe supplements. Eating a balanced diet is the best way to make sure that you are getting enough zinc. Please share your thoughts in the comments. Cheers!!!

