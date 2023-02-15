Opinion:Natural Medicines Found In Kitchen Of Most American Homes

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

“Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.”— Hippocrates.

Home Remedies Photo by Chelsea shapouri on Unsplash

When it comes to medicine, I'll take my chances with the herbs from a random piece of bush outside than take over-the-counter drugs.

I mean, have you seen the commercials on tv? Have you listened to the long list of side effects? Have you read the warnings on the bottles of some common painkillers and ointments?

Internal bleeding! Loss of Vision!!! May lead to death…………

Why should I take something for a toothache that can cause me to go blind, have internal bleeding or die????

Ahhh…. No, thank you! Having to deal with PMS since I was a teen, I’ve had to exercise willpower and develop nerves of steel to bear the pain of menstrual cramps without having to take painkillers. Plus, if you are from the Caribbean like me or have relatives from there, you wouldn't need to. We have the never failing ‘bush tea’ that cures everything. All you had to do was believe it. Hahaha!

Don’t they say belief kills and belief cures? Yea, the second part.

In Caribbean homes, if your head hurts, if your stomach hurts, if you bumped your toes if you got bit by something (hopefully not someone), if you have cramps, if you have the flu or a cold, if you felt sad, or had any ill feelings, the remedy is bush tea.

Bush teas are made with ingredients like garlic, ginger, turmeric, etc. It’s the natural ingredients that you can find usually within arm's reach inside your home’s kitchen or outside in the garden, or around the yard.

Here is a list of natural painkillers for the next time you are experiencing any aches and pain. Give them a try and come back and let me know how it went. Disclaimer, I don’t know about the metrics for the dosage. I didn’t receive a manual. I don’t even know if there is one. Just let the spirit of your ancestors guide you.

Garlic

Garlic Photo by ji jiali on Unsplash

Apart from being excellent at giving relief from earaches and toothaches, scientific research shows that garlic has several medicinal properties, which include: immune functions support, antifungal, antivirus, and antibacterial activities. It also proves to be an anti-oxidant agent, prevents platelet aggregation, is detoxifying, reduces blood pressure, and lowers cholesterol.

Garlic is found to be able to prevent arteriosclerosis, is antithrombic, and has anticancer effects. These functions are due to its high composition of sulfur compounds that boost the immune system and help the body in restoration activities.

Tumeric

Tumeric Photo by Gabrielle Henderson on Unsplash

Tumeric is the very bright yellowish-orange relative of ginger. Whether consumed in a juice/smoothie, tea, capsule, or cooked in food, turmeric is a superfood that is a great ingredient for home remedies. The Curcumin compound found in turmeric is suggested to be useful for easing depression, fighting inflammation, preventing type-2 diabetes, fighting off viral infections, relieving PMS, lowering cholesterol, and easing the pain associated with arthritis.

Turmeric is also proven to clear acne and is well-known as a remedy for chronic pain. In some animal studies, turmeric has been shown to stop the growth of tumor cells. Turmeric is being studied for its many medical applications, with some of the most recent being irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis.

Ginger

Ginger Photo by Юлія Вівчарик on Unsplash

First and foremost, I love the flavor of ginger! Ginger teas, gingersnaps, ginger candies, and even ginger ale. In its natural form, it is loaded with antioxidants and compounds that can help to protect our bodies against diseases. It can also help to reduce stress and prevent damage to our DNA. Along with promoting healthy aging, ginger is said to be able to fight off chronic diseases like hypertension, and heart disease, lower cholesterol and blood sugar, and relieve indigestion.

Ginger has antibacterial compounds called gingerol that fight bacteria causing gum diseases, like periodontal disease. So it is a good remedy for maintaining oral hygiene. It is especially good at fighting other bacteria like E.Coli and shigella and viruses such as Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

It's good for relieving nausea and ridding your intestines of built-up gas. The anti-inflammatory properties reduce swelling, heal muscle soreness, and ease symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. It also has anti-cancer properties that slow the growth of cancers like colorectal, ovarian, liver, skin, breast, and prostate cancer.

Cloves

Cloves Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash

Cloves are among some of the natural spices that are worth their weight in gold. They are very good for flavoring meals, making teas, and even topical solutions for the hair and skin. Cloves contain beta-carotene that has antioxidative properties. They contain multivitamins, potassium, and Eugenol.

Eugenol helps the body to remove free radicals, inflammations, and the risk of diseases like arthritis, diabetes, some cancers, and heart disease. Some studies show that cloves can prevent and heal ulcers. Cloves have carotene compounds that the body converts into vitamin a to help with improving eye health. It also helps to improve liver functions and reduce symptoms of liver cirrhosis.

Lemons

Lemons Photo by Florencia Potter on Unsplash

Lemons are fruits from the plant family of Rutaceae. The leaves, stems, seeds(in small quantities), and flowers of the lemon plant are all useful in medicinal applications. Lemons have a very rich nutrient profile. They contain nutrients that are beneficial for the skin, digestive system, eyes, gums, kidneys, and other organs. They have anti-cancer activities and antibacterial properties that can be obtained from their crude extracts or by oral consumption.

The Vitamin C content and antibacterial properties in lemons make them great for beauty products, washing and cleaning of the excretory tracts, healing of peptic and oral ulcers, prevention of eye infections, removing free radicals that lead to gout formation, cleaning wounds, prevention of scurvy, and relieving constipation.

A cup of warm lemon water carries many health benefits if consumed daily for a few weeks. This concoction and other variations of lemon elixirs are said to be helpful with weight loss, fatigue, urinary disorders, cholera, very high fevers, diarrhea, and dysentery.

I am a fan of Do It Yourself. I like to read and ask a lot of why questions. So I do research and am always finding home remedies that are at my fingertips. Researching is a professional skill of mine, and I genuinely enjoy it.

PS: You should still go to your doctor and get professional advice. Ask your primary care physician all the questions you need to know about your ailment. Most importantly, ask them for home remedies and other holistic approaches to resolving your issues and restoring your body to good health.