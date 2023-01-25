Atlanta, GA

Speed Dating In Atlanta

Jodian Marie
Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."

Are you single and looking to mingle?

Speed DatingPhoto byDocuSignonUnsplash

Most people believe speed dating started in San Francisco in the 1960s. However, the first recorded usage of a speed dating concept was in England in 1926, where it was called "faint heart never won fair lady." The idea was more popularized in Germany and Sweden during the 1930s, and even as late as 1963 there were only 3 reported cases of it happening in the United States. Nowadays there are about 30,000-speed dating events every year taking place all over the United States.

Speed dating, or speed networking, is a focused event where people meet others doing similar things. It has become increasingly popular in Atlanta over the last two years and is a way for you to meet and interact with lots of people in a short amount of time. You have a buffet of options to choose from which reduces the pressure and the likelihood you settling.

People who participate have the opportunity to have a lot of fun, make new friends, and maybe even fall in love.

Upcoming Speed Dating Events In ATL

Atlanta Black love Match Making & Networking

Atlanta Black Love EventPhoto byAllevents

This event is hosted by Real Teammates and the goal is to match like-minded individuals for networking, matchmaking, and special events. "If you live in Atlanta and are seeking professional matchmaking services and events to meet quality black singles, then look no further. Join other singles in your city and have a blast meeting new people in our network. Our Black Love Matchmaking & Networking events are open to all who appreciate black culture and most of all black love. All are welcome."

Atlanta Online Speed Dating Single Professionals

Atlanta Online Speed DatingPhoto byAllevents

This event is hosted by the Fun Singles groups and is another form of online dating. It is advertised as a modern online speed dating! You will meet single professionals just like yourself by joining one-on-one video chats.

Relish

Speed Dating in Atlanta | Ages 32-44 | Singles Event | Do You Relish?Photo byAll Events

Relish is a series of speed dating events. The upcoming one will be hosted at the Davian Restaurant in Atlanta. "It's all about what you Relish and finding someone to Relish those things with. If you're tired of online dating, exhausted by meeting someone only to discover they're nothing like their profile - we offer an alternative. Bringing together comfortably chic venues with a cosmopolitan sensibility. A sophisticated no-frills approach to singles events. We've done away with the whistles, name tags, and over-the-top party trimmings. Unparalleled service and personable hosts all in an environment - just your speed. A fresh alternative to typical events that seem more like a job fair than a relaxed way to connect."

The Fit Singles Mingle

Fit Singles EventPhoto byAllevents

This one is interesting! The event welcomes all the fit and single Atlantans to come and find their sexy gymbaes just in time for valentines. It will be hosted by the FIt Spot ATL off Antone Street in Atlanta.

There’s Somebody 4 Everybody! Speed Dating Mixer

There’s Somebody 4 Everybody! Speed Dating MixerPhoto byAllevents

Hosted by Be_Savage at Condesa Coffee, this event is a speed-dating mixer designed to facilitate care and comfort. There is a limited number of seats so you will have to RSVP here to secure your spot! Those who garner matches will be notified via e-mail within 48 hours of the event ending of your choice.

PS: Check out the event links for more details if you are looking to find your bae, a date or just to make friends and network.

