Atlanta, GA

Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023

Jodian Marie
Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.

Are you thinking of moving to Atlanta? Are you looking for a new neighborhood to live in? A change of scenery, perhaps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWfhY_0k6BKOGl00
AtlantaPhoto byJoey KyberonUnsplash

There are several factors to consider when deciding on the best area to live in Atlanta, such as proximity to schools, safety, public transportation, and job opportunities. Here are a few of the neighborhoods that are highly recommended for Atlanta.

Morningside-Lenox Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aaj1j_0k6BKOGl00
Morningside HomesPhoto byRealtor.com

Morningside-Lenox Park is home to many parks and green spaces, including Morningside Nature Preserve and Lenox Park. The neighborhood is also home to a number of local shops, restaurants, and bars, giving it a lively and welcoming atmosphere. Overall, Morningside-Lenox Park is a desirable neighborhood that offers a mix of urban convenience and a sense of community, making it a great place to live and visit in Atlanta. Morningside-Lenox Park is a neighborhood located in the northeast of Atlanta, Georgia. It is known for its large, stately homes and tree-lined streets, making it a popular area for families and professionals. The neighborhood is located near Emory University and is known for its excellent schools.

Buckhead

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32V17L_0k6BKOGl00
Buckhead AtlantaPhoto byKyle SuduonUnsplash

Buckhead is an affluent neighborhood located in the north of Atlanta, Georgia. It is known for its upscale shopping and dining, with a number of high-end stores and restaurants located in the area. The neighborhood is popular with young professionals and families and is known for its tree-lined streets and large, stately homes. Buckhead is also home to many cultural attractions, such as the Atlanta History Center and the Chastain Park Amphitheatre. In addition to its residential areas, Buckhead is home to a bustling business district and is a major commercial center for the city. Overall, Buckhead is known for its combination of luxury and urban convenience, making it a popular place to live and visit in the Atlanta area.

Midtown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6nUS_0k6BKOGl00
MidtownPhoto byExpedia

Midtown is an energetic and diverse neighborhood located in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia. It is known for its lively atmosphere, with several restaurants, bars, and cultural attractions located in the area. The neighborhood is popular with young professionals and is known for its walkability and abundance of green space, including Piedmont Park which hosts a number of events and festivals throughout the year. Midtown is also home to the Fox Theatre, a historic performing arts venue that presents concerts, plays, and other events. In addition to its residential areas, Midtown is home to a number of office buildings and is a major commercial center for the city. Overall, Midtown is a thriving and popular area that offers a mix of urban convenience and cultural amenities, making it a great place to live and visit in Atlanta.

Virginia-Highland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jym8Q_0k6BKOGl00
Virginia-HighlandPhoto byRentCafe

Virginia-Highland is home to many parks and green spaces, including John Howell Park and the Atlanta Beltline's Eastside Trail. The neighborhood is also home to a number of local shops, restaurants, and bars, giving it a lively and welcoming atmosphere. Overall, Virginia-Highland is a desirable neighborhood that offers a mix of urban convenience and a sense of community, making it a great place to live and visit in Atlanta. The neighborhood is located in Atlanta, Georgia. It is known for its charming craftsman-style houses and walkable streets, making it a popular area for young families and professionals. The neighborhood is located east of downtown and is known for its small-town feel within the city.

Inman Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2vDU_0k6BKOGl00
Inman ParkPhoto byGeorgia Globe Design News

Inman Park is known for its Victorian homes and abundance of parks, giving it a charming and peaceful atmosphere. The neighborhood is located east of downtown and is popular with young professionals and families. Inman Park is home to a number of local shops, restaurants, and bars, as well as the historic Inman Park Festival, which takes place annually in the spring. The neighborhood is also home to the Atlanta Beltline's Eastside Trail, a popular path for walking and biking. In addition to its residential areas, Inman Park is home to a number of office buildings and is a short distance from major commercial centers. Overall, Inman Park is a desirable neighborhood that offers a mix of urban convenience and a sense of community, making it a great place to live and visit in Atlanta.

PS: Ultimately, the best area for you will depend on your personal circumstances and priorities. It's a good idea to research different neighbourhoods and visit them in person before making a decision.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Atlanta# Atlanta Living# Real Estate# Atlanta Residents# neighbourhoods

Comments / 2

Published by

Biomolecular Medical Scientist, Asc, BSc, MS (Pending MD/PhD) Writer Former Data Analyst for the Jamaica Meteorological Center Former MicrobiologyTechnologist at BioConfirm Laboratories

Atlanta, GA
508 followers

More from Jodian Marie

Atlanta, GA

Top Pilates Studios In Atlanta

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top Google Searches By People Atlanta In 2022

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Ideal Times To Drive In Atlanta And Tips For Avoiding Traffic Jams

Disclaimer: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Worst Reviewed Apartments In Atlanta

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.

Read full story
10 comments
Atlanta, GA

Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned Businesses

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.

