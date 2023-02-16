Exploring the Charms and Talents of Those with ADHD

Jodian Marie
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

What if people with ADHD were not actually disabled, but instead are metahumans with enhanced abilities that the rest of us see as abnormal?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wUxwV_0koUHQsg00
ADHDPhoto byFuturity

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is diagnosed in people of all ages worldwide. It is usually associated with a range of cognitive, behavioral, and emotional symptoms.

But think about this for a second. What if people with ADHD were metahumans that vibrate on a different biological frequency than the average human, without ADHD? What if they live on a different plane? What is the world as they see is very different from ours? They are biologically wired to think faster and more freely than others. But instead of accepting their difference, we force them to live on a plane or fit in a box where they don't belong.

The universe doesn't make mistakes and despite the challenges, people with ADHD face they possess numerous positive qualities that make them exceptionally lovable.

Creativity and spontaneity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgN5t_0koUHQsg00
CreativityPhoto byNo RevisionsonUnsplash

People with ADHD tend to have incredibly creative minds that are always thinking outside of the box. Studies have shown that individuals with ADHD tend to have higher levels of creativity, which manifest as divergent thinking. A cognitive style of thought that involves generating innovative solutions to complex problems (White, Shah, & Bink, 2011). They are spontaneous and love to try new things, and enjoy taking risks. They are also exciting and fun to be around which can lead to inspiring and novel experiences in life (Asherson, 2014).

A unique perspective

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lk4E8_0koUHQsg00
A unique perspectivePhoto byLisa Marie/iStock

Due to their different way of thinking, people with ADHD often see the world through a different lens than their neurotypical peers. They can offer a fresh and unique perspective on things as they often see things in a way that others may not, which can be valuable in many situations. The distractibility associated with ADHD can lead to a wide range of interests and a willingness to explore new ideas, which can provide a fresh perspective on familiar topics and help uncover previously overlooked connections.

Passion and Enthusiasm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05mH86_0koUHQsg00
Passion and enthusiasmPhoto byMert GulleronUnsplash

People with ADHD are often highly enthusiastic and passionate about things that interest them. This is due in part to their heightened sensitivity to rewards and novelty. When people with ADHD find something they are passionate about, they go all in. They are intense, focused, and motivated and often infect others with their energy and excitement (Tripp & Wickens, 2009).

Emotional Depth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5uSo_0koUHQsg00
Emotional DepthPhoto byJ'Waye CovingtononUnsplash

Individuals with ADHD tend to be highly emotional and empathetic. They often feel emotions more intensely than their neurotypical peers and may be more in tune with the emotions of others (Barkley, 2010). This can make them caring and compassionate individuals. They feel deeper than the average human so they understand emotions with a heightened capacity for empathy.

Hyperfocus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKKkc_0koUHQsg00
HyperfocusPhoto byHealth

Although ADHD is often associated with difficulties in sustaining attention, people with the condition can also experience hyperfocus. A state of intense concentration and absorption in a task or activity (Barkley, 2010). This can lead to remarkable achievements ain their career as they can achieve a level of depth and detail in their work that others may miss, leading to a deeper understanding of the subject matter and unique insights.

Quirks and Idiosyncrasies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RKTC7_0koUHQsg00
QuirksPhoto byWinEveryGame

People with ADHD often have unique quirks and idiosyncrasies that make them charming and endearing. They may have a particular way of doing things, such as organizing their workspace, that may seem odd or unconventional to others, but it works for them. They tend to speak their mind and share their thoughts and feelings openly. It shows that they are not afraid to be themselves and expressing their individuality can be very refreshing.

A Sense of Humor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DY2SQ_0koUHQsg00
A Sense of HumorPhoto byReno LaithienneonUnsplash

People with ADHD often have a great sense of humor and can find humor in almost any situation. They sometimes use humor as a coping mechanism for dealing with stress and frustration. Their ability to make others laugh can be a highly desirable trait, especially in social situations. They can be the life of the party and make others laugh, even in the most stressful of circumstances.

PS: Don't try to force people into boxes they don't belong. There is a lot more abnormality in the world than a person with ADHD. Their lovable qualities far outweigh any challenges that come with the condition. What do you think?

