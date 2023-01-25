Gentrification In Westside Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information

Is gentrification a negative impact on our society, or does it only negatively impact certain classes of people?

Gentrification In Weside Atlanta Photo by The Guardian

Gentrification" is a worldwide phenomenon and probably one of the most discussed topics in the Western world. It's an economically, socially, and politically charged topic, which leads to heated discussions, like the ones that happened around the book "Der Getto von Süden" by Uwe Timm (The Ghetto from the South) published in 2010, or the controversial essay "There's No Gentrification in Harlem" by Spike Lee.

The reason why gentrification is such a highly controversial topic is that it involves rich people taking over poor areas and rebuilding them to increase the value of the area. This often results in the lower-class residents being run out of their homes or businesses.

Gentrification Photo by Sean Foster on Unsplash

In Atlanta, gentrification is a major issue and is currently increasing particularly in the Westside. It is an area with a rich history and a strong sense of community, but it has been disproportionately impacted by economic hardship and investor speculation. Westside Future Fund, a nonprofit organization, is working to help revitalize the Historic Westside neighborhoods, but they are racing against rapid commercial investment and the subsequent income inequality.

The EPA’s efforts to clean up lead contamination in two historically Black communities in Atlanta have caused further concern, as renters fear being priced out and homeowners fear their property values could go down. Longtime Atlanta resident Carrie Salvary worries that the influx of wealthy residents will make it harder for low-income residents to live there, and city council member Antonio Brown says that more policies are needed to protect them. Dr. Mark Baker, an elected official in South Fulton, believes that gentrification starts at the root and is a widespread issue throughout metro Atlanta.

Westside Atlanta Photo by Ian Schneider on Unsplash

Some see it as a positive development that can bring economic opportunities to areas that have suffered from decades of decline, while others argue that it has negative implications for long-term residents who are priced out of their neighborhoods.

On the positive side, gentrification can bring much-needed economic investment to cities, creating jobs and increasing tax revenue. Areas that were once suffering from economic decline can experience a revival, with the influx of new businesses, housing, and amenities. In addition, gentrification can mean the restoration of important historical and architectural sites, and the development of cultural institutions that can benefit the entire community.

West End Atlanta Gentrification Photo by Atlanta Magazine

On the other hand, gentrification can have serious negative impacts on the local residents. Rising housing costs can displace lower-income families who are unable to afford the costs of living in the gentrified area, and businesses that have served the community for years can be pushed out by developers and new stores catering to wealthier customers. In addition, gentrification can lead to the homogenization of neighborhoods, with the unique character of the area being lost in favor of an increasingly generic urban landscape.

What are your thoughts? Is gentrification a bad thing or is it a good process that is being used badly? Especially by a certain class of people? Does it destroy communities or is it change that is necessary?

PS: I recently went to do a house tour with my partner. We saw and fell inlove with this beautiful home that had a morden design and was very similar to the million dollar homes in our current neighborhood. Once we got there we realized why the house was so cheap, reliatively. Across the street looked like a time capsole of the 1970s. Night and day difference.