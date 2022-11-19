Atlanta, GA

Billionaires, Millionaires And Rich Atlantans

To be considered a millionaire, one must have at least $1 million in investable assets. This includes cash, stocks and bonds, financial products, and other investments.

According to a study that gathered information on living costs, using the Council for Community and Economic Research’s Cost of Living Index and the U.S. Census Bureau, from household incomes, Georgia was No. 27 on the list of states with the most millionaires in the US. Of the 3.8 million households, there are 211,662 millionaire households in the state, which means about 5% of Georgians are millionaires.

Atlanta is the only city in Georgia that is home to any billionaire. The city has a total of 12 billionaires with a combined net worth of 55.1 Billion. The most wealthy of all is Jim Kennedy, the grandson of James Cox, of Cox Enterprises which was founded in 1898. Jim's net worth was initially reported a the begging of 2022 by Forbes to be 9.8 Billion and ranked at 247. As of Today he dropped down on the list and is ranked at 296 with a net worth of 7.8 Billion.

In 2010 the Atlanta Business Chronicles reported that JPMorgan Chase published data showing that Metro Atlanta has 68,000 households with $1 million to $25 million in investable assets. There were 600 households topping $25 million. I am not sure what the numbers look like now, 12 years later. I have a strong feeling it has increased. If you have access to that data, please share it with us in the comments. We would love to know.

Since we are on the topic of money and wealth, let's access what is considered rich. Are all rich people millionaires, and do you have to be a millionaire to be considered rich? Apparently not. The limits of being rich vary from country to country, state to state and city to city. It is a measure of the geography's economical climate. A rich person in the east vs a rich person in the west. The cost of living is a factor that significantly differentiates what's considered "rich" in the largest U.S. cities.

To determine these boundaries the 24/7 Wall St. used American Community Survey income quintile data to find each city's lowest income to be considered in the average income of the richest 20% and the average income of the richest 5%. To be considered rich the lowest household income has to be in the top 20% richest income bracket.

For comparison:

New Jersey residents need to make $171,760 per household to be in the top 20%, which is the highest in the nation. To be in that state’s top 5%, a household would need to bring in $250,000 or more.

In Georgia, your household income would need to be at least $122,832, which is the 21st highest in the nation. To be in the 5% You would need to get a raise to bring in $233,979, which is the 19th highest in the country. Median household income: $61,980 (22nd lowest). Value of a dollar: $1.08 (24th highest). Cost of living: 7% less expensive than the U.S. average. Georgia has the 24th lowest overall cost of living.

To be considered "rich" in Atlanta the lowest income for the top 20% is $141,360, whereas the average income of the top 20% is $324,646. And the average Income of the Top 5% is $668,261

Of the state’s 14 metropolitan areas, the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro areas are the most expensive, where the cost of goods and services is 2.7% lower than the national average and 4.3% higher than the statewide average.

So apparently we don't need to own a private jet, a mansion with 10 swimming pools and 9 cars, or a multi-million dollar business to be considered rich in Georgia. We just need to aim for an income of $145,000/year and above to be among the 20% of 'rich' Atlantans.

Who else is inspired or annoyed by these numbers?

# Atlanta# Millionaires# Billionaires# Rich# Trending

Comments / 9

