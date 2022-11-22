Atlanta, GA

7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special Occasions

Welcome my fellow pasta, pizza, wine and olive oil lovers. Here is a list of restaurants in Atlanta for authentic tastes of Italy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lePkQ_0jKEojcb00
Italian FoodPhoto byXsandra/iStock

If you are a spaghetti, ravioli, linguini, fettuccini, zucchini(zoodle), or lasagna lover, I know you appreciate the effort that goes into making authentic Italian food. The style of using fresh produce and original ingredients takes us one taste closer to old Italy. Italian cuisine was introduced to the US in the 1900s by immigrant Italians; who first settled in the eastern end of the country in states like New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia. The first Italian immigrants arrived on the bay of New York during The Great Arrival, in a place called Ellis Island, which is now monumentalised as an Immigrant Museum.

As a genuine pizza lover, I am very much grateful to the Egyptians, the Greeks and the Italians for creating and transporting such a delicacy through time to us. Atlanta is home to over 118 Dominoes, 20+ Pizza Huts and Pizza Huts Express, 80+ Papa Johns, and 14+ Little Ceasers. Not to mention the greats, like Fellini's, Antico's, Mellow Mushrooms and many other pizza spots.

The first Italian restaurant in Atlanta is said to be Nino's Cucina Italiana (Nino's Italian Kitchen). The restaurant was opened in 1968 and has been operated by Nino and his family ever since. Whether you are an Atlantan or a visitor, below is a selection of Italian restaurants that are, in my opinion, great for date nights and other occasions.

Nino's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8cbI_0jKEojcb00
Nino's Cucina ItalaniaPhoto byOpen Table

Nino's Italian restaurant claims to be the oldest family-owned Italian restaurant in Atlanta. The food here is the definition of age like fine wine. After decades of preparing authentic Italian food, it is only fitting that it would taste better with time. Their menu is authentically Italian with additions of American Italian creations. They promise to provide you with a true classic and authentic Italian experience. I have had their food in takeout; and I am sure if I could taste the soul of Italy, that's what it should taste like. Deliziosa!!!

Atalian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKm3D_0jKEojcb00
Atalian FoodPhoto byOpen Table

Atalian boasts a fine-dining Italian experience in the middle of downtown's hotel district. The restaurant features full table service in a business-casual setting, with semi-private areas available for special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries and other celebrations. They have a spacious bar and lounge area with sofas and plenty of comfortable seating. Their menu looks very appealing. I am yet to try their food, but I can tell I am going to enjoy it.

Pricci

Pricci is a stylish contemporary Italian restaurant. They have a very strict dress and conduct code, to provide an exquisite experience for all customers. Their menu has a wide array of salads, pasta, pizza, meats and desserts. The interior is very classy and their service is very professional. They made the list as one of America’s “20 Best New Restaurants," according to Esquire magazine. It's next on my list to dine. I live next door and somehow have not made it there yet.

St. Cecilia

St. Cecilia is my go-to for simple yet sophisticated. Their charcuterie boards and rich red wine keep me coming back repeatedly. It's an excellent environment for a conversation filled with serenity. The menu is coastal European with cuisine from Italy, Spain and France, and the staff is top-tier ( As reported in a previous article).

La Grotta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sw51q_0jKEojcb00
La Grotta MenuPhoto byLa Grotta Atlanta

La Gratto is an old-school award-winning Italian Restaurant. Located in the heart of Buckhead, La Grotta promises old-world charm and friendly, first-class service. The staff speaks Italian, Spanish, French & German and is known to pay key attention to detail. The menu specializes in Northern Italian cuisine with seasonal changes to reflect the freshness of ingredients with a focus on locally grown produce.

The Americano

The Americano is an Italian steakhouse that is modern in approach with old Italian in spirit. The restaurant, led by Chef Scott Conant, has an "elevated-yet-approachable" menu with fine steaks, house-made pasta, organic salads, Italian antipasti and Mediterranean seafood. The Americano blends a European style of highly personalized service with contemporary, Italian-inspired dining to create an exceptional and convivial experience. "Conant’s culinary vision shares the spotlight with an inventive cocktail program that is playful and intricately devised. The wine list is thoughtfully curated with selections from iconic, established and emerging Italian and American producers. Hip and Humble, The Americano offers a sophisticated, warm atmosphere adorned with modern art and showstopping" lighting.

The Dirty Rascal

And I saved the best for last, my favourite Italian restaurant in Atlanta, The Dirty Rascal. The dirty rascal is a classic American Italian restaurant at The Thompson Buckhead. Everything about this restaurant is lovely. The food, the service, the ambience, the wine selection, the bar and the location. If you are looking for a very fancy place to dine for a special occasion, this is a top pick to consider. It's one of my favourite places to hang out, and I am starting to believe it that is the reason why my bank account is always frowning at me.

What is your favourite Italian restaurant? Was it on the list? What is your favourite Italian food? How do you like your pizza? What's your go-to pasta and pasta sauce?

PS: I am a weird pizza eater. I don't like marinara sauce on my pizza. I prefer a thin crust with cheese sauce. Garlic bread is also a 'yes, please!' Cardini (caesar salad), for sure but without the croutons. Angel Hair is my go to for spagettei and meat balls.

