Exploring the Connection between Itching and Health Issues in the Body

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information

Which body itches are you most afraid to scratch in public?

Itching Photo by Nikolay/Istock

Firstly, please humor me. I hope the image made you smile. I typed in itch, in google, and it was the first image that came up. So, I just had to. It made me chuckle, I hope you did as well. Unexpected smiles and laughs are great life vitamins, I hear.

Itching, also known as pruritus, is certainly one of the banes of our existence, is an uncomfortable sensation that prompts the desire to scratch. It is a common experience that affects people of all ages and can be caused by a wide range of factors. You know the feeling, that insatiable urge to scratch that just won’t go away. Whether it’s the bottom of your feet, the back of your neck, or that one spot on your elbow that you just can’t reach, itching is the worst. But why does it happen? And why does it seem to affect some parts of our body more than others?

Why do our bodies itch?

It is a neurological response to a stimulus? Is it our body's way of telling us something is wrong or right? Is it a natural and autonomic response? Is there a difference between when your left palm itch from the right palm? What does it mean when our feet' soles itch? Is it an indication of medical diagnostics? Is it good luck or bad news?

Why does it seem to affect some parts of our body more than others?

Well, it’s all about location, location, location. The skin on our elbows and behind our knees is thicker than the skin on the rest of our body, making it more susceptible to itching. The soles of our feet and palms of our hands and our armpits are also more prone to itching due to the presence of more sweat glands.

The superstitious crowd will tell you your palm itching means you are going to get some money. So go ahead and rub your palm on your pockets and scrape it all off in there. Or when your feet soles itch, it means you are going to travel, or someone you know is going to die.

Biologically speaking

Icthing Photo by ahmad gunnaivi on Unsplash

When we experience itching, it results from specific signals sent from our skin receptors to our brains. These receptors are activated by various stimuli, including mechanical pressure, temperature changes, and chemical changes. The response is the release of histamine and other chemical mediators from our immune cells, called mast cells, which are located in the skin.

The response mediators cause inflame and sensitize, nerve endings called itch-specific neurons, in the skin, leading to the sensation of itchiness. After detecting the itch, the nerve endings then send signals to the spinal cord and up to the brain, about where the sensation of itching is perceived.

Itch responses are also detected by other nerve fibers called C and Ad fibers, which release certain neuropeptides that trigger the itch sensation. These neuropeptides cause the same responses as histamines by sensitizing the nerve endings. The specific underlying cause of the itching, such as a skin condition, infection, or allergy, will determine which specific chemicals are released and which nerve fibers are activated, leading to the sensation of itching.

Itch Photo by Adobe Stock

The underlying causes of itching can be broadly divided into internal and external. Internal causes of itching include a wide range of medical conditions such as skin disorders, kidney disease, liver disease, and cancer. External causes of itching include things like insect bites, exposure to irritants, and allergic reactions.

One of the most common internal causes of itching is skin disorders. These include conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis, which can all cause intense itching. In these cases, the itch is typically caused by inflammation in the skin. Eczema, for example, is characterized by dry, red, and itchy skin that is often accompanied by rashes. Psoriasis, on the other hand, is characterized by scaly, red, and itchy patches of skin. Both of these conditions can be treated with a combination of topical creams and oral medications.

Another common internal cause of itching is liver disease. The liver plays an important role in detoxifying the body and removing waste products. When the liver is not functioning properly, these waste products can build up in the bloodstream, leading to itching. Liver disease can be caused by several factors, including viral infections, alcohol abuse, and certain medications.

Kidney disease can also cause itching. Kidneys play an important role in filtering waste products out of the blood and excreting them as urine. When the kidneys are not working properly, waste products can build up in the blood, leading to itching.

Certain cancers, such as lymphoma and multiple myeloma, can also cause itching. This is thought to be due to the release of certain chemicals by the cancer cells that activate itch receptors.

External causes of itching include things like insect bites, lice, parasites, exposure to irritants, and allergic reactions. For example, if you are bitten by a mosquito, the bite can cause itching due to the release of histamine. Similarly, exposure to irritants such as poison ivy can cause itching due to the release of histamine.

