Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Car Shows In 2023

Jodian Marie
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Are you a lover of Fast, Vintage, Expensive, and or Foreign Cars?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aRIhu_0kLZycuN00
Luxury CarsPhoto byDhiva KrishnaonUnsplash

Atlanta is known for many things. One such is the love for fast and exotic cars. When I just moved to Buckhead one of the hardest parts of acclimatizing to my new environment was learning to fall asleep on weekend nights. Whether it was a Lambo cruising through the streets, a group of friends racing their Hellcats, or an undisclosed pop-up street race, it was enough to make me invest in the thickest blackout curtains Bed Bath & Beyond had to offer.

However, outside of the countless actionable street races that happen at discrete locations on the weekends, city promoters and sponsors do a great job of providing a rich experience for car lovers by hosting annual auto shows for all to partake in and enjoy, legally. These events showcase the largest variety of cars, trucks, and SUVs and offer solo experiences for patrons to interact with these beautiful machines.

Atlanta International Car Show

The 41st Annual Atlanta International Auto Show will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center from March 23-26th, 2023. This car show is the largest and longest-running public event held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Every spring, it attracts thousands of car enthusiasts and most major manufacturers. The event showcases over 600 new import and domestic classic and exotic cars, light trucks, vans, SUVs, and the latest new and pre-production vehicles from the automakers.

Visitors get a chance to explore the vehicles and observe the latest in new vehicle technology. Additionally, ride-and-drive events allow visitors to take test drives to evaluate which vehicle is right for them.

Lowriders Magazine Super Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGhJF_0kLZycuN00
Atlanta Lowriders Magazine Car Show 2023Photo byAll Events

Lowriders Magazine Super Show is a nationwide affair hosted in different states throughout the year. They feature classic cars and trucks and display hydraulic car hop competitions, 3-wheel motion, and crazy paint jobs. This year it will be hosted at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Sandy Plains, Atlanta, GA, on August 6th, 2023 starting at 11:00 am.

ImportAlliance Spring Meet 2023 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o11PP_0kLZycuN00
Importalliance-spring-meet-2023-at-Atlanta-motor-speedwayPhoto byCar Shows Now

The Importalliance Spring meet is hosting its 14th-anniversary car show in 2023. The event is being held at their usual location, on Saturday, March 25, 10 am-6 pm, and Sunday 10 am-5 pm, March 26, 2023, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway- 1500 Tara Pl, Hampton, GA. All are invited to the drifting, the ImportAlliance Car Limbo, and other activities.

Ales and Overlands

Ales and Overlands invite owners of vintage overland vehicles and anyone who wants to check out some beautiful rides. All the Toyotas, Rovers, Broncos, VWs, Jeeps, Porsches, Landcruisers, Defenders, Scouts, Jeeps, Rally Sports Cars, Off Road Parts Companies, Custom Builders, Off Road groups, are invited for a day of car gazing. Co-hosted by Overland Imports, the off-road car show will be on Sat Feb 4 2023 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Steady Hand Beer Co. on 1611 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. Suite F, Atlanta, GA. They will also have food trucks, live music, special beers, and choice vibes.

For more car shows happening in and around Atlanta this year, check out this link to see if you find one that tickles your fancy.

PS: As a lover of cars myself, I will be attending a few of these events. What is your dream car? Are you currently driving it? If not you could enjoy an experience of interacting with that car at one of vthese events. Who's attending?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Atlanta Car Shows# Car Shows 2023# Exotic Cars# Fast Cars# Trending

Comments / 2

Published by

Biomolecular Medical Scientist, Asc, BSc, MS (Pending MD/PhD) Writer Former Data Analyst for the Jamaica Meteorological Center Former MicrobiologyTechnologist at BioConfirm Laboratories

Atlanta, GA
641 followers

More from Jodian Marie

Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's First Alcohol-Free Bar: The Sober Social

Disclosure:This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

48 Million Dollar Home In Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
7 comments
Atlanta, GA

Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GA

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Top Pilates Studios In Atlanta

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Top Google Searches By People Atlanta In 2022

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Ideal Times To Drive In Atlanta And Tips For Avoiding Traffic Jams

Disclaimer: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Worst Reviewed Apartments In Atlanta

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.

Read full story
10 comments
Atlanta, GA

Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned Businesses

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
52 comments
Atlanta, GA

Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta

Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."

Read full story
6 comments
Atlanta, GA

Networking For Atlanta Women The ATL Girl Gang

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's Eve

NYE 2023 - Glitz. Glam and Groove at Tongue and Groove featuring DJ EU!. GLITZ GLAM & GROOVE 2023 New Year's Eve CelebrationPhoto byTonge and Groove. Tongue and Groove welcome clubgoers to ring in 2023 with a world-class celebration and an unforgettable NYE affair.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Luxury Apartments In And Around Atlanta

Luxury Apartments: What makes them luxurious and where to find one for your next lease signing?. What makes an apartment luxurious? For me, it's how it makes me feel. How the staff treats their residents and the list of amenities that make it hard to leave. An apartment that provides everything a resident needs to feel at home and then go the extra mile is one I would classify as luxurious. The quality, location, security and unique amenities. The moment you walk onto that property you should already be experiencing the luxury.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

Where To Find Healthy Organic Food In Atlanta

What are organic foods? Are organic foods natural and healthier? Where can we source them locally in Atlanta?. I used to be one of those who followed the hype of only buying organic food; foods labelled as organic. I did this because I was then ignorant of what organic meant. This was years ago. I know better now. U used to only buy organic grapes and organic watermelon, and then one day it dawned on me that if these were organic how come they had no seeds? All that time, instead of doing my research to ensure what I was buying was actually what I wanted, I just assumed that organic meant, naturally grown, with no GM and or no artificial ingredients, chemicals or additives. I was so annoyed upon my epiphany.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special Occasions

Welcome my fellow pasta, pizza, wine and olive oil lovers. Here is a list of restaurants in Atlanta for authentic tastes of Italy. If you are a spaghetti, ravioli, linguini, fettuccini, zucchini(zoodle), or lasagna lover, I know you appreciate the effort that goes into making authentic Italian food. The style of using fresh produce and original ingredients takes us one taste closer to old Italy. Italian cuisine was introduced to the US in the 1900s by immigrant Italians; who first settled in the eastern end of the country in states like New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia. The first Italian immigrants arrived on the bay of New York during The Great Arrival, in a place called Ellis Island, which is now monumentalised as an Immigrant Museum.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Billionaires, Millionaires And Rich Atlantans

To be considered a millionaire, one must have at least $1 million in investable assets. This includes cash, stocks and bonds, financial products, and other investments. According to a study that gathered information on living costs, using the Council for Community and Economic Research’s Cost of Living Index and the U.S. Census Bureau, from household incomes, Georgia was No. 27 on the list of states with the most millionaires in the US. Of the 3.8 million households, there are 211,662 millionaire households in the state, which means about 5% of Georgians are millionaires.

Read full story
9 comments
Atlanta, GA

Things About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?

Read full story
21 comments
Atlanta, GA

Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de Chào

Brazilian Steakhouses are a must-try if you are a foodie. My first time trying Brazilian food was in 2013 in Dorset, Ontario, Canada. Previously, I wouldn't stray too far from the realms of my Jamaica cuisine. I would go as far as traditional Indian, Chinese, Hispanic, and some European cuisines since these cultures were already mixed into my country's history. However, I was excited to try my first Brazilian meal. It was spicy, well-seasoned and full of flavour and soul. I have been hooked ever since.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy