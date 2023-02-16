Will Gun Owners Be Forced to Give Up Their Firearms for Medical Marijuana?"

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

One is a right to bear arms and the other is a right to health care. Both are protected by the constitution.

Gun Owners Rights Photo by Heather Mount on Unsplash

Consider a young female who lives alone, and doesn't have a car so she takes the bus to get home from work, and she has to walk a few blocks at night. She also suffers from one of the medical conditions that qualify her for a medical marijuana card.

She is now forced to choose between her health and her safety. She means no one any harm, she just wants to practice her RIGHT to obtain a firearm that she can use for self-defense if the need ever arises. She would also like to get relief from the chronic pains she experiences due to her illness.

Doesn't she have a right to receive proper health care and a right to protect herself from a possible assault? Why should she have to choose?

Second Amendment: Right To Bear Arms

Second Amendment Rights Photo by The Gardian

The second amendment states: A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

Georgians love their guns, there is no doubt about that. So I can see how this conflict of interest could put pressure on Georgians, especially those in need of the benefits from medical marijuana. No one wants to choose between their right to protection and their right to medical care. Nor should they have to.

The Constitution and Universal Declaration of Humans rights both recognize an individual's right to medical freedom, including the ability to reject unwanted treatment and maintain the doctor-patient relationship.

Article 25 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights lists medical care as a basic human right. Several sections of the 14th amendment of the Constitution protect a person's freedom of choice in medical care.

Gun Control vs Gun Rights

Gun Control vs Gun Rights Photo by The Center Square

Last year, in 2022, the Supreme Court declared for the first time that the U.S. Constitution protects an individual's right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense. Many Americans are torn on just this matter alone because it increases the challenge of how to address gun violence.

Gun rights advocates felt it was a victory for Americans who feel the need to protect their second amendment rights. But how will they overcome the present debacle? The right to bear arms and qualify for a medical marijuana card. Or the right to obtain and carry a medical and be allowed to purchase a gun.

In 2011 The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) sent open letters to all licensed firearms dealers, stating that one cannot purchase a firearm at a gun store if one holds a medical marijuana card. This means that they cannot legally sell you guns if you are a carrier of a MM card.

Does this mean that they will have access to the medical marijuana registry to run a check on you before purchase?

A card-carrying patient previously challenged the ATF law in the case of Wilson vs. Lynch and was told by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, that prohibiting the sale of firearms to medical marijuana patients did not violate their second amendment rights.

However, a man who was charged with violating a ban on firearms possession by marijuana users had his indictment dismissed on February 3, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Patrick Wyrick, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump in Oklahoma City. The judge ruled that the ban infringed the defendant's right to bear arms as per the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and also stated that a federal law prohibiting marijuana users from possessing firearms is unconstitutional.

In the state of Delaware On October 28, Governor John Carney vetoed a bill that would permit individuals with a legal medical marijuana prescription to own a firearm in accordance with state law. The legislation, referred to as H.B. 276, aimed to clarify that being a registered medical marijuana patient in Delaware would not automatically make one ineligible to possess a firearm, as long as they did not fall under other disqualifications under state law. Despite being approved by significant margins in both the state's House of Representatives and Senate, the bill was rejected by the governor.

I should also mention that decision to approve medical marijuana in Georgia was done with the intention to provide several potential methods for patients to access medical marijuana oil according to House Bill 324, under the Veterans Bill of Rights. Most Georgian who support gun rights are veterans. So you see the contradiction here.

No To Gun Violence

No To Gun Violence Photo by The Guardian

I am not saying that every or anyone should be allowed to walk around with guns!!! Most definitely not. That is not what I am saying. I do agree that gun owners should be vetted and cleared via a background check process that eliminates the possibility of giving a gun to a psychopath, a criminal, or anyone who indicates any intention to arm others unprovoked.

In my opinion, individuals who own or want to buy a gun should undergo a process that is akin to the one required to obtain a driver's license; to ensure they are responsible and capable of safely handling a firearm. This would not only establish accountability but also guarantee that they have the necessary skills to operate a gun without putting themselves or others in harm's way, much like how people must demonstrate that they can drive a car before being granted a license to drive on public roads.

The state of Georgia and the GMCC will have their work cut out for them. They will have to develop a system to properly vet gun owners and cross reference that with the 14,000 registered patients who need medical marijuana. How that process will look, I don't know. But it has to be done.

Mental Notes:

What if there is a patient that needs medical marijuana and he/she was a convicted felon? Does the ATF law only apply to them?

What if the patient is the spouse of a previously convicted felon? Does the patient have the right to obtain a medical marijuana card and practice their second amendment right to bear arms; even though they live and travel with someone who qualifies for neither?

What if the patient is a child/minor of a single parent who would like to observe their right to bear arms to protect themselves and their child?

GUNS DON'T KILL PEOPLE, PEOPLE KILL PEOPLE. AND MARIJUANA IS JUST A HERBAL MEDICINE.

PS: As a licensed firearm holder, exercising my right to bear arms, I understand the concerns of others regarding the conflict between gun rights and medical marijuana. Also, I am not a convicted felon, I do not have a criminal record and I do not intend to cause harm to anyone, unprovoked. My choice was solely for protection and self-defense during the times when I lived alone as a single female in Atlanta. However, I do not need a medical marijuana card, so this does not affect me. But what about other Georgia citizens who are in need of medical marijuana, and who also want to practice their right to bear arms? What are your thoughts? Will this contradiction affect you or anyone you know? Please share in the comments.