Read full story
52 comments
Atlanta, GA

Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta

Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

Networking For Atlanta Women The ATL Girl Gang

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's Eve

NYE 2023 - Glitz. Glam and Groove at Tongue and Groove featuring DJ EU!. GLITZ GLAM & GROOVE 2023 New Year's Eve CelebrationPhoto byTonge and Groove. Tongue and Groove welcome clubgoers to ring in 2023 with a world-class celebration and an unforgettable NYE affair.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Luxury Apartments In And Around Atlanta

Luxury Apartments: What makes them luxurious and where to find one for your next lease signing?. What makes an apartment luxurious? For me, it's how it makes me feel. How the staff treats their residents and the list of amenities that make it hard to leave. An apartment that provides everything a resident needs to feel at home and then go the extra mile is one I would classify as luxurious. The quality, location, security and unique amenities. The moment you walk onto that property you should already be experiencing the luxury.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

Where To Find Healthy Organic Food In Atlanta

What are organic foods? Are organic foods natural and healthier? Where can we source them locally in Atlanta?. I used to be one of those who followed the hype of only buying organic food; foods labelled as organic. I did this because I was then ignorant of what organic meant. This was years ago. I know better now. U used to only buy organic grapes and organic watermelon, and then one day it dawned on me that if these were organic how come they had no seeds? All that time, instead of doing my research to ensure what I was buying was actually what I wanted, I just assumed that organic meant, naturally grown, with no GM and or no artificial ingredients, chemicals or additives. I was so annoyed upon my epiphany.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special Occasions

Welcome my fellow pasta, pizza, wine and olive oil lovers. Here is a list of restaurants in Atlanta for authentic tastes of Italy. If you are a spaghetti, ravioli, linguini, fettuccini, zucchini(zoodle), or lasagna lover, I know you appreciate the effort that goes into making authentic Italian food. The style of using fresh produce and original ingredients takes us one taste closer to old Italy. Italian cuisine was introduced to the US in the 1900s by immigrant Italians; who first settled in the eastern end of the country in states like New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia. The first Italian immigrants arrived on the bay of New York during The Great Arrival, in a place called Ellis Island, which is now monumentalised as an Immigrant Museum.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Billionaires, Millionaires And Rich Atlantans

To be considered a millionaire, one must have at least $1 million in investable assets. This includes cash, stocks and bonds, financial products, and other investments. According to a study that gathered information on living costs, using the Council for Community and Economic Research’s Cost of Living Index and the U.S. Census Bureau, from household incomes, Georgia was No. 27 on the list of states with the most millionaires in the US. Of the 3.8 million households, there are 211,662 millionaire households in the state, which means about 5% of Georgians are millionaires.

Read full story
9 comments
Atlanta, GA

Things About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?

Read full story
20 comments
Atlanta, GA

Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de Chào

Brazilian Steakhouses are a must-try if you are a foodie. My first time trying Brazilian food was in 2013 in Dorset, Ontario, Canada. Previously, I wouldn't stray too far from the realms of my Jamaica cuisine. I would go as far as traditional Indian, Chinese, Hispanic, and some European cuisines since these cultures were already mixed into my country's history. However, I was excited to try my first Brazilian meal. It was spicy, well-seasoned and full of flavour and soul. I have been hooked ever since.

Read full story
8 comments
Atlanta, GA

Advice For Atlantans Who Want To Start Airbnb

The reasons for using Airbnb are the same as those for getting hotels. However, the reasons why people are increasingly choosing to get Airbnbs over hotels is as simple as it gets. We are humans who love privacy, space, convenience, variety, and of course cost-effectiveness.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This Holiday

We are indeed our brothers' and sisters' keepers. Homelessness is one of the most painful things to observe in our society. It happens in every country and every culture; it happens to every race and every gender. It's also impartial to age. Have you ever been startled by a homeless person sleeping on the sidewalk and only noticed that they were there when you got close enough? Have you ever been walking by in the cold of winter and seen someone bundled up, trying to stay warm? Too cold to beg, so they have to lay there wrapped up tightly, trying to conserve their energy and stay warm. For me, it's gut-wrenching.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBEL

First and foremost, why am I not on this list? What were the requirements for this list? I need answers!. JEZEBEL | 50 Most Beautiful AtlantansMel B. Elder Jr. There are many perks to being a resident of a Buckhead luxury apartment. One of such is getting your weekly issues from some of Atlanta's most prominent luxury magazines like Simply Buckhead and Jezebel. Upon receiving the October 22 issue of Jezebel, I feverishly flipped through the pages to find the featured item labelled '50 Most Beautiful Atlantans'.

Read full story
23 comments
Atlanta, GA

Top French Cafés and Bistros In Atlanta

Cheese and Herb Potato GratinLauriPatterson/iStock. The French were America's first ally after the War of independence. But they are more than just political allies. First-generation French immigrants brought us their culture, manners, language and literature. Items like lace, leather, and felt are made possible because the French brought us the crafting skills to manufacture them.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Beauty Spas In Atlanta To Visit For You Next Self-care Day

Beauty spas are a must for our self-care regime. Have you ever had a long day in the office, whether it's your business or your 9-5? At the end of a long work week, you feel accomplished but don't have the energy to enjoy and celebrate your hard work or practice self-care routines to restore your body and mind. How you look often determines how you feel and vice versa. When you feel tired, burned out, achy, sore, fatigued, or dehydrated, it will show up on your skin, hair, and mind.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy