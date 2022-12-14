Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's Eve

How are you ringing in new year's? Are you a homebody like me? Are you joining out to dance the night away? Are you going to watch the fireworks shows?

News Eve Celebration Photo by RgStudio/iStock

For My Party Peeps

If you are looking for New Year's Eve events to attend in Atlanta, get your best outfits ready because Atlanta has a lot in store for you.

There is a long list of New Year's Eve events in Atlanta to attend if you will be celebrating the night raving style.

For All My Home Bodies

New Year's Eve At Home Photo by vladans/iStock

I love being at home. I love spending holidays with family and the people I love. We can make this new year's eve a family event by staying home and doing bonding activities that will help to make us a stronger unit in 2023.

Family nights with games and sentiments are perfect for celebrating a night like new year's eve. Sharing with each other all the things we are grateful for and the lessons we have learned can bring joy to a family

Sharing with each other your struggles, lessons and breakthroughs are a good way to keep your family members closer together. Individually our lives can get so busy and filled with challenges; that we are unaware of know each other's struggles. We don't talk with each other enough, we don't spend time with each each other enough.

If you have never done this, let's start a new tradition of making new year's eve a family affair. A time to reflect, heal and reflect on our lives together. Familes can help to keep us accountable. Our families will motivate us to keep our new year's resolutions. So share them with each other over hot coca, games and a cheerful glass of champagne this new year's eve. If you don't have families around do it with your close friends.

New Years Eve Reflections

What are you grateful for? What have you learned about yourself this year? What did you change and how did you embrace those changes? What new skills did you learn? What fear did you conquer? Where did you travel to? What does a new year mean to you? How do the prospects of a new year make you feel? The same, anxious, indifferent, excited, ....? Are you a new years resolution maker? Will you manifesting this new year's eve?

Many families lost loved ones this year. If you are still here, no matter how complex the challenges are, you have something to be grateful for, YOU.

PS: I can't lie, 2022 was so good to me. I experienced a lot of growth and a lot of changes. I made a lot of money and spent even more than I made. I made new friends and close many doors on old relationships. I spent most of this year fine dining and travelling. I learned a lot about what I don't like, what I don't want and what I need. I have a lot to be grateful for, especially the simpler things and the smaller accomplishments, like getting an A on an exam. Happy New Year's When It comes. Cheers.