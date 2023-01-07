Atlanta, GA

Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned Businesses

Jodian Marie
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Atlanta is #3 on the list, tied with Richmond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kc2tW_0k6FN8PN00
Black BusinessesPhoto byAdeolu EletuonUnsplash

The U.S. CB estimated 140,918 Black- or African-American-owned businesses with $141.1 billion in annual receipts, 1.3 million employees, and about $42.2 billion in annual payroll. About 27.5% or 38,819 of these businesses were in the Health Care and Social Assistance sector.

Atlanta, the city revered as the black mecca of the US, tied for 3rd place with Richmond, on the list of cities with the highest % of black own businesses (BOB). I think is a good look for Atlanta, since we pride ourselves on being a pro-black culture city. After all, we are black Hollywood.

According to the LendingTree analysis, (a revised version) of the US Census Bureau(U.S. CB), of cities with 25% or more of the population being of African descent, Fayetteville, NC, Washinton, DC, Richmond, VA, and Atlanta GA, are the top 3 with the highest % of the black-owned business. The following data were collected and analyzed for the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau Annual Business Survey for the data year 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhgDJ_0k6FN8PN00
2020 U.S. Census Bureau Annual Business Survey for the data year 2019.Photo byU.S. Census Bureau

Fayetteville, N.C. has the highest percentage of Black-owned businesses at 11.2%. With a population of 204,408, of which 33% are of African descent. There are 5,210 businesses and 585 of them are BOB. Washington, D.C., is in second place with 7.7%. Richmond, Va., and Atlanta in 3rd( 35% of Atlantans are black, vs 33.33% in Richmond). In 9th and 10th place are Riverside, CA, and Milwaukee, WI, both with 1.8%.

Firstly, the population sizes reported do not match what I found upon doing my research. So I assume they do not count children and the elderly in these statistics and only account for people who are within the age range to be considered for employment of some kind. I can see how it would be ridiculous to consider babies and minors when calculating % of BOB.

I should also point out that the reports indicate that a larger black population does not directly correlate with a higher percentage of black-owned businesses. Obviously, since not all black people own businesses and some are of the working class with 9-5 jobs and others are not age appropriate.

There are also several factors of disparity. They don't all have the same population size, politics and policies, cultures, economy, governing history, technology, gender, and age range of the population.

For example:

1. Baltimore, MD has 2,755 BOB, yet they are only 5.5% of the population in comparison to the 11.2 %. of the 585 in Richmond, VA.

2. Memphis, TN has a larger percentage of black residents however they had a lower percentage of black-owned businesses. Therefore the primary factor for a city having a large % of black-owned businesses is not the number of black people, according to the data.

Is it more difficult for BOB in cities with a larger population? The data says maybe not, since Washinton, DC is on the list at #2 with a reported smaller % of the black population yet a high % of BOB.

The methodology used by the bureau to collect seems to be very in-depth and accounts for all these differences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYSZa_0k6FN8PN00
Black WealthPhoto byAnastase MaragosonUnsplash

But of course, if many of us could get advanced education, business loans, good credit, and other means of capital, we could change that. One person could have several businesses if they have access to the resources. The factors that seem to determine the percentages are resources available to us and how we use them to create more resources and opportunities.

PS: What are your thoughts? Do you have access to other statistical data? Please share with us in the comments.

