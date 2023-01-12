Atlanta, GA

Top Pilates Studios In Atlanta

Jodian Marie
Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26nlEA_0kBDKxh400
Pilates StudioPhoto byThe Nix CompanyonUnsplash

Pilates was the number 1 trending/search word in Atlanta in 2022. Why were our fellow Atlantans so interested in Pilates last year? This seemingly popular exercise was developed by Joseph Pilates in the early 20th century. After Joseph died, his wife continued teaching it until 1940. In the 1950s, Joseph's son created a set of exercises that we know today as the "Pilates Method.

Why Pilates?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LlbXv_0kBDKxh400
PilatesPhoto bybruce marsonUnsplash

The exercise is gaining popularity as a way to strengthen the core, improve flexibility and balance, and increase overall fitness. Pilates is a low-impact workout that is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels. It emphasizes proper postural alignment and controlled movement, making it an effective and safe way to tone your body and improve your overall health. Whether you're new to Pilates or looking to incorporate it into your existing fitness routine, Pilates is a graceful, rhythmic workout that improves flexibility and muscle tone. Pilates is a type of exercise that was developed by Joseph Pilates. Understand pilates as art.

The Science of Pilates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IcU5p_0kBDKxh400
CardioPhoto bybruce marsonUnsplash

Pilates helps to strengthen the core and improve your posture. Of all the exercise classes, pilates is the most hi-tech one. Pilates works your body through three distinct movements- box step, core work, and arms work. The box step is the base of the exercise. Core work involves using your abdominal muscles to lift and lower your hips. Arm work requires stability, coordination, and strength. Pilates improves your strength, balance, and coordination strengthens your core, and improves your posture and agility.

Finding a Good Class In Atlanta

The pilates studios provide an environment to learn and perfect the exercises. It's important that you find an instructor who is experienced and has an easygoing teaching style. Pilates instructors are trained to use repetition, stretching, and breathing techniques to make you more comfortable during class. There are different types of pilates, which require the use of different exercises. Some pilates styles focus on strength, flexibility, and balance. Others emphasize muscle coordination and stability.

Solid Core: 33 Peachtree Place Suite 3, Atlanta, GA 30309. Find a class.

The Studio Pilates: 1583 N Decatur Rd Atlanta, GA 30307. Find class.

Contour Pilates: 842 N. Highland Avenue, Suite 3, Atlanta, GA 30306. Find a class

Club Pilates Buckhead: 2391 Peachtree Rd. NE, Suite B3Ab, Atlanta, GA 30305 Find a class.

The Daily Pilates: Inman Park: 900 Dekalb Avenue NE #600     Atlanta, GA 30307. The studio is located at 900 Dekalb Avenue in studio 600. Parking is to the right of the building and our space is at the very end of the sidewalk. Find a Class.

Stability Pilates & PT Atlanta: 5975 Roswell Road, Suite C-333 Sandy Springs, GA 30328 404.303.9153 Find a class.

Pilates has many health benefits and can be done in a variety of locations.

Pilates at Home

If you've never done pilates before, don't attempt to do it on your own. Try to do it first with a friend or a trained professional until you get the hang of it to go rogue.

  • Make sure you have enough space and a non-slip surface to perform exercises on.
  • Wear comfortable clothes that allow you to move freely and check your alignment.
  • Learn the proper form and alignment by taking classes or watching instructional videos.
  • Start with basic exercises and focus on proper form, gradually increasing difficulty as you gain strength and confidence.
  • Incorporate a warm-up and cool-down routine.
  • Practice regularly, at least a few times a week.
  • Listen to your body and stop if you feel any pain or discomfort.

Pilates By combining cardiovascular exercise with bodyweight work, pilates is the perfect workout. Pilates is a great way to lose weight, build muscle, and improve flexibility. Pilates is a great way to strengthen your core and connect with your body. You should do pilates if you can afford it. If you feel like exercising is missing from your life, try pilates to feel better and be healthier.

PS: If you want to keep fit, but hate going to the gym and are anxious about trying anything new, pilates might be an option for you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pilates# Pilates In Atlanta# Atlanta Trending# Fitness# Lifestyle

Comments / 1

Published by

Biomolecular Medical Scientist, Asc, BSc, MS (Pending MD/PhD) Writer Former Data Analyst for the Jamaica Meteorological Center Former MicrobiologyTechnologist at BioConfirm Laboratories

Atlanta, GA
543 followers

More from Jodian Marie

Atlanta, GA

Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GA

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Top Google Searches By People Atlanta In 2022

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Ideal Times To Drive In Atlanta And Tips For Avoiding Traffic Jams

Disclaimer: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Worst Reviewed Apartments In Atlanta

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.

Read full story
11 comments
Atlanta, GA

Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned Businesses

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
52 comments
Atlanta, GA

Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta

Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

Networking For Atlanta Women The ATL Girl Gang

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's Eve

NYE 2023 - Glitz. Glam and Groove at Tongue and Groove featuring DJ EU!. GLITZ GLAM & GROOVE 2023 New Year's Eve CelebrationPhoto byTonge and Groove. Tongue and Groove welcome clubgoers to ring in 2023 with a world-class celebration and an unforgettable NYE affair.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Luxury Apartments In And Around Atlanta

Luxury Apartments: What makes them luxurious and where to find one for your next lease signing?. What makes an apartment luxurious? For me, it's how it makes me feel. How the staff treats their residents and the list of amenities that make it hard to leave. An apartment that provides everything a resident needs to feel at home and then go the extra mile is one I would classify as luxurious. The quality, location, security and unique amenities. The moment you walk onto that property you should already be experiencing the luxury.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

Where To Find Healthy Organic Food In Atlanta

What are organic foods? Are organic foods natural and healthier? Where can we source them locally in Atlanta?. I used to be one of those who followed the hype of only buying organic food; foods labelled as organic. I did this because I was then ignorant of what organic meant. This was years ago. I know better now. U used to only buy organic grapes and organic watermelon, and then one day it dawned on me that if these were organic how come they had no seeds? All that time, instead of doing my research to ensure what I was buying was actually what I wanted, I just assumed that organic meant, naturally grown, with no GM and or no artificial ingredients, chemicals or additives. I was so annoyed upon my epiphany.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special Occasions

Welcome my fellow pasta, pizza, wine and olive oil lovers. Here is a list of restaurants in Atlanta for authentic tastes of Italy. If you are a spaghetti, ravioli, linguini, fettuccini, zucchini(zoodle), or lasagna lover, I know you appreciate the effort that goes into making authentic Italian food. The style of using fresh produce and original ingredients takes us one taste closer to old Italy. Italian cuisine was introduced to the US in the 1900s by immigrant Italians; who first settled in the eastern end of the country in states like New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia. The first Italian immigrants arrived on the bay of New York during The Great Arrival, in a place called Ellis Island, which is now monumentalised as an Immigrant Museum.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Billionaires, Millionaires And Rich Atlantans

To be considered a millionaire, one must have at least $1 million in investable assets. This includes cash, stocks and bonds, financial products, and other investments. According to a study that gathered information on living costs, using the Council for Community and Economic Research’s Cost of Living Index and the U.S. Census Bureau, from household incomes, Georgia was No. 27 on the list of states with the most millionaires in the US. Of the 3.8 million households, there are 211,662 millionaire households in the state, which means about 5% of Georgians are millionaires.

Read full story
9 comments
Atlanta, GA

Things About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?

Read full story
20 comments
Atlanta, GA

Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de Chào

Brazilian Steakhouses are a must-try if you are a foodie. My first time trying Brazilian food was in 2013 in Dorset, Ontario, Canada. Previously, I wouldn't stray too far from the realms of my Jamaica cuisine. I would go as far as traditional Indian, Chinese, Hispanic, and some European cuisines since these cultures were already mixed into my country's history. However, I was excited to try my first Brazilian meal. It was spicy, well-seasoned and full of flavour and soul. I have been hooked ever since.

Read full story
8 comments
Atlanta, GA

Advice For Atlantans Who Want To Start Airbnb

The reasons for using Airbnb are the same as those for getting hotels. However, the reasons why people are increasingly choosing to get Airbnbs over hotels is as simple as it gets. We are humans who love privacy, space, convenience, variety, and of course cost-effectiveness.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This Holiday

We are indeed our brothers' and sisters' keepers. Homelessness is one of the most painful things to observe in our society. It happens in every country and every culture; it happens to every race and every gender. It's also impartial to age. Have you ever been startled by a homeless person sleeping on the sidewalk and only noticed that they were there when you got close enough? Have you ever been walking by in the cold of winter and seen someone bundled up, trying to stay warm? Too cold to beg, so they have to lay there wrapped up tightly, trying to conserve their energy and stay warm. For me, it's gut-wrenching.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBEL

First and foremost, why am I not on this list? What were the requirements for this list? I need answers!. JEZEBEL | 50 Most Beautiful AtlantansMel B. Elder Jr. There are many perks to being a resident of a Buckhead luxury apartment. One of such is getting your weekly issues from some of Atlanta's most prominent luxury magazines like Simply Buckhead and Jezebel. Upon receiving the October 22 issue of Jezebel, I feverishly flipped through the pages to find the featured item labelled '50 Most Beautiful Atlantans'.

Read full story
23 comments
Atlanta, GA

Top French Cafés and Bistros In Atlanta

Cheese and Herb Potato GratinLauriPatterson/iStock. The French were America's first ally after the War of independence. But they are more than just political allies. First-generation French immigrants brought us their culture, manners, language and literature. Items like lace, leather, and felt are made possible because the French brought us the crafting skills to manufacture them.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy