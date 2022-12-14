Luxury Apartments In And Around Atlanta

Luxury Apartments: What makes them luxurious and where to find one for your next lease signing?

What makes an apartment luxurious? For me, it's how it makes me feel. How the staff treats their residents and the list of amenities that make it hard to leave. An apartment that provides everything a resident needs to feel at home and then go the extra mile is one I would classify as luxurious. The quality, location, security and unique amenities. The moment you walk onto that property you should already be experiencing the luxury.

When picking a luxury apartment first consider the location and security. An apartment with modern high-tech security is integral for the experience to be a luxury. There is nothing more luxurious than peace of mind. A 24/7 surveillance property with secured access provides safety and exclusivity. Only residents and staff have direct access to the property.

Next, you should consider the essential amenities such as indoor mail rooms, closed parking decks, conference rooms, trash pickup services, private pools, business centres, private gyms, professional maintenance and cleaning staff, indoor pet spas and dog parks for families with pets.

What separates these apartments from each other is the unique characteristic marketed in their 'Brand' of luxury. Their signature modern interior and exterior designs, and their technological advancement. Unique amenities that provide a lux experience such as movie theatres, concierge services, car cleaning and detailing services, assigned PO boxes, in-house saunas, hot tubs, complimentary coffee and snack bars, rooftop lounges and other recreational areas.

Bathroom

A luxury bathroom needs to be spacious, with his and her sinks, showers and bathtubs(separate), floor and wall tiled with large tiles. Also, bathrooms with marble, granite and white(light colour) monotone finish naturally give a lux feel. Master baths should only be accessible via the master bedroom.

Kitchen

A luxury kitchen needs an island. Preferably a long rectangle island with a marble or granite finish. The lighter the colour/shade, the better. The kitchen needs to have an open floor space, with modern cupboards and a pantry. Modern light fixtures and stainless steel appliances. A dishwasher and food disposal unit must be included. A kitchen next to a floor-to-ceiling window is the one.

Living Room

The larger the living room the better. Open floor plans allow for a spacious living area. A square or rectangle-shaped living room is better. L-s shaped spaces only look big but they are not. They also limit the versatility and creativity of your decor. Your living room should make your furniture look small. The less wall and more windows the better. Natural lighting is a signature factor in lux.

Ceiling

High ceilings elevate the ambience of any space. If you haven't lived in a space with ceilings 14 feet and higher you wouldn't understand. You can get those elegant curtains and they won,t pile up on the ground because the ceiling is high enough for them to hang properly. Your doors also are bigger and that adds a very different appeal. High ceilings increase the space vertically and it is noticeable. The space feels more aerated and luxurious.

Windows

One of my favourite characteristics, The floor-to-ceiling windows. They open up the space and provide natural lighting to your home. They are even more flattering with high ceilings. If you live on a higher floor, like 7 and above, the elevation is complimented by the windows. Your view could be of the city or nature. You can enjoy the scenery without the noise pollution from outside. Not to mention the sunrise and sunset views. Those are priceless! An apartment wrapped with these windows is next-level.

LUX Apartments in Atlanta, in no particular order:

The Huntley

The Lilli Midtown

The Bryant

The Hanover

The Ashley Gables

AMLI Lenox & 3464

MAA Midtown

Ascent Peachtree

The Registry on the Park

The Sutton

The Tower

The Residence

There is a link to find more luxury apartments.

PS: My current apartment provides a luxurious experience effortlessly. The property is secure, very modern and always clean. In addition to my mailbox, they provide me with a personal PO box and a complimentary delivery service that always delivers all my packages to my door securely and on time. I have designated parking in the deck adjacent to my floor with secured access. It's not a key fab, it's a magnetic strip that is on my car, so only cars with a registered magnetic strip can get in. They also provide secured guest parking. We have a Starbucks in-house with complimentary unlimited coffee and other hot beverage . We have a movie theatre and a private sauna. There are so many more amenities and unique characteristics that I love about my apartment. They make it easy for me to happily fork up a couple thousand every month, and very hard for me to leave.