Head Shoulder Knees And Toes Photo by Brontone on Toner

Lets follow the ‘Head, shoulder knees and toes’ trajectory.

When the scalp itch

Scalp Itch Photo by Medicine Net

Seborrheic Dermatitis: Also known as dandruff, this is a chronic condition that is characterized by red, scaly, and itchy skin. It typically occurs on the scalp, face, and upper trunk. Can cause patches on the scalp.

Also known as dandruff, this is a chronic condition that is characterized by red, scaly, and itchy skin. It typically occurs on the scalp, face, and upper trunk. Can cause patches on the scalp. Psoriasis: This is a chronic skin condition that can cause red, itchy, scaly patches on the scalp, as well as other areas of the body.

This is a chronic skin condition that can cause red, itchy, scaly patches on the scalp, as well as other areas of the body. Atopic Dermatitis( Eczema): This is a condition that causes dry, itchy, and inflamed skin, and it can affect the scalp as well as other areas of the body.

Eczema): This is a condition that causes dry, itchy, and inflamed skin, and it can affect the scalp as well as other areas of the body. Fungal infections: Scalp ringworm, or tinea capitis, is a fungal infection that can cause itchy, scaly patches on the scalp.

Scalp ringworm, or tinea capitis, is a fungal infection that can cause itchy, scaly patches on the scalp. Head lice: These small, wingless insects can live on the scalp and cause itching.

These small, wingless insects can live on the scalp and cause itching. Allergies: People can develop an allergic reaction to hair care products, dyes, or other chemicals that can cause itching.

People can develop an allergic reaction to hair care products, dyes, or other chemicals that can cause itching. Hormonal changes: Some women may experience itching on their scalp due to hormonal changes that occur during pregnancy, menopause, and other times.

Some women may experience itching on their scalp due to hormonal changes that occur during pregnancy, menopause, and other times. Nutritional deficiencies: such as Iron, Zinc deficiency could also lead to scalp itching

Face

Face Itch Photo by Everyday Health

Eczema : ˝

: ˝ Contact Dermatitis: This is a type of eczema that is caused by an allergic reaction or irritation from something that comes into contact with the skin, such as soap, cosmetics, or jewelry.

This is a type of eczema that is caused by an allergic reaction or irritation from something that comes into contact with the skin, such as soap, cosmetics, or jewelry. Rosacea : This is a chronic skin condition that causes redness, inflammation, and pimples on the face.

: This is a chronic skin condition that causes redness, inflammation, and pimples on the face. Seborrheic dermatitis :˝

:˝ Acne: This is a common skin condition that causes pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads on the face.

This is a common skin condition that causes pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads on the face. Psoriasis: This is a chronic skin condition that can cause red, scaly, and itchy patches on the face.

This is a chronic skin condition that can cause red, scaly, and itchy patches on the face. Hives : This is an allergic reaction that causes raised, itchy, and red bumps on the skin, which can appear on the face.

: This is an allergic reaction that causes raised, itchy, and red bumps on the skin, which can appear on the face. Scabies: This is a skin condition caused by a mite infestation, which can cause intense itching on the face.

Eyes

Itchy Eyes Photo by wexnermedical.osu.edu

Dry eye syndrome: This is a condition in which the eyes do not produce enough tears or the tears evaporate too quickly, causing dryness, itching, and discomfort.

This is a condition in which the eyes do not produce enough tears or the tears evaporate too quickly, causing dryness, itching, and discomfort. Allergic conjunctivitis: This is an inflammation of the clear membrane that covers the whites of the eyes and the inside of the eyelids, caused by an allergic reaction to things such as pollen, mold, or animal dander.

This is an inflammation of the clear membrane that covers the whites of the eyes and the inside of the eyelids, caused by an allergic reaction to things such as pollen, mold, or animal dander. Blepharitis: This is an inflammation of the eyelids caused by an overgrowth of bacteria or an imbalance of oils in the eyelids.

This is an inflammation of the eyelids caused by an overgrowth of bacteria or an imbalance of oils in the eyelids. Style: This is a painful bump on the edge of the eyelid, caused by an infection in one of the oil glands.

This is a painful bump on the edge of the eyelid, caused by an infection in one of the oil glands. Pink eye (conjunctivitis): This is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, the clear membrane that lines the eyelid, caused by an infection or an allergic reaction.

(conjunctivitis): This is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, the clear membrane that lines the eyelid, caused by an infection or an allergic reaction. Keratitis: This is an infection or inflammation of the cornea, which is the clear, outer layer of the eye, and can also cause itching and discomfort.

This is an infection or inflammation of the cornea, which is the clear, outer layer of the eye, and can also cause itching and discomfort. Contact lens use: People who wear contact lenses may develop itching, redness, and other symptoms if they do not properly care for their lenses or if they are allergic to the lens solution.

People who wear contact lenses may develop itching, redness, and other symptoms if they do not properly care for their lenses or if they are allergic to the lens solution. B lepharospasm

ectropion

Nose

Itchy Nose Photo by checkmydream.com

Allergic rhinitis: Also known as hay fever, this is an allergic reaction to things such as pollen, mold, or animal dander that causes nasal congestion, runny nose, and itching in the nose and throat.

Also known as hay fever, this is an allergic reaction to things such as pollen, mold, or animal dander that causes nasal congestion, runny nose, and itching in the nose and throat. Rhinitis medicamentosa: This is a condition caused by the overuse of nasal decongestant sprays, which can cause rebound congestion and itching in the nose.

This is a condition caused by the overuse of nasal decongestant sprays, which can cause rebound congestion and itching in the nose. Sinusitis: This is an inflammation of the sinuses, which can cause nasal congestion, a runny nose, and itching in the nose.

This is an inflammation of the sinuses, which can cause nasal congestion, a runny nose, and itching in the nose. Eczema: ˝

˝ Cold and flu : These viral infections can cause nasal congestion, runny nose, and itching in the nose.

: These viral infections can cause nasal congestion, runny nose, and itching in the nose. Nasal polyps: These benign growths can form in the nasal passages and cause nasal congestion, runny nose, and itching in the nose.

These benign growths can form in the nasal passages and cause nasal congestion, runny nose, and itching in the nose. Rhinitis of pregnancy: This is a condition that causes nasal congestion and itching in the nose during pregnancy

This is a condition that causes nasal congestion and itching in the nose during pregnancy Deviated nasal septum: structural abnormality in the nose can cause irritation and itching.

Throat

Throat Itch Photo by earandsinusinstitute.com

Allergic rhinitis: ˝

Laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR) : This is a type of acid reflux that occurs when stomach acid flows back into the throat, causing irritation and itching.

: This is a type of acid reflux that occurs when stomach acid flows back into the throat, causing irritation and itching. Strep throat: This is a bacterial infection of the throat caused by Streptococcus bacteria, which can cause itching and soreness in the throat.

This is a bacterial infection of the throat caused by Streptococcus bacteria, which can cause itching and soreness in the throat. Tonsillitis: This is an inflammation of the tonsils, which can cause itching and soreness in the throat.

This is an inflammation of the tonsils, which can cause itching and soreness in the throat. Viral pharyngitis: This is a viral infection of the throat that can cause itching, soreness, and other symptoms.

This is a viral infection of the throat that can cause itching, soreness, and other symptoms. Post-nasal drip: This is a condition in which excess mucus drains from the nasal passages into the throat, causing irritation and itching.

This is a condition in which excess mucus drains from the nasal passages into the throat, causing irritation and itching. Anemia: Low iron levels can cause itching in the throat along with other symptoms

Low iron levels can cause itching in the throat along with other symptoms Hypothyroidism (Thyroid disorders- an overproduction of thyroid hormones )

(Thyroid disorders- an overproduction of thyroid hormones Hashimoto’s thyroiditis (Thyroid disorders)

Mouth And Tongue

Itchy Mouth and Tongue Photo by Medical News Today

Oral allergy syndrome: This is a type of food allergy that causes itching, tingling, and other symptoms in the mouth after eating certain fruits, vegetables, or nuts.

This is a type of food allergy that causes itching, tingling, and other symptoms in the mouth after eating certain fruits, vegetables, or nuts. Oral thrush: This is a fungal infection caused by a yeast called Candida that can cause itching, redness, and white patches in the mouth and or tongue.

This is a fungal infection caused by a yeast called Candida that can cause itching, redness, and white patches in the mouth and or tongue. Lichen planus: This is a chronic skin condition that can affect the inside of the mouth, causing itching, burning, and white patches.

This is a chronic skin condition that can affect the inside of the mouth, causing itching, burning, and white patches. Angular cheilitis: This is a condition that causes inflammation and cracking at the corners of the mouth, which can cause itching.

This is a condition that causes inflammation and cracking at the corners of the mouth, which can cause itching. Nutritional deficiencies: Lack of certain vitamins and minerals can cause itching in the mouth,

Lack of certain vitamins and minerals can cause itching in the mouth, Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) : acid reflux can cause irritation and itching in the mouth and or tongue.

: acid reflux can cause irritation and itching in the mouth and or tongue. Allergies: ˝

Geographic tongue : This is a condition that causes red, sore patches on the tongue, which can be itchy and painful.

: This is a condition that causes red, sore patches on the tongue, which can be itchy and painful. Oral lichen planus: This is a chronic condition that causes white or red lacy patches on the tongue, which can be itchy and painful.

This is a chronic condition that causes white or red lacy patches on the tongue, which can be itchy and painful. Oral allergy syndrome: This is a type of food allergy that can cause itching, tingling, and other symptoms in the mouth after eating certain fruits, vegetables, or nuts.

This is a type of food allergy that can cause itching, tingling, and other symptoms in the mouth after eating certain fruits, vegetables, or nuts. Vitamin deficiency: particularly vitamin B12 and iron deficiency anemia can cause itching on the tongue and other symptoms.

particularly vitamin B12 and iron deficiency anemia can cause itching on the tongue and other symptoms. Sjogren’s syndrome: an autoimmune disorder that can cause dryness in the mouth and other parts of the body, leading to itching and discomfort in the tongue

an autoimmune disorder that can cause dryness in the mouth and other parts of the body, leading to itching and discomfort in the tongue Certain medications: can cause dryness and itching on the tongue as a side effect.

Ear

Itchy Ear Photo by hearinghealthcenter.com

Otitis externa (swimmer’s ear): This is an infection of the outer ear canal caused by bacteria or fungus. It can cause itching, redness, and discharge.

(swimmer’s ear): This is an infection of the outer ear canal caused by bacteria or fungus. It can cause itching, redness, and discharge. Allergic rhinitis: ˝

Eczema: ˝

Psoriasis: ˝

Seborrheic dermatitis: ˝

˝ Otomycosis : This is a fungal infection of the ear canal, which can cause itching, redness, and discharge.

: This is a fungal infection of the ear canal, which can cause itching, redness, and discharge. External ear canal foreign bodies: Such as cerumen impaction (ear wax) can cause itching and discomfort.

Such as cerumen impaction (ear wax) can cause itching and discomfort. Acoustic Neuroma : A benign, slow-growing tumor on the balance and hearing nerve. Other malignancies or benign tumors of the ear canal or surrounding area may cause itching as well as other symptoms.

: A benign, slow-growing tumor on the balance and hearing nerve. Other malignancies or benign tumors of the ear canal or surrounding area may cause itching as well as other symptoms. Tinnitus: A ringing or other noise in the ear that can cause itching or discomfort

A ringing or other noise in the ear that can cause itching or discomfort Scleroderma: A systemic autoimmune disorder that can affect the ears and cause itching and other symptoms

A systemic autoimmune disorder that can affect the ears and cause itching and other symptoms Lupus: Achronic autoimmune disorder that can cause itching and other symptoms in the ears, as well as other parts of the body.

Achronic autoimmune disorder that can cause itching and other symptoms in the ears, as well as other parts of the body. Mastoiditis: An infection of the mastoid bone behind the ear that can cause fever, pain, and itching.

An infection of the mastoid bone behind the ear that can cause fever, pain, and itching. Erythema multiforme: Askin condition that can cause redness, itching, and other symptoms on the ears and other parts of the body.

PS: For some reason everywhere on my body started to itch while I was reading and writing this article. What are your thoughts?