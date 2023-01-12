Atlanta, GA

Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GA

Jodian Marie
Are the rise and fall in gas prices troublesome enough to push you toward switching to an electric car in 2023?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149nMw_0kBQKu3600
BP Gas

Gas prices are determined by a complex interplay of factors, including the cost of crude oil, refining costs, distribution and marketing costs, and taxes. The cost of crude oil, which makes up the majority of the price of gasoline, is heavily influenced by global supply and demand, as well as geopolitical events that can disrupt production and transportation. For example, if there is a conflict in a major oil-producing country, it can lead to a decrease in supply and an increase in the price of crude oil. Additionally, natural disasters such as hurricanes can also disrupt the production and distribution of oil and refined products, leading to temporary increases in prices.

Refining costs also play a significant role in determining the price of gasoline. The refining process is complex and requires significant investment in infrastructure, equipment, and personnel. Refineries must also comply with various regulations that can add to their costs.

Distribution and marketing costs make up a significant portion of the price of gasoline, including the cost of transporting the fuel from refineries to gas stations, as well as the cost of operating and maintaining the gas stations themselves. The taxes imposed by the government also affects gas prices.

The high cost of gasoline can have a significant impact on the economy, affecting both consumers and businesses. When gas prices are high, it can put a strain on people's budgets, leading them to cut back on other expenses. This in turn can affect consumer spending, which is a key driver of economic growth. High gas prices also increase transportation costs for businesses, which can lead to higher prices for goods and services. This can impact inflation, and slow down the economy in general. Additionally, high gas prices can also discourage travel and tourism, which can have a negative impact on businesses that rely on those industries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUVrg_0kBQKu3600
Mobil Gas

Elbert County, in north Georgia, has the cheapest gas prices in the U.S. As of 1/11/2023, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.267, according to new gas price data from AAA. The average for Georgia is $2.877/gallon. The data published is expected to change as time progress.

The National Average

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUKhW_0kBQKu3600
National Average

Lowest Gas Price Ranked By State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPnR4_0kBQKu3600
Least Expensive Gas By State Today (Regular)
Above are the stats for regular gas across the nation as of today. You can adjust the search to find the prices as they vary among states, time periods, and gas selection.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cm74U_0kBQKu3600
Gas Trend

In Georgia, the average for regular is on a steady decline, whilst the other grades seem to fluctuation or not change by much.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YHcQr_0kBQKu3600
Georgia Average Gas Prices

Compare to the nation we are on a positive trend, that is in favor of motorists. Our current day average is ranked #2 for least expensive, and we have the #1 lowest price in the city of Elberton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UD8KO_0kBQKu3600
Compared to National

Out West, for comparison, in a state like California, which is high on the list for most expensive gas, according to AAA, drivers are paying the highest even for regular. The current gas prices in CA today are what GA's prices were last year during the inflation on gas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fgYN2_0kBQKu3600
Georgia vs California Gas

Top 10 Gas Stations With Cheap Fuel Prices in Atlanta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwfPQ_0kBQKu3600
Atlanta GAs

For Atlantans looking to fill up on gas check the prices at the end of the day or early morning, do so preferably before dawn and after sunset, and use the GasDaddy app or website to locate the most affordable gas near you. I use premium gas and a couple of months ago I was paying ~ $100 to fill my tank. @ ~ $5.00/gallon for a 20-gallon SUV. Nowadays I can get away with $50-60 on a forgiving day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWeyA_0kBQKu3600
GAS

Other sources like GasDaddy can give you real-time gas prices and find locations near you with the lowest gas prices. The following gas stations are currently listed as the top 10 gas stations with cheap fuel prices in Atlanta for midgrade. You can adjust it to find the top 10 for regular, premium, and diesel.

  1. Murphy USA, 438 Atlanta Hwy, Winder, GA - $2.59
  2. Chevron, 90 GA-138 E, Stockbridge, GA - $2.69
  3. Chevron, 4362 GA-124, Hoschton, GA - $2.74
  4. Murphy USA, 3255 Sardis Church Rd, Buford, GA - $2.77
  5. Murphy USA, 2691 Chastain Meadows Pkwy, Kennesaw, GA - $2.77
  6. Kroger, 3330 Hamilton Mill Rd, Buford, GA - $2.78

The list continues and is searchable for any city in the state of Georgia or any other state of interest.

PS: I know for a fact that the Russia Ukraine quarell impacted us and our cost of gas last year. Until the leaders of supposed first class nations decide to quareel amongts themselves again, enjoy gas at a more affordable price at your nearest fuel mart. Feel free to share your gas woes with us in the comments.

