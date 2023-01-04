Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta

Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."

I was asked to write another article on finding luxury apartments, specifically ones that are affordable. So I looked for a list of apartments in Atlanta that could be considered affordable luxury. The challenge here was to find apartments for others and not myself.

Firstly, let me say that affordable luxury is definitely a thing. Affordable luxury refers to products or services that offer high quality and exclusivity, but at a lower price point than traditional luxury brands or experiences.

So affordable luxury apartments are housing units that offer a high level of comfort and elegance, but at a price point that is more accessible to a broader range of consumers. These apartments may have features such as high-end finishes, spacious layouts, and luxurious amenities, but are priced lower than traditional luxury apartments.

There are several ways that developers and landlords can offer affordable luxury apartments. For example, they might use less expensive materials in construction or design, choose a location that has lower real estate costs, or offer smaller units that are more accessible to a broader range of renters.

I made sure to understand the assignment before I curated a list. I must say that am no expert on finding the safest areas in Atlanta for residents or the most edge towns. I simply took a price range and scanned through the galleries for units that present the aura of luxury, clean, spacious and safe.

Skyhouse South

For Atlanta urban residents who love the city and skyline, the Skyhouse South is drop dead in the heart of Midtown at 100 6th St, Atlanta, GA 30308, with immediate access to Downtown. I like the idea of the sun-soaked rooftop swimming pool. Their rent prices start at $1400s and go up to $5000.

Rock Springs

Rock Springs is an establishment of apartments, lofts and townhomes. They are located at 550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, in the Morningside and Lenox Park neighbourhoods. Their rent prices are. between $1500-$9000.

2460

2460 is in Peachtree Heights at 2460 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305. Their prices are between $1400 - $3000 and the building goes up to the 18th floor with Midtown and Buckhead skyline views.

1401

Newly renovated, 1401 West Paces Ferry, is a chic apartment complex located at 1401 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30327, conveniently between Vinings and Buck head. They are located off the access road to I-75 and are minutes away from Georgia Tech, Georgia State and some of Atlanta's best restaurants, shopping and entertainment districts. Their prices start at $1300 and go up to $2500.

IMT Buckhead

IMT Buckhead is located on 26th, at 225 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309. They feature studio, one, and two-apartment homes and our three-bedroom townhomes. All homes include private patios or balconies. Their rent prices are between $1500 - $2500

Eleven 85

Eleven85 is a community of upscale apartments at 1185 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, on the Upper Westside and West Midtown neighbourhoods. Floor plans range from studio, one, two, & three bedrooms. Their rent prices also start at $1300 and go up to $3000.

MAA Chastain

MAA Chastain, is located at 4090 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342 in a wooded bend in Nancy Creek. The community is right on the edge of nature and the exciting city life of Buckhead. They offer studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes. They adverse luxury amenities, including a sports club with a yoga and pilates room, lighted tennis courts, a relaxing pool, and beautifully landscaped courtyard areas.

Though I cannot guarantee that these locations are among the safer communities in Atlanta, They seem to be lovey apartments that I would live at. If affordable luxury is your goal, check out the links to find your next apartment.

Additional Affordable Apartments in ATL

Gables MidTown - Starting @ $1400

100 Midtown (STUDENT LIVING) - Starting @ $800

Avana Cheshire Bridge - Starting @ $1600

Arbor Gates at Buckhead - Starting @ $1200

Sorelle - Starting @ $1200

MAA Peachtree - Starting @ $1600

There are many ways to find affordable apartments in ATL. You can use a realtor to locate apartments for you. Just provide them with your budget, location ad move-in date. I hope this was helpful. Let me know in the comments if you found one that you like or of you have other affordable appartment suggestions. Cheers.