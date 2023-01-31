Medical Marijuana Legalization In Georgia: The Secrecy and Protest

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Medical Marijuana is coming to Georgia. Is this a bad or good thing for our state, and why did it take so long?

The legalization of medical marijuana in Georgia has been met with significant resistance due to public opinion and concerns about potential risks. The state has historically taken a hard stance against marijuana, classifying it as a Schedule 1 drug in the Georgia Controlled Substances Act. This has resulted in strict criminal penalties for the possession and distribution of marijuana, discouraging potential legalization advocates.

How many people do you know that have been arrested and even incarcerated because of possession of marijuana?

The commission, appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, and David Ralston, approved medical marijuana companies last year, 7 years after state law allowed patients to consume the drug but didn’t permit them to buy it in Georgia.

As of September 2022, The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission granted permission to two companies to produce and dispense legal medical Marijuana. Namely, Botanical Sciences LLC and Truelieve Georgia Inc. The businesses will be able to sell, grow and manufacture medical marijuana oil, which can have no more than 5% THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a psychedelic reaction or aka the high.

Both Botanical Sciences and Trulieve were chosen to receive class 1 licenses for 100,000-square-foot growing facilities. The companies were not the only ones with hopes of pioneering the medical marijuana culture in Georgia, however, the commission board and their friends were very secretive and stingy with their selections.

Letters of support from politicians, local businesses and county sheriffs aided the winning companies’ applications.

15 of the 69 companies that applied for Georgia’s six licenses are protesting and have filed petitions. They believe the selection process was not done justly and are seeking answers for what they deem to be corruption and hypocrisy. The companies do have the right to seek justice however the petitions could cause further delays for 20,000 registered patients with serious illnesses who need the legal medical marijuana oil that state laws already permit them to use.

Georgia will join 36 states with medical marijuana programs, but it will be more limited than in most other states, said John Hudak, a researcher who studies cannabis policy for the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based public policy organization.

Botanical Sciences LLC

Botanical Sciences Facility Photo by The Journal Sentinel

Botanical Sciences LLC, located in Glennville GA, is Georgia’s first physician-owned medical cannabis provider. Founder and CEO of Botanical Sciences LLC is an Atlanta MD specializing in pain management, Robin Fowler, is a Georgia Native and medical professional from Emory University. In September of last year, 2022, the company was officially awarded a production license for the growing of medical cannabis, and a 100,000-square-foot facility to grow and manufacture the 5% THC oil.

"Rooted in medicine, the company was created to deliver hope and relief to Georgians suffering from any of the qualifying medical conditions. Through its vertically integrated license, Botanical Sciences will manufacture, process, distribute, and dispense medical cannabis, ensuring the highest levels of quality, consistency, and sustainability."

There is controversy surrounding the company's coveted license as its board of directors includes former U.S. Rep. Tom Price, a Republican who voted against medical marijuana bills in Congress and briefly served as President Donald Trump’s health secretary.

The former state representative who first won passage of Georgia’s medical marijuana law, Allen Peake, said Price’s membership on Botanical Sciences’ board raises questions about the selection process.

“To have a guy who fought so diligently against everything we’ve worked so hard to accomplish here in Georgia and then receive a license, it was a tough pill to swallow,” said Peake, who was denied a license. “It’s the height of hypocrisy.”

Trulieve Georgia Inc.

Trulieve Georgia Inc Photo by WALB News

The second company to be granted permission and a license to legally manufacture and dispense medical marijuana in Georgia is set to open 4 locations of dispensaries. Macon, Marietta, Newman, and Pooler, GA will be home to Trulieves' newest medical marijuana dispensaries.

Atlanta is out of the picture for now. Why do you think a company from the city of Atlanta wasn't granted a license to dispense?

Other Companies With Licenses To Dispense Medical Marijuana

The cannabis commission also selected four other companies for class 2 licenses to cultivate medical marijuana on 50,000 square feet of indoor growing space. None responded to requests for comment about their business plans, according to the Atlanta Journal.

Treevana Remedy Inc

Natures GA LLC

Fine Fettle, FFD GA Holdings

TheraTrue Georgia LLC

Georgia voters want marijuana legalized, AJC poll shows Marijuana use is more acceptable than ever in Georgia, with a majority of residents saying it should be made legal for both medical and recreational purposes, according to respondents in a poll by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

About 53% of Georgians surveyed said marijuana should be legal for adults, a high point from previous AJC polls. By comparison, 46% of poll respondents in 2017 said marijuana should b legalized for any purpose.e

PS: What are your thoughts on the matter? Do you believe there is corruption in the selection process? Are policy makers only approving license to their friends? Are they trying to control the profits on marijuana sales? Share your thoughts in the comments.