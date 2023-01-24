Atlanta's First Alcohol-Free Bar: The Sober Social

Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."

A bar where you don't need to be 21 and over to drink.

Mock-tails Photo by M.S. Meeuwesen on Unsplash

Is alcohol the only thing that makes going out fun? Of course not! If anything, it's all those beautiful people who you go out with. I hate to sound like an advertisement for Alcoholics Anonymous, but there are so many people out there who would much prefer an alcohol-free drink. They can enjoy a few and not have to worry about having a designated driver.

A good time does not have to be defined by the ability to consume alcohol. And if it applies, you shouldn't have to sacrifice quality time with friends and loved ones or the flavor of a good beverage because of your sobriety. If you are currently under the legal drinking age, on a sobriety journey, religiously do not part-take of spirits, or simply chose not to, there is a hangout spot for you. A place where everyone can feel comfortable and enjoy a drink or two while exchanging good banter.

Plenty of bars serve non-alcoholic beverages and beers, yet I have never heard of a bar that doesn't serve alcohol. I mean it's a bar. Have you ever seen an alcohol-free bar in Atlanta? It kind of reminds me of a burger restaurant that doesn't serve meat. Take the Slutty Vegan for example.

The Sober Social - @the_sobersocial

The Sober Social is a café and bar that serves Turkish coffee, mocktails, and tea. They are located at 141 Magnum Street, Atlanta, Ga 30313. The grand opening was yesterday January 22, @ 3:00 PM. Visit them on their IG @the_sobersocial or on their website at thesobersocialbar.com

Kava Photo by Katka Pavlickova on Unsplash

One of the featured items on their menu is an elixir called the Kava. It is a beverage made from the herbs and roots of a plant called the piper methysticum. The plant is native to islands surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and has been used traditionally by their locals for many many years in social gatherings and medicine.

Mocktails Photo by Rirri on Unsplash

Mocktails, for those who don't know, is a cocktail without alcohol. All other ingredients save for the liquor that gives it the signature name and taste. The virgin daiquiris, virgin margaritas, and virgin pina coladas to name a few.

PS: Yes, I am still going to go out on the weekends and drink enough alcohol to give myself a headache the next day, but it's good to know that we have options.