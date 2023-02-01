The Battle for Liberties: Marijuana vs Gun Rights in Georgia; Who Will Win?

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Will there be a clash between gun ownership and the right to medical marijuana in Georgia?

If you live in the south, especially in Georgia, you know that they are very touchy about their guns. You cannot take away their gun right, or else all hell will break loose. Their second amendment rights are like the 10 commandments. So if that is the case, how will Georgians partake of the newly sliced piece of medical marijuana cake, without affecting their rights to bear arms?

You do not need a permit to openly carry a gun in Georgia, although a Weapons Carry License (WCL), also called a firearms license, allows for the legal carrying of a concealed firearm in states that practice firearm permit reciprocity with Georgia. A WCL is not necessary to purchase or carry a firearm in Georgia.

On the other hand, The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) sent an open letter to all licensed firearms dealers in 2011 stating that one cannot purchase a firearm at a gun store if one holds a medical marijuana card. When a card-carrying patient challenged the law in Wilson vs. Lynch, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that prohibiting the sale of firearms to medical marijuana patients did not violate their second amendment rights.

So, unfortunately, the simple answer is no. The current federal laws, will not permit medical marijuana patients cannot legally purchase firearms and gun owners will not be able to qualify for a medical marijuana card. Because the federal government says cannabis is illegal and considers it a Schedule 1 drug, medical cannabis users are thought to be utilizing a controlled substance.

So basically legalizing the purchase of medical marijuana in Georgia will affect the second amendment rights of Georgia citizens, especially those who are in need of access to the health benefits of Mary Jane?

Essentially, yes. Even if you’re in a state with legalized cannabis for medical or recreational use , you cannot legally own a firearm, even if you are licensed for both.

Possession of a medical marijuana card can be conflicting with a firearm license, which puts many people in a difficult situation. While the Gun Control Act is clear in its language, the evolving attitude toward cannabis and its increasing legality have rendered enforcement nearly impossible. This creates a kind of "Catch-22" for people who already possess a gun. Can you imagine then, how difficult and how long it will take for them to legalize it recreationally?

The initial purpose of the law was to increase the penalties for criminal drug dealers who were found in possession of firearms. However, in practice, many dispensaries require armed security guards for the protection of their employees and the supervision of cannabis transportation and purchases. As a result, these individuals, who are simply performing their duties, may violate the law merely by being near cannabis. Despite this, several states have chosen not to enforce laws aimed at safeguarding their cannabis industries.

Is there a way around this?

According to leaf well, the ATF could technically permit medical cannabis patients to have guns in their houses if their spouses do not consume cannabis. The spouse must keep the weapon locked away to ensure the medical marijuana cardholder cannot access it.

I this twist of power manupulation coming from a mile away.

Mary Jane

Marijuana Photo by GreenForce Staffing on Unsplash

Pros

Pain Relief: Marijuana helps provide relief from a variety of physical and mental conditions, such as chronic pain and anxiety.

Reduced Dependency on Opioids: Medical marijuana has the potential to reduce the use of prescription opioids, helping to reduce the number of overdoses and addiction-related deaths.

Tax Revenue: Legalizing marijuana provides a source of new tax revenue, which can be used to fund public programs and services.

Reduced Crime: Legalizing marijuana can reduce the number of arrests for possession and can help to reduce the flow of illegal drugs into a community.

Increase in Job Opportunities: Legalizing marijuana can create job opportunities in the legal cannabis industry, such as growers and dispensary workers.

Cons

Risk of Accidental Ingestion: Marijuana can be accidentally ingested by young children, posing potential health risks.

Public Safety: Marijuana use can lead to impairment, which could potentially lead to accidents or other public safety concerns.

Social Stigma: Despite the legalization of marijuana, there is still a social stigma associated with its use, which can be damaging to one's reputation.

Loss of Productivity: Regular marijuana use can lead to decreased productivity, as well as affect one's ability to perform work-related tasks.

Increased Risk of Lung Cancer: Studies have shown that long-term marijuana use can increase the risk of developing certain types of lung cancer.

Statistics

Georgia Marijuana Arrest Photo by NORML

Legislation

In Georgia, marijuana is not currently legal for recreational use. However, several cities have decriminalized the possession of small amounts as defined by local laws. Medical marijuana is also legal in the state, with low-THC cannabis oil being legalized for medical use in 2015 under HB 1. Further legislation was passed in 2019 (House Bill 324) to allow in-state cultivation and sale of low-THC oil. Possession of even small amounts of marijuana is still a crime in most parts of the state, and those convicted can face serious penalties.

Guns

Guns Photo by Taylor R on Unsplash

Pros

Increased Safety: Carrying a gun can give a sense of security and greatly reduce the risk of becoming a victim of violent crime.

Self-Defense: Having a gun can provide the means to defend oneself from potential threats, both in public and in the home.

Personal Responsibility: Carrying a gun is an exercise of personal responsibility, as it requires one to take on the responsibility of learning how to use the weapon safely and responsibly.

Deterrent Effect: Knowing that citizens are armed can act as a deterrent to potential criminals and can help to lower crime rates.

Constitutional Right: Carrying a gun is a right enshrined in the Second Amendment of the US Constitution, giving citizens the right to bear arms.

Cons

Risk of Injury or Death: Carrying a gun increases the risk of accidental shootings and can put the gun owner at a greater risk of being injured or killed.

Risk to Others: Carrying a gun can put innocent bystanders at risk of accidental shootings or intentional misuse of the gun.

Potential for Legal Trouble: Improperly storing or handling a weapon can lead to legal trouble, such as criminal charges for possession of an illegal weapon or negligence.

Cost: Owning and carrying a gun can be expensive, as it requires additional costs for ammunition, training, and licensing fees.

Responsibility: Carrying a gun requires a commitment to safety and responsibility, as gun owners must ensure that their weapons are stored and handled properly.

Statistics

Gun-Violence In Georgia Photo by EveryStat

Legislations

Gun laws in the state of Georgia regulate the sale, possession, and use of firearms and ammunition in the state. Open and concealed carry without a permit is allowed for both residents and non-residents 21 years of age or older, of handguns, long guns, and other weapons. State preemption laws prohibit localities from regulating the ownership, transportation, carrying, and possession of firearms. Georgia also has a law preventing localities from enacting ordinances or lawsuits to classify gun ranges as nuisances. The Castle Doctrine/Stand Your Ground law allows for the use of deadly force in self-defense, and Georgia law allows private firearm sales between residents without requiring any processing through an FFL. Effective April 12, 2022, Georgia also generally permits any "lawful weapons carrier" to carry handguns openly or concealed in most public spaces without any background check or permit required.

PS: Ultimately, this all means one thing for patients: you must now choose between your medical marijuana card or your second amendment rights. Despite the law, anyone determined enough to own a gun and use cannabis will probably find a way to do so, but it’s a dangerous game.