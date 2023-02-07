The Gene Mystery of Drug Addiction: Why Do Some People Get Addicted To And Others Don't?

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Are we genetically coded to have a high or low drug tolerance or drug addiction?

Drug Addition Photo by Pretty Drugthings on Unsplash

There is no one-size fit all when it comes to drug addiction. People take drugs for many different reasons. The availability and access to drugs, and all other external conditions that influence a person to consume a controlled substance add complexity when trying to understand factors that lead to drug abuse. But what if all external factors are the same, a constant, and the only variation is genetics?

Two people living under the same environmental conditions, raised in the same culture, taking the same drugs; why is one more likely to become an addict, and the other more resistant?

I hope we all know what a drug is. If not, A drug can be defined as a substance that can alter biological, psychological, or behavioral processes when consumed or administered,i.e. recreational and prescription drugs, respectively.

Drug tolerance refers to a reduction in the effectiveness of a drug over time, typically as a result of repeated use. When a person takes a drug regularly, their body adapts to the drug and becomes less sensitive to its effects. As a result, the person may need to take more of the drug to achieve the same effects as before. This is known as tolerance.

Drug addiction, on the other hand, is a chronic and relapsing brain disease characterized by compulsive drug seeking and use despite the harmful consequences. It is characterized by intense cravings for the drug, a lack of control over drug use, and persistent use despite negative consequences, such as damage to relationships, work, or health.

The main difference between tolerance and addiction is that tolerance refers to the body getting used to using a substance and addiction refers to someone being unable to control their use of a sense. Oftentimes, tolerance and addiction can go hand in hand, as one can lead to the other. While high drug tolerance may increase the risk of addiction, it does not necessarily mean that a person is addicted.

Tolerance can occur in individuals who use drugs recreationally or for medicinal purposes and does not necessarily indicate a pattern of compulsive use. Conversely, addiction can occur in individuals with low tolerance, as well as those with high tolerance.

Drug Addiction Photo by Jonathan Gonzalez on Unsplash

Society and culture introduce factors that do influence drug use. Factors such as environment and behavioral traits. Childhood experiences, Peer influence, and Access to drugs can increase an individual's risk for addiction. For example, individuals who grow up in an environment where drug use is normalized may be more likely to experiment with drugs and become addicted.

As well as behavioral factors, such as impulsivity, poor decision-making skills, and stress management that lead to drug abuse. However, the environment and poor behavioral skills only influence the use, not the individual's susceptibility to addiction. That's where the tolerance, and hence the genetic coding comes in.

Genetic Coding For Drug Tolerance and Addiction

Warning: *** Its going to get a little nerdy***

Genetics Photo by Sangharsh Lohakare on Unsplash

Genetics plays a role in determining an individual's risk for addiction. Specific genes, such as the CYP2C9, CYP2D6, and DRD2 genes, are associated with increased susceptibility to addiction, while the A118G variant of the OPRM1 gene, which encodes the mu-opioid receptor, has been associated with decreased sensitivity to the pleasurable effects of opioids, potentially reducing the risk of opioid addiction.

Additionally, the COMT gene, which regulates the breakdown of neurotransmitters involved in the regulation of mood and motivation, has been linked to differences in sensitivity to the reinforcing effects of drugs like cocaine and amphetamines.

The CYP2C* gene is a member of the cytochrome P450 gene family, which codes for the CYP2C* enzymes that metabolize various psychoactive drugs, such as pain relievers, anticoagulants, and anti-inflammatory drugs.

Variations, or polymorphisms, in the CYP2C* gene, can affect the activity of the CYP2C* enzyme, leading to differences in the metabolism of these drugs and their effects. For example, individuals with certain CYP2C* polymorphisms may produce an enzyme that is less efficient in breaking down certain drugs, leading to higher levels of the drug in the body and a stronger and longer-lasting effect, which further influences an individual's response to these drugs.

This is the reason why some people become addicted to opioids, alcohol, and other scheduled drugs, and some don't.

