Networking For Atlanta Women The ATL Girl Gang

Jodian Marie
"A Gang your mom would be proud of."

Girl GangPhoto byjacoblund/unsplash

Have you ever been a part of a gang? A gang your mom would be proud of? Is there such a thing?

Hey Beauties,

Happy New year to you all. I pray for you all to achieve as many of your goals, as humanly possible, this year. I hope this article finds you in good spirits. And If not, I hope it will spark some inspiration to cheer you up—nothing like an inspired creative idea to boost your spirits.

Have you heard about the girl gang? The only girl gang you should want to belong to. The one that will speak highly of your reputation. The Atlanta Girl Gang. The ATL Gang is a part of a larger chapter of Girl Gang a multi-city Gang of ladies who desire to build community, cultivate relationships, and spotlight their cities.

The gang currently reside in 3 cities, Nashville, TN| Atlanta, GA| Charlotte, NC.

Nash Girl Gang

ATL Girl Gang

Charlotte Girl Gang

I will be spending my 2023 living the ATL Girl Gang experience to the fullest. This group of women creates the perfect environment to tap into our feminine energy. Since its inception in June 2017 and the launch of the membership feature in February 2018, the community has grown tremendously. It's a niche community for business owners and social sisters who are like-minded.

The Girl Gang membership allows you to connect with like-minded women and build friendships through events and our digital community. They give you many reasons to get out of the house on a weeknight or weekend to have fun, try new spots, and build amazing relationships.

The gang curates downloadable guides that focus on everything from favourite restaurants, doctors, and shops to starting a business in your state.

Girl Gang made my move to Atlanta 10X better. It is the perfect group to join if you’re looking to expand your community and network all while trying the best spots in the city!" - PERI BLOCK

There are two categories of Girl Gang.

SOCIAL SISTER

$50/yr - irl + virtual events, newsletters, circle chat, resources + deals

GO-GETTER

$60/yr - everything from social sister +profile on the directory, brainstorming days, vendor opportunities

If you are a resident of ATL and are a woman of good energy and big dreams the ATL Gang welcomes you. Let's be our sisters' gatekeepers.

PS: Happy New Year My Favourite Atlantans!!! May 2023 be another year of victory for you ALL.

