Opinion: Which Zodiac Signs Naturally Attracts Money?

Jodian Marie

What's your zodiac sign say about your finances?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HfcXK_0kvyPDUo00
WealthPhoto byKatie HarponUnsplash

Money is an essential part of our lives, and we all want to attract it. However, some zodiac signs are believed to have a natural ability to attract wealth and abundance.

Using available birthdate information for the top 300 billionaires on the Forbes Billionaires 2022 rich list, the survey highlighted the common zodiac sign that the worlds wealthiest have a common sunshine. 32

According to the research, Libra appeared to be the most common zodiac sign among the world's richest than other zodiac signs. 32 of the world's richest people share this sign.

Libra is the seventh astrological sign considered as governing the period from 22 September-23 October.

Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Become Billionaires

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ToyUT_0kvyPDUo00
AstrologyPhoto byGettyImages

  • Libra – 12%
  • Pisces – 11%
  • Capricorn 10%
  • Taurus – 9.5
  • Leo – 9%
  • Virgo – 8%
  • Aries – 8%
  • Gemini – 8%
  • Aquarius – 7.5%
  • Cancer – 7.5%
  • Sagittarius – 7.5%
  • Scorpio – 5.5%

Libra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXG5b_0kvyPDUo00
LibraPhoto bypixabay

Libra is an air sign known for its charm, diplomacy, and ability to negotiate. These traits can help Libra natives attract money and financial opportunities. They are skilled at creating partnerships and collaborations, which can lead to successful business ventures. Libra natives are also skilled at negotiation and can use their diplomatic skills to increase their income.

Pisces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NNkZ6_0kvyPDUo00
PiscesPhoto bypixabay

Pisces is a water sign known for its creativity, intuition, and sensitivity. These traits can help Pisces natives attract money and create financial abundance. They are often imaginative and creative, which can lead to successful ventures in the arts or other creative fields. Pisces natives are also highly intuitive, which can help them find new financial opportunities. Their sensitivity can also help them understand others' needs and find ways to provide services or products that can increase their income.

Capricorn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyBdg_0kvyPDUo00
CapricornPhoto bypixabay

Capricorn is the earth sign that is prime for ambition, discipline, and self-control. These traits help Capricorn natives achieve their financial goals and attract wealth. They are known for their strong work ethic and willingness to work hard to achieve success. Capricorn natives are also adept at managing their finances and making smart investments, which helps them build a strong financial foundation.

Taurus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15g4bD_0kvyPDUo00
TaurusPhoto bypixabay

Taurus is an earth sign known for its practicality, stability, and patience. These traits make Taurus natives excellent at handling money and creating financial security. They are hardworking, persistent, and know how to make smart investments. Taurus natives are also known for their love of luxury and comfort, and they are willing to work hard to achieve their financial goals.

Leo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUaXv_0kvyPDUo00
LeoPhoto bypixabay

Leo is a fire sign known for its confidence, creativity, and ambition. These traits help Leo natives attract wealth and abundance. They are natural leaders and have a strong sense of self-worth, which makes them more likely to pursue high-paying careers or start their businesses. Leo natives also have a flair for the dramatic and a natural charisma, which can help them attract financial opportunities.

Virgo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05yfQZ_0kvyPDUo00
VirgoPhoto bypixabay

Virgo is an earth sign known for its practicality, attention to detail, and strong work ethic. These traits can help Virgo natives achieve financial success. They are skilled at managing their finances, creating budgets, and making smart investments. Virgo natives are also meticulous and thorough, which can help them find ways to save money and increase their income.

Zodiac Signs of the World's Top 5 Riches People

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EVG3_0kvyPDUo00
Richest PeoplePhoto byFortune.com

Bernard Arnault & family (net worth: $214.9 billion) ZODIAC: Pisces

Elon Musk (net worth: $198.2 billion) ZODIAC: Cancer

Jeff Bezos (NETWORTH: $120.4 billion) ZODIAC: Capricorn

Larry Ellison (NETWORTH: $112.3 billion) ZODIAC: Leo

Warren Buffett (NETWORTH: $107.3 billion) ZODIAC: Virgo

Bill Gates (NETWORTH: $107.0 billion) ZODIAC: Scorpio

PS: I am pretty sure our zodiac signs alone won't make us rich. We will need hard work and the universe's blessings. Either way did your zodiac sign make the list?

Published by

Biomolecular Medical Physicist, Asc, BSc, MS (Pending MD/Ph.D.) Writer/Data Analyst/Experimental MicrobiologyTechnologist

Atlanta, GA
2K followers