CYP2C9

CYP2C9 Photo by Alamy

The CYP2C9 is a gene that codes for a liver enzyme responsible for the metabolism of many drugs, including pain relievers, anticoagulants, anti-inflammatory drugs, and psychoactive drugs. People with a certain genetic variant, known as polymorphism, produce fewer CYP2C9 enzymes, this result can in differences in the rate at which drugs are metabolized, making them more resistant to the effects of the drugs. On the other hand, those without this polymorphism produce more CYP2C9 enzymes and are more susceptible to the effects of psychoactive drugs. This is why some people are genetically predisposed to be resistant or more susceptible to psychoactive drugs, hence addition.

For example, individuals with certain CYP2C9 variants may metabolize drugs more slowly, which can result in higher drug levels in the body. This increases the risk of addiction since the drug stays in the body for a longer period. Individuals who metabolize drugs more quickly may require higher doses to achieve the same effect, which can also increase the risk of addiction, however, it is not as likely to make them crave the drug if they don't experience the psychedelic effects that trigger the craving.

THC and CYP2C 9

THC Photo by Ahmed Zayan on Unsplash

The CYP2C9 gene is involved in the metabolism of the psychoactive component of marijuana, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The CYP2C9 enzyme is responsible for breaking down THC into its metabolites as it moves through the body.

A person with ultra-high tolerance for THC may have a variation, or allele, of the CYP2C9 gene known as CYP2C9*1–30. This allele codes for an enzyme that is particularly efficient at breaking down THC during the 3 stages of its metabolic transformation. This variation results in a higher level of the enzyme in the individual's body, and as a result, the person with this allele can shred THC quickly and effectively, reducing the amount of THC that remains in the body.

The result is a reduced potency and effect of THC, leading to the development of an ultra-high tolerance for the drug, which makes them more resistant to the effects of THC, even in higher doses. In addition to this, they may also have genetic variants in other enzymes involved in the metabolic breakdown of THC, further increasing their tolerance for marijuana.

CYP2D 6 and Cocaine

Cocaine Photo by Colin Davis on Unsplash

The gene CYP2D6 is involved in the metabolism of the psychoactive and addictive components of cocaine. Individuals with this variant of the gene may be more susceptible to the effects of cocaine. They may have higher levels of the drug in their bodies for longer periods than those without the variant. Additionally, there is evidence that the variants of this gene may increase the risk of developing an addiction to cocaine.

Persons with the CYP2D6 variant may also be at greater risk for opioid overdose due to the rapid metabolism of hydrocodone, oxycodone, or tramadol to more active/potent metabolites than their peers with (poor) PM, (intermediate) IM, or (extensive) EM metabolic phenotypes. This is because the drug stays in their bodies for longer periods and accumulates thus increasing the concentration and potency.

Genetic Polymorphism in Drug Metabolism

Genetic Research Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Genetic research has done extensive research to identify specific genetic variations that may influence an individual's susceptibility to addiction. Some examples include:

Dopamine receptor genes: Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that is involved in the reward system of the brain. Variations in dopamine receptor genes have been associated with differences in sensitivity to rewards and increased risk for substance abuse. Opioid receptor genes: Opioid receptors play a role in regulating pain and pleasure. Certain variations in these genes have been associated with an increased risk for opioid addiction. GABA receptor genes: Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) is a neurotransmitter that helps regulate brain activity and stress responses. Variations in GABA receptor genes have been linked to an increased risk for alcohol dependence. Serotonin transporter gene: Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that helps regulate mood and stress responses. Variations in the serotonin transporter gene have been associated with an increased risk for substance abuse and depression.

Understanding your CYP2C* gene in drug metabolism will help you to predict and manage the potential for drug interactions and their adverse effects.

It is important to note that while these genetic variations increase the likelihood of developing addiction, they do not initiate it. Environmental, social, and behavioral factors play significant roles in developing an addiction.

PS: I used to perform PGX(Pharmacogentics) tests in a private lab that can test for a person's genetic suspetibility for a certian drug. The test cost around $5000 US and is covered by insurance. The results will let their doctors know what drugs or chemical compounds they should are should'nt prescribe to their patient. It will let then know if the drug will work, if it won't, and their likelihood of becoming affected/adddicted. It's the same test that tells them that Adderall is prescirbable for ADHD.