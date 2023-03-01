Celebrity Perspectives on Living with Disabilities: Stories and Insights

Disclosure: I do not own the rights to these images. The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

There are probably more undiagnosed people living with ADHD than those that have actually been diagnosed.

Research conducted in the United States has revealed that approximately 4.4% of adults are affected by ADHD. Of this group, 5.4% are men and 3.2% are women who have received a formal diagnosis for the condition. Additionally, there is a higher prevalence of ADHD diagnoses among white individuals in comparison to other ethnic groups in the United States.

Also, a 2016 study estimated that the global prevalence of adult ADHD is around 2.8%. However, prevalence estimates for adult ADHD in the United States vary. In 2019, a study reported a prevalence of 0.96% which has doubled from the 0.43% that was reported a decade earlier.

The average Joe/Jane you know may have ADHD and don't even know about it. It's important to remember that ADHD is only a protected disability. It is only considered a liability when it interferes with a person's ability to work and participate in society but not for mild conditions that don't interfere with functionality.

Musicians

Adam Levine Photo by ERIK S. LESSER/BT

Adam Levine - The Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine said during his youth, he experienced difficulties in sitting down and concentrating on completing his homework. Even as an adult, Levine encountered issues when attempting to write music or record in the studio due to problems with focus. It was then he recognized he was still exhibiting symptoms of ADHD and consulted with a doctor to discuss potential treatment options.

Justine Timberlake Photo by Lisa Respers France/CNN

Justin Timberlake - The multiple Grammy and Emmy award winner has clearly found a way to manage his symptoms and live a fulfilling, highly successful life. The singer and actor revealed in an interview with Collider.com that he has both OCD and ADD. "I have OCD mixed with ADD. You try living with that."

Dave Grohl Photo by British GQ

Dave Grohl - "I hate to break it to you, but I was a terrible student," Grohl says. "It was no fault of the Fairfax public school system, mind you; it did the best it could. I was just stubbornly disengaged, impeded by a raging case of ADD, and an insatiable desire to play music. Far from being a model student, I did my best to maintain focus but eventually left school halfway through 11th grade to become a professional touring musician — not advised. I left behind countless missed opportunities."

Will.I.am Photo by Livekindly

Will.I.am - According to Will.i.am, having ADHD is a big factor. “One thing I learned about ADHD is that it's hard to keep your attention, you can't sit still and you're always moving and thinking about a whole bunch of things. But those traits work well for me in studios and meetings about creative ideas,”

Solange Knowles Photo by By Chloe Melas/CNN

Solange Knowles - “I was diagnosed with ADHD twice,” she told BET. “I didn’t believe the first doctor who told me and I had a whole theory that ADHD was just something they invented to make you pay for medicine, but then the second doctor told me I had it.” When she was first diagnosed with ADHD, singer, songwriter, and artist Solange Knowles didn’t find solace in finally having an answer for her issues. Instead, she visited another doctor for a second opinion.

Actors/Actress/TV Personnel

Channing Tatum Photo by JAKE COYLE, Associated Press/CVHP

Channing Tatum - “I have never considered myself a very smart person, for a lot of reasons,” he told T in an interview. “Not having early success on that one path messes with you. You get lumped in classes with kids with autism and Down syndrome, and you look around and say, ‘OK, so this is where I’m at.’ Or you get put in the typical classes and you say, ‘All right, I’m not like these kids either.’ So you’re kind of nowhere. You’re just different. The system is broken ... we should be able to help kids who struggle the way I did.”

Ty Pennington Photo by womensboardwch.com

Ty Pennington - The TV home repair guru was very hyper as a child, and says he was given antihistamines to make him drowsy so he'd calm down in school. He was impulsive and distracted, but also creative. He started working with tools to pay his way through art school. Now, he says, medication helps control his symptoms. He has been a spokesman for the company that makes Vyvanse, an ADHD medicine.

Howie Mandel Photo by MAYO PERFORMING ARTS CENTER /mayoarts.org

Howie Mandel - "After I impulsively revealed that I have OCD on a talk show, I was devastated. I often do things without thinking. That’s my ADHD talking,” Mandel wrote. “Out in public, after I did the show, people came to me and said, ‘Me, too.’ They were the most comforting words I’ve ever heard. Whatever you’re dealing with in life, know that you’re not alone."

Paris Hilton Photo by LIA MAPPOURA/Cosmopolitan

Paris Hilton - The heiress and TV personality said in an interview with Larry King that she's had ADD since she was about 12. She also told King that it doesn't affect her career: " “I’ve been on medication since I was a child,” she says. "It's something I've dealt with my whole life."

Political Commentators

Glenn Beck Photo by RACHEL LEAH/Salon.com

Glenn Beck - The political radio talk show host sees both good and bad in having ADD. "I believe that my business success is because I can process a million things at a time and move very rapidly, but my failure at home is because of ADD," he says.

Artist

Leonardo da Vinci adhd Photo by JOE PINKSTONE FOR MAILONLINE/Daily Mail

Leonardo da Vinci - Leonardo da Vinci, born in 1452, is one of the most well-known and influential artists in history. He was a master sculptor, painter, engineer, scientist, mathematician, and architect. The Mona Lisa and The Last Supper are his most famous works of art. According to research, Leonardo da Vinci was reported to have had many symptoms of ADHD. He worked on multiple projects at once and had trouble completing them and had extremely chaotic organizational skills and was constantly on the move.

President

JFK Photo by History.com Editors/History.com

John F Kennedy - John F Kennedy, born in 1917, was the 35th President of the United States who had countless achievements and overcame many political crises. He is known to have had difficulty with concentration throughout his school years and was known as a mediocre student.

Technologist, Business leader, and Philanthropist

Bill Gates Photo by Tom Huddleston Jr./CNBC

Bill Gates - Born in 1955, Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, was reported to have accumulated a net worth of $103.2 billion. He is additionally the chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is currently the biggest privately-owned charitable foundation in the world, having given $35.8 billion to charitable causes. In a This Morning interview in 2016, Mr. Gates acknowledged having ADHD and also talked about his decision to leave Harvard and start Microsoft during the personal computer revolution. He also mentioned it in an interview with Warren Buffet, where he talked about his hectic schedule and perpetual engagement in various activities.

PS: Could you have guessed any of these? Did I leave anyone of your favoruties out? Do you guys kneo to any that I didn't mention? Share with us in the comments.