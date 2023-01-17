48 Million Dollar Home In Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Chestnut Hall was once the most expensive estate in all of Georgia.

Luxury real estate is often considered a sound financial investment. Someone who might be interested in buying such an expensive home has the potential for a strong return on investment. Owning a property like Chestnut Hall can provide the owner with significant financial benefits plus it is a symbol to showcase one's wealth, success, and social status.

Chestnut Hall is a vast estate set on more than 18 manicured acres across Atlanta’s prestigious Buckhead and Sandy Springs neighborhoods. The property features a 17,776-square-foot mansion with 7 bedrooms, 8 full and 3 half-baths, and is offered fully furnished with museum-quality antiques, priceless paintings, valuable tapestries, and rare antiquities collected from around the globe. This is a rare opportunity to own a collector’s dream residence. The home also hosts a 77,000-gallon saltine swing pool, sunroom, gym, 16-person dining room, 2 kitchens, media room, a library and so much more.

Original paintings include works by Pablo Picasso, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Kees Von Dongen, Maurice Utrillo, Edouard Vuillard, Raoul Dufy, Jean Dufy, and more. Antique and custom-designed furnishings include a mid-19th century English walnut armchair found at Houghton Hall, home of the Marquess of Cholmondeley, an 18th-century continental ormolu-mounted rosewood card table, and a Steinway grand piano.

The home is owned by J.K. MacDonald, the founder of a travel-incentives company called Media Marketing Services. MacDonald bought the house in 1987 for $3.7 million, and improved it considerably, adding a four-bedroom guest house among other features. The home was initially listed at $ 48 million. The current asking price is $37.5 million with a monthly mortgage of ~ $179,000.00.

PS: If you could afford it, would you buy a house for $37.5 million? As for me, probably not. I would sure love to tour it though. What are your thoughts?