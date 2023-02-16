Opinion: How Should Women Take Their Coffee?

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Of course, we women should take our coffee however we please. But what if our choice could harm us?

Coffee Photo by Selena Barrientos

Coffee

[ Kof-ee] noun

A dark brown magical substance that turns, “leave me alone”, into “good morning honey”.

Women are some of the best consumers of coffee. That is why most marketing strategies are centered around the visual, olfactory, and other esthetics that mostly appeal to women and our feminine nature.

That doesn't mean men aren't considered when commercials or products are created, but men usually don't care how their coffee looks. Just hurry up and make it, and get it right. Or not, they are not that rigid or fussy.

Of course, they have their choice of creamer, expresso flavor, size, and temperature. We all have a preference for how we take our coffee. But men are functional beings. Simplicity is their nature. It's us women who marketing strategists worry about, with our picky and indecisive nature. We are the ones who give coffee attendants our lushly customized orders and then some.

“May I have extra expresso, extra caramel drizzle, chocolate drizzle, whipcream and a cherry on top”

“Oh!…. can you please make it pretty and add a leaf shaped pattern with the cream.”

I recreate the menu every time I buy any fast food or beverage. It needs to taste how I want it to taste. I want coconut milk mixed with almond milk and..........a long list of demands.

We are also the majority of the statistics that are used to design and create billions of coffee mugs and other coffee-related accessories.

Is Coffee Good for Women?

Coffee and Women Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

Coffee is generally more helpful than it is harmful, according to Frank Hu, chairman of the Department of Nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Moderate consumption of coffee, about 2–5 cups per day, is linked to a lower likelihood of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, liver, and endometrial cancer, Parkinson's Disease, and depression.

But that's considering a minimum of 2–5 cups per day. We should all already be aware that everything should be consumed in moderation.

‘Omnia Modice’.

As the intake of coffee is increased, we are also increasing the amount of caffeine that is accumulated in our bodies over time.

Coffee, if not consumed in moderation, could influence the wrong side of hormonal imbalance, weight gain, anxiety, sleep deprivation, stress, and ultimately increased cortisol levels in women.

Nutrition Journal reported on studies done to investigate the effects of caffeine on hormone balance. In the first study, groups were given 5 cups of coffee daily for several days. One set was given regular coffee and the other decaffeinated coffee. The results showed no significant changes in the balance of their sex hormones, nor their other hormones for that matter.

In the other study group, when the caffeine group was given a serving of 4mg of caffeine per kilogram of body weight per hour, testosterone levels increased by 12%.

Caffeine in our blood peaks about one hour after consumption and lasts in our systems anywhere from 4 to 6 hours on average. It has a half-life of about 6 hours, which means if you consume 200 mg of caffeine, after 6 hours, you'll still have 100 mg left in your body. It can take up to 10 hours to completely clear caffeine from your bloodstream.

For a woman looking to maintain hormone balance and prevent many sex hormone-related health issues, it is essential to keep her total caffeine consumption below 400 mg of caffeine a day. That's approx. the amount of caffeine in 4 cups of brewed coffee. It's the same amount in 10 cans of coca cola or two extra strength 5hr energy shots.

There is 95mg of caffeine in 1 cup of coffee. If we consume 5 cups of coffee in 6 hours, that is 475mg of coffee, which will need another 6 hours of no caffeine consumption to be reduced to 237.5mg. Doing this consistently for a week is detrimental to our health. Not to mention if we consume more than 5 cups per day, and repeat this weekly for months and years.

Weight Gain

Weight Gain Photo by Dr. Thais Aliabadi

Coffee, when paired with sweet treats like cookies, danishes, biscuits, muffins, other pastries, and other high-sugar content food, is a sure way to increase our caloric intake. This also increases our cravings for sugar and is not helpful if you are trying to lose weight or keep your blood sugar low.

This also happens when we consume loaded coffee drinks. You know, all the bells and whistles. Whip cream, caramel, sweet cherries, chocolate drizzles, peppermint flakes, and sprinkles. The choice of creamer and the many high-calorie seasonal flavors of expresso could also add to this problem.

Just imagine if we consume 4 cups of these loaded coffee drinks per day. Or consider 1 regular cup of coffee at home before we leave for work. One more when we get through the first 2 hours of work. 1 of those loaded coffee, frozen or iced, at lunch and 1 more cup of regular coffee to cruise through the last couple of hours of work. The loaded coffee alone is approx. 300 calories, 50 of which is fat alone. A high percentage of it is sugar. Do this every day for a week.

If you are a fellow writer that spends hours writing, editing, and reading, a cup of coffee is good company. But when we are in creative mode, coffee might seem like fuel to our jet engines as we soar through the multi-verse. Don’t lose count of the number of cups. If you are feeling drained are burned out, it's not that you need more coffee. You might simply need to go for a walk. You might need to stretch your body or might even be dehydrated. The same goes for any occupation that requires you to sit for long hours and focus.

Cortisol Impacts

Cortisol Impacts Photo by iCliniq

Anxiety

Too much caffeine in anyone will give them the shakes. There are plenty of memes on social media depicting millennials getting the shakes while waiting for their coffees in the drive-thru. And women are already twice as likely to suffer from anxiety than men in studies discussed by Olivia Remes , Ph.D. Candidate, University of Cambridge . Sleep deprivation

Based on your age, size, stress level, frequency of consumption, and way of life, caffeine could disrupt your body's cardiac rhythm. Caffeine affects your body's biological clock and, thus, your sleep pattern. Stress

Stress and any other form of panic initiate a fight or flight response in the body. When this happens, the body responds to conserve energy and preserve resources. Metabolic reactions are halted, and bi-products are stored in the body. This happens until the body is no longer under stress and can return to its normal rest state and chemical conditions that facilitate an increased metabolic rate.

Gay Lassac’s Law state that at constant volume, Pressure is directly proportional to Temperature.

All 3 of these, and many others, are possible results of increased cortisol levels in the body. Consider this in both the physical and psychological sense. If the volume of our bodies is constant, with increased cortisol levels due to stress, sleep deprivation, and anxiety, caffeine is like throwing gasoline on the cortisol fire. Our body then tries to maintain the equilibrium and temperature of our metabolic reactions, thus the pressure on our organs, and mental, chemical, and emotional health increases.

Coffee consumed in large and frequent amounts by women under less than homeostatic conditions is more harmful than helpful.

How Then Should Us Women Take Our coffee?

Women and Coffee Photo by Sorin Sîrbu on Unsplash

I am not an expert, but the research suggests that we should probably minimize our consumption for several reasons. To maintain a steady biological clock and to keep the effects of stress, weight gain, anxiety, and hormone imbalance to a minimum.

We can do this by reducing the number of cups daily and the food we pair our coffee with. Next time drink your coffee with nuts, hard-boiled eggs, and other high protein snack\meals. Add coconut oil to your coffee or a cube or two of unsweetened dark chocolate instead of a sweetener.

We can also find other caffeine alternatives with less caffeine and calories per cup, like unsweetened green tea. Or try to enjoy a cup of naked coffee like me. Black. Straight up. No sugar. No cream. Or even try going a day or two without coffee or caffeine. Allow your body the chance to reset and return to equilibrium.

PS: Regardless of how you enjoy your coffee, enjoy it with peace of mind that your practices are not counter productive to your productivity and health. What are your thoughts? Please share with us in the comments.