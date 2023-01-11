Atlanta, GA

Ideal Times To Drive In Atlanta And Tips For Avoiding Traffic Jams

Jodian Marie
Sitting in traffic when you have a time constraint, feels like being smothered with a pillow. Like waiting to exhale. While some cities have expected seasonal traffic problems, Atlanta has horrible traffic for no apparent reason.

Atlanta TrafficPhoto byMinku KangonUnsplash

Our city always has some construction. Some have been going for years and never seemed to come to an end. Traffic jams are time-consuming, stressful, irritating, and a primary cause of road rage. Imagine entering an interstate while on a time crunch, and then seeing a miles-long, dead-still traffic jam; and you can't turn around. Now add a rainy day to that, and peak hours, 😭.

Between the spaghetti junction, anywhere across I-20, I-75, I-85, I-285, and 400 N&S, there are enough accidents, stalled cars, horrible drivers, and 18-wheelers to make you want to stay home or invest in a helicopter.

BTW, a helicopter ride over the city at nights is good therapy. It's beautiful enough to make you forgive the ungodly traffic jams on the roads in the day time.

Do you think the Atlanta spaghetti junction was a good investment? Do you think it adds to the traffic and confusion of navigation?

Atlanta Spaghetti JunctionPhoto bySamuel AgbetunsinonUnsplash

Best Times To Drive In Atlanta

Because everyone is trying to avoid the congestion of rush hour traffic, we all decide to either leave out earlier or later. This is where the 'great minds think alike', becomes an issue. By doing this we all end up on the roads at the same time creating a gridlock of an unhappy motorist, simply because we were all trying to avoid it. What roads should we avoid during rush hour? ALL OF THEM!!

Some sources say that during the weekdays we should avoid the 1 AM to 5 AM traffic and go between the hours of 6 AM and 10 AM. However, if we all go at the recommended time, won't we all end up stuck in traffic? The same goes for the end-of-day peak hours, the 3 PM to 7 PM hours, I won't lie is the worst time to be stuck in traffic. Worst if you are tired and hungry and can't wait to get home. The recommended window is 8 PM to 10 PM. Again, if we all follow this, the same thing will happen.

***The opposite of the weekday is recommended for the weekend.

I guess we should all leave work with the intention of burning a few more hours before joining the traffic to go home. Maybe a happy hour event. Probably not, I don't recommend going to happy hours and drinking bottomless mimosas if you have to drive home late at night or any time of day for that matter. So maybe an extra-curricular activity like jiujitsu, the gym, tennis, soccer, or some other form of training. Over-time perhaps?

Or maybe there are errands that you need to run before going home. Try to find locations that are closest to your job or places of business, so that you can accomplish your much-needed To-Do-List, before joining the line of tormented souls in the traffic jam from hell.

GPS NavigationPhoto byhenry perksonUnsplash

Tips for Avoiding Traffic Jams

  • Manage your time by planning your travels and incorporating extra time for the just-in-case, or the always-the-case Atlanta traffic issues.
  • Check for all the other routes to your destination and have an idea of entry points to these secondary routes along the way.
  • Use a GPS that can automatically calculate and route your navigation. Waze is a good one to use, it gives real-time alerts from other motorists about police, accidents, traffic progression, and other related traffic updates.
  • Make sure you have enough gas before you start your journey.
  • Eat, nap, use the bathroom, and adjust yourself for driving.
  • Always make sure your car is in good condition to drive before getting on the main roads and highways. You don't want to be the one stalled in traffic, making a mess of things by obstructing the flow and causing everyone to be unhappy.
  • If you don't think your vehicle is reliable to get you to and fro that day, call an uber, Lyft, taxi, or take MARTA.
  • Most importantly, call and text whomever you need to speak with before you start driving. Then put your phone on do not disturb.
PS: Atlanta traffic can be very exhausting to navigate as we are one of the busiest cities in the US. In my opinion, there are some windows that are better for driving than others. Depending on your destination and the day of the week, these windows will change and the flow of traffic will be different. If you are going north vs going south, east vs west, a 15-minute drive vs a 30-1-hour drive, etc. The best time to drive is solely dependent on the current state of the traffic on that given day. If you have somewhere to be, check the state of the traffic at least 1 hour prior. Then plan your routes accordingly. Leave 30 minutes+ ahead of time and adjust as needed. Drive Safely and Responsibly.

