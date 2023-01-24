The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Hiding in plain sight is the remnants of the first African American Community in Buckhead, Atlanta.

Macedonia Park

Lost Community Of Buckhead Atlanta Photo by Atlanta Magazine

Buckhead is boasted to be the city for the rich and famous in Atlanta. It is a city with skyscrapers, high-end restaurants, luxury apartments, and designer stores that attract visitors from other citers, states, and even other countries all over the world.

But, what if I told you that the heart of Buckhead, formerly known as Macedonia/Bagley Park was once owned by former slaves? It was a young, promising community founded in the late 1800s by formerly enslaved African Americans who owned grocery stores, churches, saloons, and other business and community buildings.

Forgotten Atlanta

Forgotten Atlanta Photo by Atlanta Magazine

Every place has a history and every stage of history had its people. For Atlanta, the people were the free slaves who founded and built a thriving community out of nothing. The map above depicts the forgotten Atlantans and their communities. Their way of life was far different from what ours is today. They didn't have the level of technology and access to basic infrastructures we enjoyed and sometimes take for granted. Most of all, racism was much more prevalent and bare-faced in their time.

In the 1940s the neighboring whites from the Garden Hill Community thought it unfit for the freed Africans to live next to them, as it was a nuisance reminder of the slaves they could no longer own. The Gorden Hill Community filed petitions to condemn their neighbors and unleashed the gentrification that cause families of African Americans from the Macedonia Community to be forced out. The stores, homes, churches, and other businesses and buildings owned by the African Americans were demolished to make way for the recreation park known today as Frankie Allen Park.

Mt. Olive Cemetry

Remnants of the Mt. Olive Cemetery at Frankie Allen Park Photo by Oaklandcemetary.com

Today only a few scattered headstones remain to tell the tales of what was once a young bustling striving community of African Americans. The cemetery now holds less than a handful of headstones however, it is estimated to have had a few hundred graves on the burial site along with the Mount Olive Methodist Church. Many of us Atlantans pass by there and even visit the park without knowing its history. Without seeing the 'TEARS' and 'RIPS' in the fabric of what was once the heart and soul of Buckhead, Atlanta.

Frankie Allen Park Photo by Atlanta Parks

The Frankie Allen Park is now home to Buckhead baseball and tennis courts. What once was the home and livelihood of former slaves is now just a 're-creational' area for you to participate in activities and walk your dogs. History cannot be recreated nor can it be erased. The spirit of the land is marked by the souls buried there. Their community is gone, but their story is not forgotten. This is just one of the countless communities that have been gentrified and are still being gentrified even in today's developed and supposedly civilized society.

PS: Why Do you think the energy of Atlanta is the way is today? Buckhead especially! Are you from an older community that experienced gentrification? Is your current community going through changes? What are your thoughts? Please share if you are aware of other stories and lost communities such as this one.