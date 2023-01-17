Atlanta, GA

48 Million Dollar Home In Atlanta

Jodian Marie
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Chestnut Hall was once the most expensive estate in all of Georgia.

Luxury real estate is often considered a sound financial investment. Someone who might be interested in buying such an expensive home has the potential for a strong return on investment. Owning a property like Chestnut Hall can provide the owner with significant financial benefits plus it is a symbol to showcase one's wealth, success, and social status.

Chestnut Hall is a vast estate set on more than 18 manicured acres across Atlanta’s prestigious Buckhead and Sandy Springs neighborhoods. The property features a 17,776-square-foot mansion with 7 bedrooms, 8 full and 3 half-baths, and is offered fully furnished with museum-quality antiques, priceless paintings, valuable tapestries, and rare antiquities collected from around the globe. This is a rare opportunity to own a collector’s dream residence. The home also hosts a 77,000-gallon saltine swing pool, sunroom, gym, 16-person dining room, 2 kitchens, media room, a library and so much more.

Original paintings include works by Pablo Picasso, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Kees Von Dongen, Maurice Utrillo, Edouard Vuillard, Raoul Dufy, Jean Dufy, and more. Antique and custom-designed furnishings include a mid-19th century English walnut armchair found at Houghton Hall, home of the Marquess of Cholmondeley, an 18th-century continental ormolu-mounted rosewood card table, and a Steinway grand piano.

The home is owned by J.K. MacDonald, the founder of a travel-incentives company called Media Marketing Services. MacDonald bought the house in 1987 for $3.7 million, and improved it considerably, adding a four-bedroom guest house among other features. The home was initially listed at $ 48 million. The current asking price is $37.5 million with a monthly mortgage of ~ $179,000.00.

Inside The Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ArJlG_0kHsRrIo00
FrontPhoto byChestnutHallEstate.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2clKBt_0kHsRrIo00
InteriorPhoto byChestnutHallEstate.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xyPGu_0kHsRrIo00
Pool HousePhoto byChestnutHallEstate.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gEmGN_0kHsRrIo00
Antique SculpturesPhoto byChestnutHallEstate.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JgeTW_0kHsRrIo00
Garden 1Photo byChestnutHallEstate.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38E8th_0kHsRrIo00
Garden 6Photo byChestnutHallEstate.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36eIaI_0kHsRrIo00
TerracePhoto byChestnutHallEstate.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EH1V3_0kHsRrIo00
LawnPhoto byChestnutHallEstate.com

PS: If you could afford it, would you buy a house for $37.5 million? As for me, probably not. I would sure love to tour it though. What are your thoughts?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Luxury Homes# Atlanta# Luxury Estates# Million Dollar Homes# Atlanta Mansions

Comments / 7

Published by

Biomolecular Medical Scientist, Asc, BSc, MS (Pending MD/PhD) Writer Former Data Analyst for the Jamaica Meteorological Center Former MicrobiologyTechnologist at BioConfirm Laboratories

Atlanta, GA
602 followers

More from Jodian Marie

Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Car Shows In 2023

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GA

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Top Pilates Studios In Atlanta

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Top Google Searches By People Atlanta In 2022

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Ideal Times To Drive In Atlanta And Tips For Avoiding Traffic Jams

Disclaimer: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Worst Reviewed Apartments In Atlanta

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.

Read full story
10 comments
Atlanta, GA

Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned Businesses

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
52 comments
Atlanta, GA

Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta

Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."

Read full story
6 comments
Atlanta, GA

Networking For Atlanta Women The ATL Girl Gang

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's Eve

NYE 2023 - Glitz. Glam and Groove at Tongue and Groove featuring DJ EU!. GLITZ GLAM & GROOVE 2023 New Year's Eve CelebrationPhoto byTonge and Groove. Tongue and Groove welcome clubgoers to ring in 2023 with a world-class celebration and an unforgettable NYE affair.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Luxury Apartments In And Around Atlanta

Luxury Apartments: What makes them luxurious and where to find one for your next lease signing?. What makes an apartment luxurious? For me, it's how it makes me feel. How the staff treats their residents and the list of amenities that make it hard to leave. An apartment that provides everything a resident needs to feel at home and then go the extra mile is one I would classify as luxurious. The quality, location, security and unique amenities. The moment you walk onto that property you should already be experiencing the luxury.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

Where To Find Healthy Organic Food In Atlanta

What are organic foods? Are organic foods natural and healthier? Where can we source them locally in Atlanta?. I used to be one of those who followed the hype of only buying organic food; foods labelled as organic. I did this because I was then ignorant of what organic meant. This was years ago. I know better now. U used to only buy organic grapes and organic watermelon, and then one day it dawned on me that if these were organic how come they had no seeds? All that time, instead of doing my research to ensure what I was buying was actually what I wanted, I just assumed that organic meant, naturally grown, with no GM and or no artificial ingredients, chemicals or additives. I was so annoyed upon my epiphany.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special Occasions

Welcome my fellow pasta, pizza, wine and olive oil lovers. Here is a list of restaurants in Atlanta for authentic tastes of Italy. If you are a spaghetti, ravioli, linguini, fettuccini, zucchini(zoodle), or lasagna lover, I know you appreciate the effort that goes into making authentic Italian food. The style of using fresh produce and original ingredients takes us one taste closer to old Italy. Italian cuisine was introduced to the US in the 1900s by immigrant Italians; who first settled in the eastern end of the country in states like New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia. The first Italian immigrants arrived on the bay of New York during The Great Arrival, in a place called Ellis Island, which is now monumentalised as an Immigrant Museum.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Billionaires, Millionaires And Rich Atlantans

To be considered a millionaire, one must have at least $1 million in investable assets. This includes cash, stocks and bonds, financial products, and other investments. According to a study that gathered information on living costs, using the Council for Community and Economic Research’s Cost of Living Index and the U.S. Census Bureau, from household incomes, Georgia was No. 27 on the list of states with the most millionaires in the US. Of the 3.8 million households, there are 211,662 millionaire households in the state, which means about 5% of Georgians are millionaires.

Read full story
9 comments
Atlanta, GA

Things About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?

Read full story
20 comments
Atlanta, GA

Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de Chào

Brazilian Steakhouses are a must-try if you are a foodie. My first time trying Brazilian food was in 2013 in Dorset, Ontario, Canada. Previously, I wouldn't stray too far from the realms of my Jamaica cuisine. I would go as far as traditional Indian, Chinese, Hispanic, and some European cuisines since these cultures were already mixed into my country's history. However, I was excited to try my first Brazilian meal. It was spicy, well-seasoned and full of flavour and soul. I have been hooked ever since.

Read full story
8 comments
Atlanta, GA

Advice For Atlantans Who Want To Start Airbnb

The reasons for using Airbnb are the same as those for getting hotels. However, the reasons why people are increasingly choosing to get Airbnbs over hotels is as simple as it gets. We are humans who love privacy, space, convenience, variety, and of course cost-effectiveness.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This Holiday

We are indeed our brothers' and sisters' keepers. Homelessness is one of the most painful things to observe in our society. It happens in every country and every culture; it happens to every race and every gender. It's also impartial to age. Have you ever been startled by a homeless person sleeping on the sidewalk and only noticed that they were there when you got close enough? Have you ever been walking by in the cold of winter and seen someone bundled up, trying to stay warm? Too cold to beg, so they have to lay there wrapped up tightly, trying to conserve their energy and stay warm. For me, it's gut-wrenching.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy