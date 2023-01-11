Top Google Searches By People Atlanta In 2022

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.

I don't believe this list,...... but okay.

Regardless of our level of trust in google, we still run over there as soon as we need to find answers. We google, for word meanings, locations, reviews, products, and people(especially stalkers). Google is sometimes more trustworthy than a friend. As soon as someone tells you something, you are like, "wait a minute let me google it."

According to about.google, the number 1 google word search by Atlantans in 2022, was Pilates. Of all the things that happens throughout the year 2022, people were concerned about where to find a good pilates class. Not that this is a bad thing, as pilates is a great workout for improving our health and the quality of our lifestyle.

Among the top five were the SSA office, Gas price, Cheapest Gas, and car shows. the car show seems to be a conflict of interest for those looking for the cheapest gas price. Don't they rev the engines at car shows? Doesn't that take up a lot of gas?

2022

Pilates SSA office Gas prices Cheapest gas Car shows Estate sales Festivals Drivers license office Foot massage Summer camps

Our top trending animal was the domesticated feline, the cat. This one doesn't surprise me, our most trending music genre was rap.

You find a trend for just about anything that google has kept track of over the years. You can search by region, topic, year, etc. The plot below is a trend for Atlantans searches on travel in the past couple of years.

Numbers represent search interest relative to the highest point on the chart for the given region and time. A value of 100 is the peak popularity for the term. A value of 50 means that the term is half as popular. A score of 0 means there was not enough data for this term. We were more interested in travel in 2022 than in previous years, drastically. I presume the trend will continue to increase for 2023 and the coming years. I already have two vacation books for this year, so that is a start.

I change the timescale to the past years and this was the above was the result. The same reasoning as described above applies to the image.

For 2018 and 2017, the trend on the top 10 terms searched for by Atlantans was as follows.

2018

World Cup (No. 1 in U.S.) Hurricane Florence (No. 2 in the U.S.) Georgia governor race Stacey Abrams (America’s top-trending searched politician) Black Panther (No. 6 U.S.) Hurricane Michael Mac Miller (No. 3 U.S.) Aretha Franklin Kate Spade (No. 4 U.S.) Mega Millions

2017

Hurricane Irma Irma path Tom Petty Super Bowl Aaron Hernandez Atlanta Falcons Solar Eclipse Las Vegas shooting Charlie Murphy Fidget spinner

PS: What were your most searched words last year? What were your google searches today? Where do you want to travel to, for first-time travelers, and where next for my SkyMiles club? Thanks for stopping by.